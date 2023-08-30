Global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Analysis Report 2023-2030: Driving Innovation Amidst Challenges, IPR Management in the Wake of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With an initial estimation of US$9.7 billion in 2022, this market is anticipated to expand substantially to reach US$26.8 billion by 2030. This growth, corresponding to a CAGR of 13.5% during the analysis period of 2022-2030, reflects the evolving dynamics of the industry.

The Media & Entertainment sector, one of the segments examined within the report, is expected to achieve a remarkable 15.8% CAGR, culminating in a valuation of US$7.6 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. In light of the ongoing recovery from the pandemic, the Healthcare & Life Sciences segment's growth trajectory has been revised to a heightened 14.7% CAGR over the subsequent 8 years.

In terms of geographical influence, the U.S. market is assessed to be worth US$2.7 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is poised to attain a market size of US$3.9 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 16.6% spanning the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Notable growth is also expected in other key geographic markets. Japan and Canada are both projected to experience substantial growth, expanding by 11.6% and 13% respectively during the period 2022-2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to display robust growth at an approximate CAGR of 13.2%.

Scope of the Report

Market Analysis Highlights:

Recent, Current & Future Analysis for each sector by Geographic Region: Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Historic Review for each sector by Geographic Region: Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR

15-Year Perspective for each sector by Geographic Region: Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030

Segments Analyzed:

Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Travel & Hospitality

Other Verticals

MARKET OVERVIEW

Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market

Combating the Pandemic: COVID-19 Poses New Challenges to the IPR Market

Intellectual Property (IP) Rights and Royalty Management: An Overview

Intellectual Property (IP) - An Introduction

Intellectual Property (IP) Rights

Importance of Intellectual Property

Types of Intellectual Property Protections

Royalty Management Software and Services

Maintaining Control Over Licensing, Metadata, Royalties, Ownership and Copyright of Digital Content

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Vertical

World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market by Vertical (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, and Other Verticals

Regional Analysis

World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, Canada , Europe , USA , and Japan

, , Rest of World, , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of IPR and Royalty Management Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

IPR Protection, GDP & Technology Transfer Inter-linked

Key Benefits with Rights Management Partners

IP's Relationship with Trade

Strategies to Protect IP Rights on Social Media

COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed Media Services: Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by Select Countries for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020

IP Rights in Digital Media

Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025

Succession-planning of IP: A Risky Affair

IP Harms Innovation

Opposition to IP Protection

IP Opponents Seek Advantage

Blockchain for Managing IP Rights

Blockchain as IP Registry

Blockchain for IP Rights Management of Commercialization Practices & Technology Transfer

Blockchain for Licensing & Micropayments through Smart Contracts

Dynamic Changes to the IP Law Landscape Augur Well

The Most Important IP Aspects to Address in the Immediate Term

Rising Automation to Drive Demand for IPR

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Big Data, Data Privacy, and Strategy in IP Litigation

Risks of Ignoring or Focusing too Much on IP Issues

Minimizing IP Counterfeiting

Most Common IP-Related Mistakes of Businesses

Importance of First Amendment and Fair Use Issues for Owners of IP Rights

Critical Steps Businesses Need to Take Prior to, During, and After a Data Breach

Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak during the Period Jan- Apr 2020

Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019

IP Issues Associated with AI and ML

IP-Related Hurdles During Acquisition of Companies

COVID-19 Effect on Global M&A Activity: Estimated Percentage Change in M&A Activity by Deal Value for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

Selection of an IP Law Firm to Represent Licensing Interests

World LPO Market (2018 & 2024): Percentage Value Breakdown for Litigation Support, Contract Drafting, E-Discovery, Patent Support, and Other LPO Services

Copyright Protection for Quantum Computing

A Note On Semiconductor IP Trends

Semiconductor IP Business Models

World Market for Semiconductor IP by IP Source (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Royalty, and License

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 225 Featured)

Anaqua, Inc.

Capgemini SE

CPA Global

Dependable Solutions, Inc.

FADEL

Filmtrack, Inc.

FlexTrac

Flowhaven Oy

IBM Corporation

Ingenta

KlarisIP

Klopotek AG

Selectiva Systems, Inc.

Vistex, Inc.

