Global Insurance Industry Report 2022: Impact of COVID-19, Regulatory Landscape, Competition, SWOT Analysis, Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 -- The "Global Insurance Industry 2022 - Forecast and Analysis" report

With the world battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, the impact has been felt on each and every sector and everyday life. Perhaps one of the biggest effects of this pandemic has been on the financial services industry and the insurance industry.

In many cases, insurers have already started taking the necessary action for protecting their businesses, which have left many consumers in the lurch in this challenging time.

On the other hand, the overall reputation of insurers is taking a further battering as consumers and businesses come to terms with the fact that most insurance policies do not cover pandemics.

With a recession threatening the global economy and an increasing number of insolvencies, the insurance industry and their investments are coming under pressure like never before.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insurance industry in these difficult times. The report covers the following:

An industry definition.

An analysis of the global insurance industry through industry statistics, industry value analysis, market segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

Impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the global insurance industry.

An analysis of the global life insurance industry through industry statistics, analysis of the market value, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

An analysis of the global non-life insurance industry through industry statistics, analysis of the market value, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

A complete analysis of the global reinsurance and motor insurance industry through industry statistics, market value analysis, market segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast.

Porter's five forces analysis of the global insurance industry that looks at the various impacts on the industry and how these factors are going to mold the industry in the coming years.

Growth in the major insurance markets by region-wise is included. Each region is analyzed through industry statistics, industry value analysis, industry segmentation, market share analysis, and an industry forecast. Regions analyzed in the report include Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East , North America , and South America .

, , , , and . An analysis of nearly 70 countries and their insurance markets is included. Each insurance market is analyzed through industry statistics, industry segmentation, market share analysis, a look at the life and non-life insurance markets, and an industry forecast.

A comprehensive coverage of 110 of the major insurance industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Industry Definition

C. Global Insurance Industry

C.1 Industry Statistics

C.2 Industry Value Analysis

C.3 Industry Segmentation

C.4 Global Insurance Industry: Market Share Analysis

C.5 Industry Forecast

D. Impact of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic on the Global Insurance Industry

D.1 Overview

D.2 Impact of the Pandemic on Life Insurance Sector

D.3 Impact of the Pandemic on Non-life Insurance Sector

D.4 Impact on the Underwriting Sector

E. Global Life Insurance Industry

E.1 Industry Statistics

E.2 Industry Value Analysis

E.3 Industry Segmentation

E.4 Market Share Analysis

E.5 Industry Forecast

F. Global Non-Life Insurance Industry

F.1 Industry Statistics

F.2 Industry Value Analysis

F.3 Industry Segmentation

F.4 Market Share Analysis

F.5 Industry Forecast

G. Global Reinsurance Industry

G.1 Industry Statistics

G.2 Industry Value Analysis

G.3 Industry Segmentation

G.4 Market Share Analysis

G.5 Industry Forecast

H. Global Motor Insurance Industry

H.1 Industry Statistics

H.2 Industry Value Analysis

H.3 Industry Segmentation

H.4 Industry Forecast

I. Global Insurance Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

I.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

I.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

I.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

I.4 Threat of New Entrants

I.5 Threat of Substitutes

I.6 Conclusion

J. Growth in the Major Insurance Regions

J.1 Asia Pacific

J.2 Europe

J.3 Middle East

J.4 North America

J.5 South America

K. Analysis of Major Insurance Markets

K.1 Market Overview

K.2 Impact of COVID-19

K.3 Regulatory Landscape

K.4 Competition in the Market

K.5 SWOT Analysis

K.6 Industry Forecast

L. Major Industry Players

L.1 Corporate Analysis

L.2 Financial Snapshot

L.3 SWOT Analysis

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company PSC

Achmea Holding

AG Insurance SA/NV

AIA Group Limited

AIICO Insurance Plc

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt

Allianz Group

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company

American International Group (AIG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMP Limited

Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Assurant Inc.

Aviva Plc

AXA SA

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Banco Nacional de Mexico SA (Banamex)

Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited

BNP Paribas Cardif SA

Caixa Economica Federal

Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Ceska Pojistovna a.s.

China Life Insurance Company

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd.

CNP Assurances SA

Credit Agricole SA

Custodian and Allied Insurance Ltd.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Danica Pension

DNB ASA

EFU General Insurance

ERGO Group AG

Ethias SA

Folksam

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Great Eastern Holdings Limited

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA

Grupo Nacional Provincial, S.A.B.

Gulf Insurance Group

Hanwha Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

HDFC Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

ING Group

Ingosstrakh Insurance Company

Insurance Australia Group Limited

Intact Financial Corporation

Intesa Sanpaolo

Itau Unibanco Holding SA

Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.

Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited

Kuwait Insurance Company S.A.K

Kyobo Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

LahiTapiola Group

Leadway Assurance Company Limited

Liberty Holdings Limited

LIC of India

Lloyds Banking Group Plc

Manulife Financial Corporation

MAPFRE, S.A.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

Menzis Zorgverzekeraar N.V.

Mercantil Servicios Financieros C.A.

MetLife, Inc.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd.

Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited

New York Life Insurance Company

Nippon Life Insurance Company

Nonghyup Life Insurance

Nordea Bank AB

NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative Limited

O.W.M CZ Groep Zorgverkeraar U.A.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company

OP Financial Group

PFA Holding A/S

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China , Ltd.

, Ltd. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Group

Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Plc

Rosgosstrakh

RSA Insurance Group Plc

Sampo Oyj

Samsung Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Sanlam Limited

SOGAZ Insurance Group

State Bank of India

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Limited

Storebrand ASA

Sun Life Financial, Inc.

Suncorp Group Limited

Swiss Life Holding Limited

Talanx AG

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company

Tryg A/S

Unipol Gruppo SpA

Vienna Insurance Group AG

Zurich Insurance Group AG

