Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $912.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR

Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insurance Fraud Detection estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Fraud Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.4% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Authentication segment is readjusted to a revised 23% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $912.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR



The Insurance Fraud Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$912.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.4% and 19.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.9% CAGR.



Governance, Risk & Compliance Segment to Record 21.9% CAGR



In the global Governance, Risk & Compliance segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$486.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Insurance Fraud Detection by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Insurance Fraud Detection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Analytics by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Fraud Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World 7-Year Perspective for Authentication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World 7-Year Perspective for Governance, Risk & Compliance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World 7-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World 7-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

