Global Insurance Brokerage Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Insurance Policies Fuels the Sector

18 May, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Brokerage Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global insurance brokerage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Acrisure LLC
- Aon plc
- Brown and Brown Inc
- Gallagher
- Hub International Limited
- Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
- Lockton Companies
- Marsh and Mclennan Companies Inc
- Meadowbrook Insurance Group
- Truist Insurance Holdings
- USI Insurance Services LLC
- Wills Towers Watson
This report on global insurance brokerage market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global insurance brokerage market by segmenting the market based on Brokerage type, Insurance Type and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the insurance brokerage market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Insurance Policies
- Government Initiatives Regarding Insurance Policies
- Increasing Technology in the Area of Insurance Brokerage
Challenges
- Lack of Knowledge in Insurance Brokers About Technology
- Impact of COVID-19
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Brokerage Type
- Retail Brokerage
- Wholesale Brokerage
by Insurance Type
- Life Insurance
- Property & Casualty Insurance
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la5q9i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article