Global Intelligence Firm Redpoint Advisors Acquires VoxCroft Analytics

Expands Redpoint's AI capabilities and insight into political, security, and social dynamics worldwide

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpoint Advisors – a global intelligence company – today announced the acquisition of VoxCroft Analytics, Inc., the U.S. entity of South African-based VoxCroft.

The acquisition combines Redpoint's expertise in intelligence, banking, legal, and regulatory matters with VoxCroft's unique AI-powered capabilities for analyzing hyperlocal social, political, and security dynamics, including in difficult-to-access locations.

"Redpoint was established to help businesses, executives, and governments navigate uncertainty in some of the world's most challenging threat environments," said Matthew Bockner, CEO of Redpoint Advisors. "Whether supporting a private equity firm evaluating an investment in an emerging market, a multinational company operating in a volatile region, or an executive balancing personal and professional risk exposure, organizations increasingly need insight that extends beyond traditional intelligence. VoxCroft strengthens our ability to provide that at scale."

Redpoint delivers overwatch, intelligence, geopolitical risk, and insider risk services to corporate entities, family offices, and governments worldwide. The acquisition expands Redpoint's ability to collect and analyze information across multiple languages, geographies, and data sources, helping organizations identify emerging risks and opportunities that may not be visible through traditional intelligence methods.

VoxCroft Analytics' AI-powered intelligence platform combines hyperlocal data collection and state-of-the-art social listening and language translation technologies. By pairing AI-driven analysis with human expertise, Redpoint can help clients better understand and navigate local political, social, and security dynamics – particularly in regions where reliable information is scarce.

"Joining Redpoint is the right next step for VoxCroft Analytics," said Casey Schmidt, CEO of VoxCroft Analytics. "We have spent years developing capabilities for environments that have historically been underserved by conventional intelligence approaches. Redpoint brings the operational expertise, market access, and client relationships needed to scale those capabilities further."

About Redpoint Advisors

Redpoint Advisors is a U.S.-based global intelligence advisory firm that provides intelligence, geopolitical risk, insider risk, and overwatch services to corporate entities, family offices, and government agencies worldwide. Founded in 2014 by Michael LaFontaine and Patryk Drescher, Redpoint Advisors draws on backgrounds across U.S. intelligence, banking, legal, and regulatory sectors to pair deep expertise with AI-enabled intelligence capabilities. The firm delivers actionable insight and optionality – without fanfare, recognition, or detection – to help clients navigate risk, monitor complex landscapes, and create decision advantage.

Learn more: redpointadvisors.com

About VoxCroft Analytics

VoxCroft Analytics provides AI-enabled population-centric intelligence and risk advisory services for the U.S. Government and global organizations, specializing in austere information environments and low-resource language markets. The company's capabilities include machine translation models, AI- and ML-enabled narrative analytics, hyperlocal data collection, and a global network of linguists and native media environment experts.

Learn more: www.voxcroft.ai

Media Contact:

Chris Ringenbach

[email protected]

SOURCE Redpoint