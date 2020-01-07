Global Insurance Symposium Announces Open Registration And Sponsorship Opportunities

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Insurance Symposium announced today that registration and sponsorship opportunities for the 2020 event are officially open to the public. This year, approximately 700 insurance and technology leaders from around the globe will gather in Des Moines, Iowa for the 2020 Global Insurance Symposium on April 21-23. The annual symposium provides a venue for the insurance industry to address important issues impacting the marketplace with a primary focus on technology, policy, and innovation.

Register before February 29 to receive early bird general admission tickets for $495. After February 29, general admission tickets start at $595 for the three-day symposium. Sponsors receive a limited number of conference tickets, and additional tickets at a discounted rate.

Those planning to attend the symposium are encouraged to register online here. Please select registration type from the drop-down menu provided.

Media Registration

Media are invited to attend the Global Insurance Symposium. To register, contact Ashley Hunt at ahunt@ls2group.com.

The 2020 Global Insurance Symposium sponsorship levels include:

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Additional marketing opportunities

Sponsorships will allow organizations and companies in the industry to take advantage of strategic marketing opportunities. Marketing opportunities start at $1,500, allowing emerging businesses to participate. Platinum sponsors receive exclusive global recognition by selecting a representative to introduce keynote speakers or to moderate panels.

The Global Insurance Symposium offers a unique educational and networking opportunity that brings together insurance and financial services company executives, national and international regulators, state and federal government representatives, entrepreneurs, and startup tech firms.

Iowa is home to a world-class educated workforce and sophisticated technology infrastructure. Companies and startups will not find a better place to learn and grow. The Global Insurance Symposium is an opportunity for regulators, insurance professionals, and startups to discuss important content delivered by powerhouse speakers.

Additional event details will be released in the weeks leading up to this year's symposium.

About the Global Insurance Symposium

Established in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium is the premier symposium for insurance professionals and regulatory authorities to hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and to interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the world. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Iowa Insurance Institute, the Federation of Iowa Insurers, Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Global Insurance Accelerator, Insurance Thought Leadership, and the Iowa Insurance Division. For more information, visit https://globalinsurancesymposium.com/.

Media Contact:

Ashley Hunt

ahunt@ls2group.com

515-868-2403

SOURCE Global Insurance Symposium

Related Links

https://globalinsurancesymposium.com/

