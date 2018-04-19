Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Insurance Brokerage



Insurance brokerage encompasses insurance brokerage firms, insurance brokers or agents, and brokerage fees. A brokerage fee is paid to a broker or an agent for executing a transaction for a client on behalf of an insurer or an insurance brokerage firm.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02403070





Technavio's analysts forecast Global Insurance Brokerage market to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Insurance Brokerage market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Insurance Brokerage Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Aon

• Brown & Brown Insurance

• Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

• MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

• Willis Towers Watson



Market driver

• Increasing demand for insurance policies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Direct purchase of insurance policies by consumers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Integration of IT and analytics solutions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02403070



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insurance-brokerage-market-2018-2022-300632987.html