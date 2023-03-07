GLOBAL INSURANCE FIRM LOCKTON CONTINUES GROWTH IN PITTSBURGH, HIRES KEVIN HAAS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Haas's New Role Further Solidifies Lockton's Ongoing Commitment to Hiring Best-in-Class Talent

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately-held insurance brokerage, has announced Kevin Haas as the firm's Senior Vice President and Unit Manager for the Pittsburgh and Cleveland markets. Haas joins with an extensive background forged through 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, most recently as SVP, Corporate Accounts Leader at Marsh. Prior to that, he held various roles at AIG including the Managing Director for the Pittsburgh region after leading their Mid-Atlantic environmental practice as AVP, Regional Manager. Kevin also has previous experience at Marsh where he began his work specializing in environmental insurance as an Account Representative in Philadelphia working through the ranks and earning the title of Senior Vice President and Regional Practice Leader. Kevin began his career with Willis as a Client Manager working in their construction practice.

"Kevin joins Lockton during a time when we are experiencing growth in the region," said Josh Luther, Executive Vice President and Growth and Operations Director for Lockton's Midwest region. "His leadership style aligns with our core values and I know he will be an asset to Pittsburgh and beyond. I feel confident that he will mentor young leaders and further develop client relationships," Luther added.

Haas graduated from Temple University's Fox School of Business Management with a degree in Risk Management and Insurance after beginning his studies at the University of Pittsburgh. He is a devoted volunteer in youth sports, specifically as a coach for ice hockey and lacrosse where he prides himself with the work he does to develop his players as athletes and as young adults on and off the playing surface.

ABOUT LOCKTON

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For over 13 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

To view and apply for open positions in Lockton's Pittsburgh office visit lockton.com/careers

SOURCE Lockton