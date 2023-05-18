Global Insurance Brokerage Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Insurance Policies Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Brokerage Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insurance brokerage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Acrisure LLC

Aon plc

Brown and Brown Inc

Gallagher

Hub International Limited

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Lockton Companies

Marsh and Mclennan Companies Inc

Meadowbrook Insurance Group

Truist Insurance Holdings

USI Insurance Services LLC

Wills Towers Watson

This report on global insurance brokerage market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global insurance brokerage market by segmenting the market based on Brokerage type, Insurance Type and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the insurance brokerage market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Insurance Policies

Government Initiatives Regarding Insurance Policies

Increasing Technology in the Area of Insurance Brokerage

Challenges

Lack of Knowledge in Insurance Brokers About Technology

Impact of COVID-19

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Brokerage Type

Retail Brokerage

Wholesale Brokerage

by Insurance Type

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la5q9i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets