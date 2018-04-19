Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2018-2022

About Insurance Brokerage

Insurance brokerage encompasses insurance brokerage firms, insurance brokers or agents, and brokerage fees. A brokerage fee is paid to a broker or an agent for executing a transaction for a client on behalf of an insurer or an insurance brokerage firm.

Technavio's analysts forecast Global Insurance Brokerage market to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Insurance Brokerage market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Insurance Brokerage Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Aon
• Brown & Brown Insurance
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
• MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Willis Towers Watson

Market driver
• Increasing demand for insurance policies
Market challenge
• Direct purchase of insurance policies by consumers
Market trend
• Integration of IT and analytics solutions
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

