Global Insulin Pen Market Report 2020-2025: Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 35 Billion

The "Insulin Pen Market & Users by Diabetes Population (Type 1, Type 2), Countries, Types of Insulin Pen (Disposable, Reusable, Smart), Reimbursement Policies, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Insulin Pen Market is expected to surpass US$ 35 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



An insulin pen is a medical device that is used by diabetic people to inject insulin. The device is consists of an insulin cartridge, a dial to measure the dose, and disposable pen needles to deliver the dose. Currently, there are 3 types of insulin pens available in the market (Disposable, Reusable, and Smart) insulin pen.



Types of Insulin Pens



1. A disposable insulin pen comes with pre-filled insulin. Once the insulin cartridge is over than the entire insulin pen is disposed. The disposable insulin pen is also called prefilled insulin pen.

2. A reusable pen contains a replaceable insulin cartridge. So once the insulin cartridge is empty, than it needs to be replaced with a new one. A reusable insulin pen is also known as a durable insulin pen.

3. Smart insulin pen is the Bluetooth enabled insulin pen that records the time/date of insulin injections that have been delivered. The recent addition to the pack Smart insulin pen is also known as a "connected" insulin pen.



Insulin Pen advantages over Syringe



According to various studies, research, and surveys, insulin pen has an advantage over conventional syringe or vials. In syringe, patients have to fill insulin themselves and have to pay a lot of attention while giving adequate units before injection. This could be a problem for aged patient who generally has weak eyesight, and they may face difficulties while filling the precise quantity of insulin.



The insulin pen eradicates these entire problems as it's safe and simple to use and convenient for aging population as they have the tendency to forget. Due to these advantages, people with diabetes are shifting from syringe to pen globally. Moreover, rising per capita income of diabetic people across the world is also increasing the acceptability of insulin pen over vials.



Growth Factors & Challenges of the Insulin Pen Market



The major factors that are fueling the growth of the insulin pen market are; rising diabetes population (especially type 2 diabetes population), increasing geriatric population, growth in obese population globally, etc. On the contrary, the challenges of the market growth are the availability of alternatives to insulin pens in the market and the high cost of insulin pens.



