Global Intelligent Power Module Industry

3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Up to 600V, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Up to 600V will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$98.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Up to 600V will reach a market size of US$74.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$374.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (USA); Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); Future Electronics Inc. (Canada); Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA); Powerex, Inc. (USA); ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan); Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland); Vincotech GmbH (Germany)







Intelligent Power Modules: An Introduction

Growth of Electric Vehicles Boosting Demand of Intelligent

Power Module

EV/HEV & WBG Technologies Booming Power Module Packaging

LAPEROS® Liquid Crystal Polymer: A New Power Control Unit for

Hybrid Vehicle

Automotive Intelligent Power Modules Offers Integrated Solution

for Vehicle On-Board Charging Applications

