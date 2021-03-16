Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market (2020 to 2025) - Initiatives for the Development of Autonomous Ships Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market by Autonomy (Autonomous, Remotely-operated, Partial Automation), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Unmanned), End-user (OEM, Aftermarket), Solution (Products, Services), System and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global integrated marine automation system is projected to grow from USD 4,906 million in 2020 to USD 7,889 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2025.
The demand for new ships and the retrofitting of existing ships with advanced technologies is expected to grow with the increase in trade activities.
New defense and commercial vessels are equipped with advanced systems for improved safety and efficiency. The implementation of advanced systems acts as an important driver for the integrated marine automation system market. Integrated marine automation system is one of the variants of automated vessels. These ships involve integrating various systems and subsystems, enabling effective decision-making based on sensor fusion technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for processing the data, hence reducing or eliminating human intervention.
Based on autonomy, remotely-operated segment projected to lead integrated marine automation system market during the forecast period
Based on autonomy, the integrated marine automation system market is segmented into fully autonomous, remotely-operated and partial automation. The growth of the remotely-operated segment of the integrated marine automation system market can be attributed to the increased investments in developing unmanned and remotely-controlled vessel operations.
Based on ship type, commercial segment projected to dominate integrated marine automation system market during the forecast period
Based on ship type, the integrated marine automation system market is segmented into commercial and defense. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the rising seaborne trade and tourism across the globe.
Based on end-user, the OEM segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on end-user, the integrated marine automation system market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is estimated to account for a largest share in 2020 as compared to the aftermarket segment. The growth of the OEM segment can be attributed to the increased investments in naval defense by various countries and rise in seaborne trade activities across the globe.
Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2020
The integrated marine automation system market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. Shipbuilding companies from Japan, South Korea, and China, are also among the largest players in each of the four major segments, namely, tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and offshore vessels. Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid economic development over the years, increasing maritime trade. This rise in sea trade has subsequently led to an increasing demand for ships to transport manufactured goods worldwide. Thus, the rising number of ships has increased the demand for integrated marine automation system in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Integrated Marine Automation System Market
4.2 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by Ship Type
4.3 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by End-user
4.4 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) for Real-Time Decision Making
5.2.1.2 Increasing Software Development
5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Automated Systems to Reduce Human Errors and Risks
5.2.1.4 Increased Budgets of Shipping Companies for the Incorporation of Ict in Vessels
5.2.1.5 Increasing Demand for Situational Awareness in Vessels
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Vulnerability Associated with Cyber Threats
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of New Port Cities in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Initiatives for the Development of Autonomous Ships
5.2.3.3 Revision and Formulation of Marine Safety Regulations in Several Countries
5.2.3.4 Advancement in Sensor Technologies for Improved Navigation Systems in Vessels
5.2.3.5 Development of Propulsion Systems
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Cost-Intensive Customization of Marine Automation Systems
5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Handle and Operate Marine Automation Systems
5.2.4.3 Lack of Common Standards for Data Generated from Different Subsystems in a Ship
5.3 Range/Scenarios
5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Integrated Marine Automation System Market
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Integrated Marine Automation System Market
5.6 Market Ecosystem
5.6.1 Prominent Companies
5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.6.3 End-users
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for Automation in Marine Industry
5.10 Trade Data
5.10.1 International Maritime Trade Data, 2010-2019
5.10.2 World Sea-Borne Trade, 2015-2019
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.12 Technology Analysis
5.13 Use Cases
5.14 Operational Data
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Roadmap
6.3 Technological Advancements in the Marine Industry
6.3.1 Artificial Intelligence
