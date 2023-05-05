Global Insurance BPO Services Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%

May 05, 2023, 20:30 ET
The "Global Insurance BPO Services Market 2022-2032 by Service Type, Insurance Type, Operation, Deployment Type, Application, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report
The global insurance BPO services market will reach $31,569.1 million by 2032, growing by 6.2% annually over 2022-2032.
The market is driven by the increasing importance of insurance BPO service, rising trends in the contract values of insurance BPO providers, growing digitalization and increased demand for high-quality services at a lower cost, a rising adoption of cloud-based solutions & increasing demand for specialized solutions by BPOs, and an increasing customer demand for best-in-class insurance service.
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture PLC
- Cogneesol
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- DXC Technology Company
- EXL Service Holdings, Inc.
- Genpact Limited
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Infosys Limited
- Mphasis Limited
- Syntel
- Water Street Company
- Wipro Limited
- WNS Global Services Private Limited
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global insurance BPO services market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service Type, Insurance Type, Operation, Deployment Type, Application, Organization Size, and Region.
Based on Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Human Resource Outsourcing Services
- IT Services
- Underwriting Services
- Customer Care Services
- Finance and Accounting Services
Based on Insurance Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Life and Annuity Insurance
- Property and Casualty Insurance
By Operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Claims Management
- Administration
- Asset Management
- Development
- Marketing
- Other Operations
By Deployment Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- On-Premises
- Cloud-based
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Other Applications
By Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjgcb1
