Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2018 & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027

The Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancement of new port cities in rising economies, technological improvements in the marine industry and authoring of marine safety systems in several countries.

According to the component, the market is segmented into services and product. In addition, the product segment is divided into software, hardware, and data link and connectivity. Furthermore, the software is divided into monitoring software and analytical software. Hardware is divided into data storage devices, displays, sensors, control unit, alarms, and other hardware components.

Based on ship type, the market is categorized into defense and commercial ships. Moreover, the defense segment is divided into corvettes, destroyers, aircraft carrier, amphibious warfare, submarine & UUV's, frigates, and other surface ships. Commercial ships are divided into tankers, dry cargo, bulk carrier, gas tanker, passenger cruise, and other commercial ships.

Depending on the solution, the segment is segregated into the safety system, power management system, process control, and vessel management system. In addition, the safety system segment is divided into emergency shutdown system and fire protection system. The power management system is divided into power distribution management, engine monitoring, and control system and diesel generator monitoring (DGMS). Process control is divided into drilling driver control system and HVAC control. Vessel management system propulsion control system, security management system, alarm monitoring system, remote monitoring system, machinery management system, ballast water management system, dynamic positioning system, information management system and thrust control system.

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Advancement of New Port Cities in Rising Economies

3.1.2 Technological Improvements in the Marine Industry

3.1.3 Authoring of Marine Safety Systems in Several Countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Component

4.1 Services

4.2 Product

4.2.1 Software

4.2.1.1 Monitoring Software

4.2.1.2 Analytical Software

4.2.2 Hardware

4.2.2.1 Data Storage Devices

4.2.2.2 Displays

4.2.2.3 Sensors

4.2.2.4 Control Unit

4.2.2.5 Alarms

4.2.2.6 Other Hardwares

4.2.3 Data Link and Connectivity



5 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Ship Type

5.1 Defense

5.1.1 Corvettes

5.1.2 Destroyers

5.1.3 Aircraft Carrier

5.1.4 Amphibious Warfare

5.1.5 Submarine & UUV's

5.1.6 Frigates

5.1.7 Other Surface Ships

5.2 Commercial Ships

5.2.1 Tankers

5.2.2 Dry Cargo

5.2.3 Bulk Carrier

5.2.4 Gas Tanker

5.2.5 Passenger Cruise

5.2.6 Other Commercial Ships

5.2.6.1 Offshore Vessels

5.2.6.2 Specialized Vessels



6 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Solution

6.1 Safety System

6.1.1 Emergency Shutdown System

6.1.2 Fire Protection System

6.2 Power Management System

6.2.1 Power Distribution Management

6.2.2 Engine Monitoring and Control System

6.2.3 Diesel Generator Monitoring (DGMS)

6.3 Process Control

6.3.1 Drilling Driver Control System

6.3.2 HVAC Control

6.4 Vessel Management System

6.4.1 Propulsion Control System

6.4.2 Security Management System

6.4.3 Alarm Monitoring System

6.4.4 Remote Monitoring System

6.4.5 Machinery Management System

6.4.6 Ballast Water Management System

6.4.7 Dynamic Positioning System

6.4.8 Information Management System

6.4.9 Thrust Control System



7 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By End User

7.1 Aftermarket

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



8 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Honeywell International Inc.

10.2 ABB

10.3 Wartsila Corporation

10.4 Siemens

10.5 Marine Technologies, Llc

10.6 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

10.7 MTU Friedrichshafen

10.8 Transas

10.9 Thales Group

10.10 Praxis Automation Technology

10.11 Northrop Grumman

10.12 Tokyo Keiki Inc.

10.13 Consilium AB

10.14 Api Marine Inc.



