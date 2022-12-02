Global Intellectual Property (IP) Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022-2023: IP Rates, Copyright Litigation, Patent Litigation, Copyright Litigation, and Trade Secrets Litigation

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intellectual Property Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report from Valeo Partners, LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most large law firms will raise their IP litigation hourly rates in 2023

The 2023 Intellectual Property Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.

The report breaks down hourly rates by Firm Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200, and non-AMLAW firms) and by individual law firms by overall IP rates, Copyright Litigation, Patent Litigation, Copyright Litigation, and Trade Secrets Litigation.

This is due to several reasons:

Large law firms continue to consolidate thereby concentrating expertise while also reducing supply

Billing restrictions by Corporate Counsel are still active and in place and the most effective tool for law firms to increase revenue and profitability is the hourly rate

Intellectual property is one of the most active matters in the US federal court system so opportunities will continue to grow for law firms well positioned in intellectual property.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: IP Hourly Rates by AMLAW Rankings

Section 2: IP Hourly Rates by Individual Firms and Practice Area

