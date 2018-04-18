Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Noteworthy Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues, Recent Industry Activity and Focus on Key Players

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a four-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
- Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
- Others.
The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Intelligent Transportation Systems
Empowering the Real Modern Day Transport Infrastructure
Rationale behind Installation of ITS
Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule
Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems
Key Focus Areas
Key Enablers for Improved Efficiency
Ensuring Safety & Security
Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety
ITS' as a Means for Ensuring Better Environment Quality
Internet, X-Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers
A Disparate Market
Market Scenario
Outlook
Major Market Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Market Restraints
Developed Markets
Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market
Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow
A Business Case for ITS Investments
Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS
Increasing Number of Mega Cities
A Key Driver
Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS
Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS
Major Innovations in Smart Transportation
Smart Parking and Traffic Management
The Future of Urban Mobility in Countries across the World
Growing Use of IaaS Platform
Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development
Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase
Government Policy Vis--vis ITS Projects
Critical for ITS Implementations
The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in Concept Selling
Technology Developments Boosts Market Prospects for ITS
Integration of ITS with Cellular Technology
Convergence of ITS With Mobile Communications: A Major Trend
Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck Parking Space Availability
Super Intelligent Transport Systems
A New Technology on the Horizon
Emerging Technologies Come to the Fore
Wireless Communications
Floating Cellular Data/ Floating Car Data
Video Vehicle Detection
Sensing Technologies
Inductive Loop Detection
Bluetooth Detection
Satellite-Based Truck-Tracking System
Interoperability Issues Gain Attention
Key Objective Areas of New Common Standards
Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS
Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems
Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market
Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market Prospects for ETC
Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems
Innovation & Market Differentiation
Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects
Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance
Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban Transportation
Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide
Key Players
ATMS Witness Greater Adoption in Mega-Cities
Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist
A Note on Evolution
Vehicle-to-Everything Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate Traffic Concerns
GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS
Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras
Key Issues to Reckon with
Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS
Questions over ITS Interoperability
Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption
Privacy Issues
Use of Big Data Applications Raises Privacy Concerns
Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services
Open Data-based Seoul Bus Application
Role of Master Plans and Common Standards
Using Open/Big Data to Improve ITS Services
Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
ITS Integration
ITS Integration Program Objectives
ITS System Architecture
Enabling Technologies
Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)
Electronic Tags
RDS-TMC
Advanced Vehicle Control and Safety System (AVCSS)
Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)
Different Phases of ITS Application
Planning Phase
Parking Phase
Boarding Phase
Transport Phase
Connection Phase
Segment Overview
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
Components of Advanced Traffic Management Systems
Detection Systems
Loop-Emulation/In-ground Detectors
The Precursor
Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras
A Step Forward
Urban Traffic Control Systems
SCOOT
SCATS
SCOOT and SCATS
A Comparison
Traffic Management Systems End-Uses
En-Route Driver (Advisory) Information
Traffic Control
Incident Management
Travel Demand Management
Emissions Testing & Mitigation
Emergency Vehicle Management
Emergency Notification and Personal Security
Electronic Toll Collection Systems
Components of ETC
Other Intelligent Transportation Systems
Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)
Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems
Incident Management
Commercial Vehicle Electronic Clearance
Automated Roadside Safety Inspection
On-Board Safety Monitoring
Commercial Vehicle Administrative Processes
Hazardous Material Incident Response
Commercial Fleet Management
Advanced Vehicle Information Systems
Longitudinal Collision Avoidance
Lateral Collision Avoidance
Intersection Crash Warning & Control
Vision Enhancement for Crash Avoidance
Safety Readiness
Pre-Crash Restraint Deployment
Automated Vehicle Operations
Understanding Load Tracking System
4. IN-VEHICLE INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS: A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW
Traveler Data, Advisory Systems and Wireless Vehicle Products & Services
In-Vehicle Products
In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems in the Past
The Present Scenario
Passenger Vehicle Applications
Commercial Vehicle Applications
Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy
Qualcomm
Etak
General Motors
Microsoft
IBM/Sun Microsystems
Other Alliances
Outlook
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Image Sensing Systems Unveils Wrong Way Alerting Solution
Kapsch TrafficCom to Present Multi-Lane Free-Flow Tolling Solution
Siemens Introduces ITS Portfolio in Australia
Image Sensing Systems Launches Autoscope Vision, a Multi- Tasking Solution
Trafficware Launches New Version of ATMS.now
Excelfore Rolls Out Cloud Solutions for Intelligent Transportation
NEC Malaysia Introduces New ITS
Trafficware Launches Version 2.2 of ATMS.now
Q-Free Launches New ITS Products
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Iteris Signs Exclusive Agreement with TAPCO for Distribution of IWS Products in Texas
Continental Acquires Singapore's Quantum Inventions
Kapsch TrafficCom Acquires Fluidtime Data Services
TransCore Wins Contract to Design and Build ITS for Houston City
TransCore Gets Two 5-Year ITS Maintenance Contracts from Florida Department of Transportation
TransCore to Design and Maintain Next-Gen Toll Collection System in Richmond, Virginia
TransCore to Implement Phase 3 of the Silicon Valley Express Lanes Program
Kapsch TrafficCom to Implement Intelligent Mobility System in Madrid City
TransCore to Design, Deploy, and Maintain Cashless Tolling System on the Findlay Connector in Pennsylvania
Kapsch TrafficCom Acquires Schneider Electric's Transportation Business
Axis Takes Over Citilog
SWARCO Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire McCain, an Urban ITS Provider
Kapsch to Acquire Transportation Business of Schneider Electric
TransCore Secures Toll Collection Upgrading Contract from City of Laredo
INIT Expands North American Facilities
Ola Takes Over ITS Start-up Geotagg
Kapsch Bags Contract for Traffic Management in Prague
TransCore Receives Contract for ETC Systems on CFX
Kapsch Secures ITS Contract from Highways England
Yamaha, Honda and BMW Team Up for C-ITS
NXP Semiconductors and Siemens Ink Partnership for ITS
Kapsch Secures Chilean ITS Contract
Image Sensing Systems and trafficnow Ink Distribution Agreement
Kapsch Receives Toll Road Network Expansion Contract in Belarus
Kapsch Bags Toll System Provider Contract from IFA
Q-Free Takes Over Traffiko
Kapsch Acquires Streetline
TransCore to Install Traffic Management System in Riyadh
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8mgdhj/global?w=5
