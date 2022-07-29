Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Report 2022-2027: Escalating Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Favourable Government Initiatives Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intelligent electronic devices market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.38% during 2022-2027.

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Trends:

The increasing automation in industrial processes represents one of the key factors impelling the global IEDs market growth. Moreover, the rising need to reduce transmission and power distribution (T&D) losses, along with the growing instances of fluctuation and outages in power lines, is driving the market. Apart from this, the increasing trend of substation automation in solar power systems, in confluence with the escalating demand for renewable energy sources, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, governments of several countries are focusing on the installation of smart meters in every household, which is positively influencing the demand for IEDs as they facilitate power automation with optimal capital assets and minimal human intervention.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Type:

Digital Relay

Voltage Regulator

Protection Relay

Circuit Breaker

Load Tap Changer

Recloser Controller

Capacitor Bank Switch

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Waste and Wastewater Treatment

Others

