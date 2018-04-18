Global Integrated Devices for Reconstituting Injectables Market 2018 - Development, Industry and Markets Report

The inherent instability of biological drugs is a limitation that has a direct impact on the drug delivery sector. Therapeutic proteins must either be stored under special conditions or formulated to retain their efficacy from the time of manufacture until they are dispensed. Liquid protein drugs require refrigeration until dispensed.

Alternatively, proteins can be formulated as powders (lyophilization) and must be reconstituted prior to injection. Historically, this was accomplished by including a disposable syringe and diluent vial for manual reconstitution. As the number of drugs developed for self-administration has grown, devices that integrate a reconstitution step with the injection step have gained traction.

As biological drugs continue to grow in terms of therapeutics and total prescriptions, the impact of specialty devices will increase.



What You Will Learn

What is the impact of lyophilized injectable drugs on today's therapeutic market, how are they packaged, and who markets them?

Who are the suppliers of integrated reconstitution devices, and what is their market impact?

What are the major factors driving the demand for integrated devices for injectable drug reconstitution?

What is the relative impact of integrated reconstitution systems to OEM or standalone reconstitution devices and how will this change by the end of the decade?

What are the essential design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for drug reconstitution systems and devices?

What is the role of integrated drug reconstitution systems on drug life cycle management?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for injectable drugs and reconstitution systems in particular?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Drug Reconstitution Market Dynamics

Evolution in Device Design

Formulation Factors

Product Specific Device Development

Specialty Injection Device Demand Drivers

Chronic Conditions and Self-Administration

The Growth of Biologicals

Formulation and Dosing

Shifting Patient Demographics

Drug Economics, Safety and Compliance

Device Design and Innovation

Competitive Landscape

Technology Market Drivers

3. Integrated Devices for Reconstituting Injectables

Dual Chamber Cartridges

Dual Chamber Injectors

Dual Chamber Syringes

Wearable Device Automated Reconstitution System

4. Dual Chamber Syringe & Injector Device Assessments

Product-Specific Devices

Specialty Devices

OEM Devices

5. Therapeutic Segments - Market Data & Forecasts

Glycemic Control

Hereditary Conditions

Hormone Replacement

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Conditions

Oncology

Reproductive Health

Other Therapeutic Segments

6. Market Factors

Device Product Strategies

Device Economics

Product Branding

Direct-to-Consumer Marketing

Managed Care Trends

7. Company Profiles

