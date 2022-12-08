Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Report to 2031 - Featuring American Locker, Cleveron, Florence and Hollman Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Parcel Locker Market By Component, By Application, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intelligent parcel locker market size was valued at $732.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,450.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Intelligent parcel locker collects, stores, and keeps the parcels and shipments secure and safe. This is done by making use of latest IT technologies, along with incorporation of advanced electronic devices, such as touch screens, cameras, and others.



Intelligent parcel lockers are available in a wide range of sizes, capacities, application, and technologies in the market, thereby making it usable for all types of residential and non-residential buildings and facilities. The increased instances of parcel and shipment theft has been an instrumental factor driving the demand for intelligent parcel lockers. Moreover, convenience and flexibility in collection of parcels at any time from the intelligent parcel locker is also driving the demand for the intelligent parcel lockers.



The rise in e-commerce industry has significantly increased the demand for intelligent parcel locker from residential and non-residential users. In addition, rise in number or apartment, commercial, and non-residential building, is expected to drive the demand for intelligent parcel lockers. However, the high cost of intelligent parcel lockers is expected to restrain the market. Furthermore, the incorporation of latest IT and software technologies, such as cloud based operation, real-time tracking, self-auditing and others.



The intelligent parcel locker market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user industry and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware, and software. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into indoor, and outdoor. And on the basis of end-user industry, the market is categorized into residential and non-residential. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies such as product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market



Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the intelligent parcel locker market report include American Locker, Cleveron, Florence Corp., Hollman Inc., KEBA AG, Luxer Corporation, Mobiikey Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Package Nexus, Parcel Port Solutions, Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Quadient, Renome Group, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co., Ltd., Smartbox Ecommerce solutions Pvt. Ltd., TZ Limited, and Xiamen Headleader Technology Co.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the intelligent parcel locker market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing intelligent parcel locker market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the intelligent parcel locker market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global intelligent parcel locker market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: INTELLIGENT PARCEL LOCKER MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Software

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: INTELLIGENT PARCEL LOCKER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Indoor

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Outdoor

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: INTELLIGENT PARCEL LOCKER MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Non-residential

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: INTELLIGENT PARCEL LOCKER MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 American Locker

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 cleveron as

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Florence Corp.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Hollman Inc

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 KEBA AG

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 LUXER Corporation

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Mobiikey Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Package Nexus

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 ParcelPort Solutions, Inc.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Pitney Bowes Inc.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Quadient

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 RENOME group

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Ricoh

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 tz limited

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co., Ltd

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 Smartbox Ecommerce solutions Pvt. Ltd.

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 Xiamen Headleader Technology Co.

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ns4zf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets