Global Intelligent Process Automation Market 2019-2027: Increasing of Building Automation-Led Transformation Programs by Using Digital Workforce
The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in adoption of intelligent process automation by utility sector and BFSI, rising application of next-generation technologies in intelligent process automation through research and development and increasing of building automation-led transformation programs by using digital workforce.
Scope of the Report
By the service, the market is segregated into professional services and managed services.
Based on the component, the market is fragmented into services and solutions. Services segment is further fragmented into managed services and professional services. Professional Services is further fragmented into support and maintenance, training, design and implementation and advisory/consulting. Solution is further fragmented into platforms and software tools.
On the basis of data type, the market is bifurcated into unstructured data and structured.
On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into energy and utilities, telecommunications and it, media and entertainment, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, BFSI(Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), healthcare and life sciences, transport and logistics and other industry verticals. Other industry verticals is further segmented into government, education, public sector utilities and travel and hospitality.
By the organization size, the market is segregated into medium enterprise, large enterprise and small enterprise.
Based on the Solution, the market is fragmented into enterprise mobility, customer experience management, business process management, enterprise content management, business intelligence and analytics and other solutions.
On the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-cloud and on-premise.
On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into cognitive technology, mini bots, natural language processing, robotic process automation, neural networks, computer vision, machine and deep learning, smart workflow, virtual agents and other technologies. Other technologies segment is further sub-segmented into expert systems, video analytics, sensor processing, inference engines and biometrics.
Based on the application, the market is fragmented into security, content management, business process automation, application management, it operations and other applications. Other applications the market is fragmented into incident resolution, service orchestratio and human resource management.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growth in adoption of Intelligent Process Automation by utility sector and BFSI
3.1.2 Rising application of next-generation technologies in Intelligent Process Automation through Research and Development
3.1.3 Increasing of Building Automation-Led Transformation Programs by Using Digital Workforce
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Service
4.1 Professional Services
4.2 Managed Services
5 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Component
5.1 Services
5.1.1 Managed Services
5.1.2 Professional Services
5.1.2.1 Support and Maintenance
5.1.2.2 Training
5.1.2.3 Design and Implementation
5.1.2.4 Advisory/Consulting
5.2 Solutions
5.2.1 Platforms
5.2.2 Software Tools
6 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Data Type
6.1 Unstructured Data
6.2 Structured
7 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Industry Vertical
7.1 Energy and Utilities
7.2 Telecommunications and IT
7.3 Media and Entertainment
7.4 Manufacturing
7.5 Retail and Ecommerce
7.6 BFSI(Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)
7.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
7.8 Transport and Logistics
7.9 Other Industry Verticals
7.9.1 Government
7.9.2 Education
7.9.3 Public Sector Utilities
7.9.4 Travel and Hospitality
8 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Medium Enterprise
8.2 Large Enterprise
8.3 Small Enterprise
9 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Solution
9.1 Enterprise Mobility
9.2 Customer Experience Management
9.3 Business Process Management
9.4 Enterprise Content Management
9.5 Business Intelligence and Analytics
9.6 Other Solutions
10 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Deployment
10.1 On-Cloud
10.2 On-Premise
11 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Technology
11.1 Cognitive Technology
11.2 Mini Bots
11.3 Natural Language Processing
11.4 Robotic Process Automation
11.5 Neural Networks
11.6 Computer Vision
11.7 Machine and Deep Learning
11.8 Smart Workflow
11.9 Virtual Agents
11.10 Other Technologies
11.10.1 Expert Systems
11.10.2 Video Analytics
11.10.3 Sensor Processing
11.10.4 Inference Engines
11.10.5 Biometrics
12 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Application
12.1 Security
12.2 Content Management
12.3 Business Process Automation
12.4 Application Management
12.5 IT Operations
12.6 Other Applications
12.6.1 Incident Resolution
12.6.2 Service Orchestratio
12.6.3 Human Resource Management
13 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Geography
13.1 North America
13.1.1 US
13.1.2 Canada
13.1.3 Mexico
13.2 Europe
13.2.1 France
13.2.2 Germany
13.2.3 Italy
13.2.4 Spain
13.2.5 UK
13.2.6 Rest of Europe
13.3 Asia Pacific
13.3.1 China
13.3.2 Japan
13.3.3 India
13.3.4 Australia
13.3.5 New Zealand
13.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.4 Middle East
13.4.1 Saudi Arabia
13.4.2 UAE
13.4.3 Rest of Middle East
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Rest of Latin America
13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
13.6.1 South Africa
13.6.2 Others
14 Key Player Activities
14.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
14.3 Product Launch & Expansions
14.4 Other Activities
15 Leading Companies
15.1 HCL Technologies
15.2 EXL
15.3 Syntel
15.4 UiPath
15.5 Capgemini
15.6 Atos
15.7 IBM
15.8 Pegasystems
15.15 Tech Mahindra
15.10 CGI
15.11 Accenture
15.12 Thoughtonomy
15.13 KPMG
15.14 Cognizant
15.15 Wipro
15.16 Blue Prism
15.17 Infosys
15.18 Genpact
15.12 TCS
