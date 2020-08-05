Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market (2020 to 2025) - An Untouched Geographic Market Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by Offering (Solution and Services (Professional & Managed)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Real Estate & Construction, Healthcare, Retail, Education), and Region - Global forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Integrated Workplace Management System(IWMS) market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6billion in 2020 to USD 4.6billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The IWMS market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the increased adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and Information and Communications



Technology (ICT) across different industry verticals. In addition to this, the growth of the cloud-based deployment model for IWMS solutions is helping organizations utilize the benefits of advanced solutions, without investing in the physical infrastructure.



Solution segment to hold a larger market size in 2020



The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the need for upgrades and maintenance of existing solutions. These solutions help in the alignment of administrative, technical, infrastructural, and environmental support functions to fulfil the core objective of businesses.



By vertical, manufacturing industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period



The manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the IWMS market. With rapid technology implementation across the manufacturing vertical, the degree of competitiveness among organizations has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement efficient workplace solutions in their manufacturing facilities.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The APAC IWMS market is experiencing disruptive growth, owing to an increase in the adoption of IoT, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to integrateIWMSsolution for streamlining their operational processes. The expansion of corporate and government networks, the proliferation of cloud services, growing businesses, and associated operations are expected to increase the use of IWMS solutions in this region. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include China, Japan, India, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 North America: Market, by Vertical and Country, 2020

4.3 Market, by Country



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Growing Cloud-Based Application Deployments

5.5.1.2 Increasing Competitiveness and Workforce Dynamics

5.5.1.3 Growing Importance of Corporate Social Responsibilities Across the Globe

5.5.1.4 Increasing Government Regulatory Compliances

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Unexplored Benefits of Facility and Workplace Management

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Emerging Technologies

5.5.3.2 Untouched Geographic Market

5.5.3.3 Growing Need for Safeguarding Employees at Workplaces Post-Covid-19

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Lack of Expertise

5.6 Enabling Technologies

5.6.1 Internet of Things

5.6.2 Cloud Computing

5.6.3 Artificial Intelligence

5.7 Use Cases

5.7.1 Use Case 1

5.7.2 Use Case 2

5.7.3 Use Case 3

5.7.4 Use Case 4

5.7.5 Use Case 5

5.7.6 Use Case 6

5.7.7 Use Case 7

5.7.8 Use Case 8



6 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Offerings: Market Drivers

6.2 Offerings: Covid- -19 Impact on Market

6.3 Solution

6.3.1 Solution: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Operations and Services Management

6.3.3 Real Estate Management

6.3.4 Environmental and Energy Management

6.3.5 Facility Management

6.3.6 Project Management

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.4.2 Professional Services

6.4.2.1 Consulting

6.4.2.2 Integration and Deployment

6.4.2.3 Support and Maintenance

6.4.3 Managed Services



7 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Types: Market Drivers

7.2 Deployment Types: Covid-19 Impact on the Market

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Security to Pave Way for On-Premises Solutions Across Different Verticals

7.4 Cloud

7.4.1 Need for Cost-Effectiveness and Global Availability to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based Integrated Workplace Management System



8 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.2 Organization Size: Covid-19 Impact on the Market

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.4 Large Enterprises



9 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

9.2 Verticals: Covid-19 Impact on the Market

9.3 Public Sector

9.4 It and Telecom

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.7 Real Estate and Construction

9.8 Retail

9.9 Healthcare

9.10 Education

9.11 Others



10 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Regions: Covid-19 Impact on the Market

10.3 North America

10.3.1 North America: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers

10.3.2 United States

10.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Buildings and Growing Presence of a Large Number of Iwms Vendors to Drive the Market Growth in the US

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Public-Private Partnership Projects to Boost the Market Growth in Canada

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Europe: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers

10.4.2 United Kingdom

10.4.2.1 Digital Transformation to Drive the Growth of the Market in the UK

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.3.1 High Public Investments in Infrastructure to Drive the Market Growth in Germany

10.4.4 France

10.4.4.1 Wide Adoption of Ai, Ml, and Data Analytics Technologies Among Enterprises to Drive the Growth of the Market in France

10.4.5 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 Asia-Pacific: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers

10.5.2 China

10.5.2.1 High Investments in the Private Sector and Huge Population to Boost the Market Growth in China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.3.1 Huge Investments in the Real Estate Sector to Drive the Market Growth in Japan

10.5.4 India

10.5.4.1 Emphasis on Urban Development and Modernization to Drive the Market Growth in India

10.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers

10.6.2 United Arab Emirates

10.6.2.1 Rapid Technological Adoption to Drive the Market Growth in the Uae Market

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3.1 Growing Population to Drive the Growth of the Market in Saudi Arabia

10.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.7 Latin America

10.7.1 Latin America: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers

10.7.2 Brazil

10.7.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements and High Foreign Direct Investments to Drive the Market Growth in Brazil

10.7.3 Mexico

10.7.3.1 Increasing It Investments and Growing Presence of Leading Players to Boost the Market Growth in Mexico

10.7.4 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

11.2.2 Acquisitions

11.2.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 IBM

12.3 Oracle

12.4 Trimble

12.5 Accruent

12.6 SAP

12.7 Planon

12.8 Archibus

12.9 Service Works Global

12.10 Causeway Technologies

12.11 FSI

12.12 Facilio

12.13 FM:Systems

12.14 Ioffice

12.15 Spacewell

12.16 Mri Software

12.17 Zlink

12.18 Nuvolo

12.19 Vlogic Systems

12.20 Rapal

12.21 Assetworks

12.22 Smartsheet

12.23 Sierra

12.24 Officespace

12.25 Idasa Sistemas

12.26 Collectiveview

12.27 Budgetrac

12.28 Tango

12.29 Quickfms

12.30 Servicechannel

12.31 Right-To-Win



13 Adjacent Markets and Related Markets

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Limitations

13.3 Digital Workplace Market

13.3.1 Digital Workplace Market, by Component

13.3.2 Digital Workplace Market, by Organization Size

13.3.3 Digital Workplace Market, by Vertical

13.3.4 Digital Workplace Market, by Region

13.4 Facility Management Market

13.4.1 Facility Management Market, by Solution

13.4.2 Facility Management Market, by Service

13.4.3 Facility Management Market, by Deployment Type

13.4.4 Facility Management Market, by Organization Size

13.4.5 Facility Management Market, by Vertical

13.4.6 Facility Management Market, by Region



14 Appendix

14.1 Industry Excerpts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store

14.4 Available Customizations

14.5 Related Reports

14.6 Author Details



