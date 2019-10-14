Global Integral Horsepower Motors Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 15:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Horsepower Motors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. AC Motors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.1 Billion by the year 2025, AC Motors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$337.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$291.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, AC Motors will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Circor International, Inc.; General Electric Company; Hitachi Ltd.; Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Nidec Corporation; Regal Beloit Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Siemens AG; Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.; TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.; Toshiba Corporation; WEG SA
