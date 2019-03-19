Global Insurance Symposium Announces Keynote Speakers And Session Topics

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International leaders in insurance and technology will headline the 2019 Global Insurance Symposium held in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 23-25. Speakers will bring exclusive insights on new ideas and challenges facing insurance companies, insurtech, startups, and industry professionals.

The 2019 Global Insurance Symposium keynote speakers include:

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley

President and CEO of LIMRA, LOMA, and LL Global David Levenson

International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) Secretary General Jonathan Dixon

U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary for Services James Sullivan

President and CEO of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Susan Neely

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is Iowa's senior U.S. senator and serves as the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance. Senator Grassley will discuss his work on the Committee on Finance, along with its impact on the financial services and the insurance industry. Additionally, Senator Grassley will make remarks on retirement security and relevant policies.

David Levenson, President and CEO of LIMRA, LOMA, and LL Global (the world's largest association of life insurance and financial services companies), will explore shifting market forces and their impact on the industry. He will offer his perspective on how leaders can best respond to these changes to achieve their business goals.

Jonathan Dixon, Secretary General for the International Association of Insurance Supervisors, will describe how the IAIS is set to deliver on its commitments to the post-financial crisis reform agenda later this year. Find out what's next for this global standard-setting body as it embarks on a new set of strategic priorities for 2020-24.

James Sullivan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Services for the U.S. Department of Commerce will discuss the state of global insurance markets and key trends. Sullivan will use real examples of trade and investment barriers impacting U.S. insurers including data localization, foreign equity caps, discriminatory treatment, and highlight the role of the International Trade Administration in addressing those challenges.

Susan Neely, President and CEO of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI), the leading trade association representing 95% of industry assets will discuss how the life insurance industry is helping policymakers grapple with big societal challenges ranging from longevity and the retirement savings gap to privacy and responsible use of data. An Iowa native with over 30 years experience in policy and politics, Neely served as senior adviser to President George W Bush and Governor Terry Branstad. She will offer perspectives on the unique ways the industry can lead, share knowledge, and help shape policy that's good for consumers, communities, and the country.

"The Global Insurance Symposium is honored to host Senator Chuck Grassley as its closing Keynote," said Erik Askelsen, Global Insurance Symposium co-chair. "As a senior leader in Congress and the chairman of the committee on finance, we are excited to hear the Senator's perspective on national policy issues influencing the insurance industry."

"The great thing about the Global Insurance Symposium is its broad variety of topics. Each keynote and session addresses a particular issue affecting the insurance industry. There is something there for everyone," said Nathan Schelhaas, Global Insurance Symposium co-chair.

In addition to hearing these keynote speeches, Global Insurance Symposium attendees will have the opportunity to listen to sessions focused on a variety of topics, including:

The Global Food System: Are Insurers Keeping Up with Risk?

Advanced Analytics for Insurance Industries.

Fighting and Preventing Fraud in the Insurance Industry.

How the Political Landscape Affects Healthcare Legislation.

Can Big Data Save Long-Term Care?

About the Global Insurance Symposium

Established in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium is the premier symposium for insurance professionals and regulatory authorities to hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and to interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the world. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Iowa Insurance Institute, the Federation of Iowa Insurers, Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Global Insurance Accelerator, Insurance Thought Leadership, and the Iowa Insurance Division. For more information, visit https://globalinsurancesymposium.com/.

