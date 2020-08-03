Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Industry
Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2027
Aug 03, 2020, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intelligent Electronic Devices estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Digital Relay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Voltage Regulator segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Intelligent Electronic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Protection Relay Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Protection Relay segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 231-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Berry Palmer & Lyle Limited
- Black & Veatch Holding Company
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Infrax Systems
- Landis+Gyr
- Open Systems International, Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens Corporation
- Subnet Solutions Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Intelligent Electronic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Intelligent Electronic Devices Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Digital Relay (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Digital Relay (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Voltage Regulator (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Voltage Regulator (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Protection Relay (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Protection Relay (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Circuit Breaker Controller (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 10: Circuit Breaker Controller (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Load Tap Changer Controller (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Load Tap Changer Controller (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Petrochemical (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Petrochemical (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: United States Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: United States Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: United States Intelligent Electronic Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Canadian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 34: Canadian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Intelligent Electronic Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Japanese Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intelligent Electronic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 38: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Chinese Intelligent Electronic Devices Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Intelligent Electronic Devices in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Chinese Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 46: European Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European Intelligent Electronic Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: French Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Intelligent Electronic Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 52: French Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 53: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: German Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 57: Italian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Italian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 59: Italian Demand for Intelligent Electronic Devices in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Italian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 61: United Kingdom Market for Intelligent Electronic
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: United Kingdom Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intelligent Electronic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 64: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 65: Spanish Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Spanish Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 68: Spanish Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 69: Russian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 70: Russian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: Russian Intelligent Electronic Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 72: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Rest of Europe Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Rest of Europe Intelligent Electronic Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Intelligent Electronic Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 83: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Australian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 87: Indian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 88: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Indian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 90: Indian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 91: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 93: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 94: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intelligent
Electronic Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intelligent Electronic Devices
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Intelligent Electronic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 99: Latin American Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 100: Latin American Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 101: Latin American Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 102: Latin American Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 103: Latin American Demand for Intelligent Electronic
Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Latin American Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 105: Argentinean Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 106: Argentinean Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Argentinean Intelligent Electronic Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 108: Argentinean Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 109: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Brazilian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 111: Intelligent Electronic Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 112: Brazilian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
MEXICO
Table 113: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 114: Mexican Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 117: Rest of Latin America Intelligent Electronic Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 118: Rest of Latin America Intelligent Electronic Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 119: Rest of Latin America Intelligent Electronic Devices
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 120: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 121: The Middle East Intelligent Electronic Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 122: The Middle East Intelligent Electronic Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 123: The Middle East Intelligent Electronic Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 124: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and
2027
Table 125: The Middle East Intelligent Electronic Devices
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 126: The Middle East Intelligent Electronic Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 127: Iranian Market for Intelligent Electronic Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Iranian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 129: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intelligent Electronic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 130: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 131: Israeli Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 132: Israeli Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Israeli Intelligent Electronic Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 134: Israeli Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 135: Saudi Arabian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 136: Saudi Arabian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 137: Saudi Arabian Demand for Intelligent Electronic
Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 138: Saudi Arabian Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 139: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 141: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 142: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 143: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 144: Rest of Middle East Intelligent Electronic Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 147: African Intelligent Electronic Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 148: African Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 149: African Intelligent Electronic Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 150: Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
