Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Industry
Sep 03, 2019, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Intelligent Motor Control Center market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.
1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Busbars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Busbars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$72 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$229.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Busbars will reach a market size of US$63.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$611.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); General Electric Company (USA); Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India); Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Technical Control Systems, Ltd. (United Kingdom)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Intelligent Motor Control Center Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Busbars (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Circuit Breakers and Fuses (Component) Market Share Breakdown
of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Overload Relays (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Variable Speed Drives (Component) Market Share Shift by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Soft Starters (Component) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Intelligent Motor Control Center Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Busbars (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Busbars (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Circuit Breakers and Fuses (Component) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Circuit Breakers and Fuses (Component) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Overload Relays (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Overload Relays (Component) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Variable Speed Drives (Component) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Variable Speed Drives (Component) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Soft Starters (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Soft Starters (Component) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Components (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Mining and Metals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Mining and Metals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Utilities (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Utilities (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Chemicals and Petrochemicals (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Chemicals and Petrochemicals (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Cement & Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Cement & Manufacturing (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Food and Beverage (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: Food and Beverage (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Busbars (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Circuit Breakers and Fuses (Component) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Overload Relays (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Variable Speed Drives (Component) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Soft Starters (Component) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in
%) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 29: United States Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 30: United States Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Intelligent Motor Control Center Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 33: Canadian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 34: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 35: Canadian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 36: Canadian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Intelligent Motor Control Center:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 38: Japanese Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intelligent Motor Control Center in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 40: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 41: Chinese Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Intelligent Motor Control Center Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Intelligent Motor Control Center
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Chinese Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Busbars (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Circuit Breakers and Fuses (Component) Market Share (in %) of
Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Overload Relays (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis
(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Variable Speed Drives (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Soft Starters (Component) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 45: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 51: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 52: French Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Intelligent Motor Control Center Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 54: French Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 59: Italian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 60: Italian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Italian Demand for Intelligent Motor Control Center
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Italian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 63: United Kingdom Market for Intelligent Motor Control
Center: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 64: United Kingdom Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intelligent Motor Control Center in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 66: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 67: Spanish Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 68: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 69: Spanish Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 70: Spanish Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 71: Russian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 72: Russian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Russian Intelligent Motor Control Center Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Intelligent Motor Control Center
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Intelligent Motor Control Center Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 85: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Australian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 89: Indian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 90: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 91: Indian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: Indian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 93: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 96: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intelligent Motor
Control Center: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Intelligent Motor Control Center in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 100: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 101: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 102: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019
and 2025
Table 103: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
Table 105: Latin American Demand for Intelligent Motor Control
Center in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Latin American Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 107: Argentinean Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 108: Argentinean Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Argentinean Intelligent Motor Control Center
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 110: Argentinean Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 111: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Brazil by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 112: Brazilian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Intelligent Motor Control Center Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 114: Brazilian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
MEXICO
Table 115: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Mexican Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 118: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 119: Rest of Latin America Intelligent Motor Control
Center Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: Rest of Latin America Intelligent Motor Control
Center Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Latin America Intelligent Motor Control
Center Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 122: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 123: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 124: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 125: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 126: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component
for 2019 and 2025
Table 127: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: The Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 129: Iranian Market for Intelligent Motor Control Center:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 130: Iranian Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intelligent Motor Control Center in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 132: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share Shift
in Iran by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 133: Israeli Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 134: Israeli Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Israeli Intelligent Motor Control Center Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 136: Israeli Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 137: Saudi Arabian Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Saudi Arabian Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 139: Saudi Arabian Demand for Intelligent Motor Control
Center in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Saudi Arabian Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 141: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 142: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 144: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 145: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Rest of Middle East Intelligent Motor Control Center
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 147: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 148: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 149: African Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 150: African Intelligent Motor Control Center Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: African Intelligent Motor Control Center Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
EATON CORPORATION PLC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
LARSEN & TOUBRO
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
TECHNICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
