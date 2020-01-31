Global Integrated Pharmaceutical Company Selects ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize and Standardize Their Corporate Validation Lifecycle Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), today announced that a global integrated pharmaceutical company has chosen ValGenesis's 100% paperless VLMS to manage the corporate validation lifecycle process across multiple sites. This global company offers over 190 medications, 60 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for drug manufacture, diagnostic kits, critical care, and biotechnology products.

As an integrated pharmaceutical company committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier living, the company offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations in major therapeutic areas such as gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. The company operates in markets across the globe.

Contending with islands of data in different formats that made auditing across multiple sites difficult and error prone, the company made the decision to move away from its traditional paper-based system that was proving to be costly and inefficient while making any attempt at proactive improvement a rather challenging process. After evaluating multiple validation software solutions available in the market, the company selected ValGenesis VLMS – a single, end-to-end solution that can manage the entire validation lifecycle process. Today, in addition to the scope of automating and managing this company's computer systems validation (CSV) process, ValGenesis will also automate and manage their equipment and cleaning validation lifecycle processes.

"Companies that work with ValGenesis appreciate that the ValGenesis VLMS is that single digital solution that effortlessly ensures audit-ready validation processes across multiple sites with real-time data analysis and processing. We are working with this client to deploy a homogeneous, multi-site solution that will help them embrace organization-wide transformation processes in the spirit of Pharma 4.0," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for 100% electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, 233389@email4pr.com

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.