6.3.2 Big Data Analytics
6.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT)
6.3.4 Augmented Reality
6.3.5 Predictive Maintenance
6.4 Technology Trends
6.4.1 Digital Marine Automation System (DBS)
6.4.1.1 Conning System
6.4.1.2 Autopilot
6.4.1.3 Mooring Control and Monitoring System
6.4.1.4 Automated Radar Plotting Aid/Navigation Radar Servers (NRS)
6.4.1.5 Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS)
6.4.1.6 Communication System
6.4.1.7 Voyage Data Recorder
6.4.1.8 Decision Support System
6.4.2 Sensor Fusion Solutions
6.4.3 Control Algorithms
6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2012-2020
7 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by Autonomy
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Partial Automation
7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Onboard Automation Systems is Expected to Drive this Segment
7.3 Remotely- Operated
7.3.1 Increasing Investments in Remotely-Operated Ships is Expected to Drive this Segment
7.4 Autonomous
7.4.1 Increasing Investments on Developing Autonomous Ships is Expected to Fuel this Segment
8 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Products
8.2.1 Increasing Investment in Automated Process is Driving the Growth of the Segment
8.2.1.1 Hardware
8.2.1.1.1 Displays
8.2.1.1.2 Control Unit
8.2.1.1.3 Data Storage Devices
8.2.1.1.4 Sensors
8.2.1.1.5 Alarms
8.2.1.1.6 Others
8.2.1.2 Software
8.2.1.2.1 Analytical Software
8.2.1.2.2 Monitoring Software
8.2.1.3 Datalink & Connectivity
8.2.1.3.1 Open Platform Communications (OPC)
8.2.1.3.2 Open Database Connectivity (ODBC)
8.2.1.3.3 Controller Area Network (CAN)
8.2.1.3.4 Process Field Bus (PROFIBUS)
8.2.1.3.5 Modular Digital Controller (ModCon)
8.3 Services
8.3.1 Services are Essential for Smooth Functioning of System
8.3.1.1 Maintenance Services
8.3.1.2 Support Services
9 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by Ship Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Defense
9.4 Unmanned
10 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End-user
10.1.1.1 Most Impacted End-user
10.1.1.2 Least Impacted End-user
10.2 OEM
10.2.1 Increasing Installation of Advanced Automation Systems in Ships is Expected to Drive the Market
10.3 Aftermarket
10.3.1 Maintenance and Repair Services of Systems is Expected to Drive the Growth of this Segment
11 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by System
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Power Management System
11.2.1 Power Management System is Responsible for Controlling the Performance of Vessels Engines
11.2.1.1 Engine Monitoring and Control System
11.2.1.2 Power Distribution Management
11.2.1.3 Diesel Generator Monitoring (DGMS)
11.3 Vessel Management System
11.3.1 Use of Advanced Technological Equipment to Monitor the Vessels
11.3.1.1 Machinery Management System
11.3.1.2 Alarm Monitoring System
11.3.1.3 Ballast Water Management System
11.3.1.4 Propulsion Control System
11.3.1.5 Remote Monitoring System
11.3.1.6 Dynamic Positioning System
11.3.1.7 Security Management System
11.3.1.8 Thrust Control System
11.3.1.9 Information Management System
11.4 Process Control System
11.4.1 Communication is Enable due to Process Control System
11.4.1.1 HVAC Control
11.4.1.2 Drilling Driver Control System
11.5 Safety System
11.5.1 Safety System Ensure Safety of the Ship and Marine Environment
11.5.1.1 Fire Protection System
11.5.1.2 Emergency Shutdown System
12 Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Global Scenarios of Integrated Marine Automation System Market
12.3 North America
12.4 Europe
12.5 Asia-Pacific
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.7 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 2019
13.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2019
13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2019
13.5 Competitive Overview
13.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis
13.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.7.1 Star
13.7.2 Emerging Leader
13.7.3 Pervasive
13.7.4 Participant
13.8 Integrated Marine Automation System Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-ups)
13.8.1 Progressive Companies
13.8.2 Responsive Companies
13.8.3 Dynamic Companies
13.8.4 Starting Blocks
13.9 Competitive Scenario
13.9.1 Deals
13.9.2 Product Launches
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 ABB
14.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.
14.2.3 Rolls-Royce plc
14.2.4 Wartsila
14.2.5 Kongsberg
14.2.6 Siemens
14.2.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries
14.2.8 General Electric
14.2.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation
14.2.10 Tokyo Keiki
14.2.11 Consilium
14.2.12 Fincantieri S.p.A
14.2.13 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
14.2.14 Jason Marine Group
14.2.15 Thales Group
14.2.16 Marine Technologies LLC
14.2.17 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V.
14.2.18 L3Harris ASV
14.2.19 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd.
14.2.20 DNV GL
14.2.21 Fugro
14.2.22 Valmet
14.2.23 Aselsan A.S.
14.2.24 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
14.2.25 Ulstein
14.3 Other Players
14.3.1 API Marine, Inc.
14.3.2 RH Marine
14.3.3 MTU Friedrichshafen
14.3.4 Marlink
14.3.5 SMEC Automation Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.6 Logimatic
14.3.7 Sedni Marine Systems
14.3.8 Sea Machines Robotics, Inc.
14.3.9 Shone, Automation Inc.
14.3.10 Buffalo Automation
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customization
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ae0co
