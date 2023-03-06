Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Analysis Report 2023: Characteristics, Parameters, Marketing Statistics, Industries, and Applications

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Transportation Systems - Towards Connected and Autonomous Cars" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report concentrates on leaders; and analyzes their characteristics, parameters, marketing statistics, industries, and applications. It also compares these technologies and their applicability to CC communications.

5.9 GHz DSRC technology has been tested and trialed in the U.S. for the last 25 years, and a rich collection of communications channel statistics has been gathered. This technology was considered for the standardization of CC communications by the U.S. DOT. It has many attractions, such as the economies of scale based on the IEEE 802.11p standard, network simplicity, and others. It is also standardized and accepted in Europe.

This report addresses the current status of the ITS, its structure, major applications, standardization, and markets. The ITS aim to improve the economy by reducing the number of road accidents (making driving safer), the amount of car air pollution, and making smooth traffic flow.

The advances in the ITS are presently tied with the development of a "Connected Car" (CC) - a moving car that is wirelessly connected to surrounding cars and the infrastructure (as well as supporting connectivity inside of a car). Such a car opens a spectrum of new and exciting opportunities for automakers, service providers, and users.

CC programs are now under development all around the globe. Though there are many technological choices to support CC communications, two technologies are leading the market, 5.9 GHz DSRC and C-V2X.

The goal of this report is:

Analyze current trends in the ITS development

Address the progress in ITS standardization

Estimate the ITS market

Present the current status of the Connected Car (CC) development

Analyze the CC technologies and marketing specifics; identify major industry players and their portfolios

Analyze two leading CC communications technologies - 5.9 GHz DSRC and C-V2X

Present the current status of driverless cars technologies and markets

Analyze the driverless car major industry players

Analyze driverless car standardization activities

Analyze the 3GPP-related activity

Analyze the role of 5G technologies in creating of the "ultimate" ITS.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

1.1 Statistics

1.2 Goal

1.3 Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Target Audience

2.0 ITS: Systems in Actions

2.1 General

2.2 Composition

2.2.1 Formation

2.2.2 Subsystems

2.2.3 Layers and Components-Roadways

2.3 Key Technologies

2.4 ITS Standardization: In Progress

2.4.1 Overview

2.4.2 ETSI - Europe

2.4.3 U.S.

2.4.3.1 General

2.4.3.2 National Transportation Communications for ITS Protocol (NTCIP)

2.4.3.2.1 Scope

2.4.3.2.2 Family

2.4.4 International

2.4.4.1 General

2.4.4.2 ITU

2.4.4.3 3GPP

2.4.5 Summary

2.5 ITS Functionalities

2.5.1 Intelligent Infrastructure

2.5.2 Intelligent Vehicles

2.6 ITS Market Statistics

2.6.1 General

2.6.2 Assumptions

2.6.3 Estimate

3.0 Connected Car Specifics

3.1 General

3.1.1 Types of Connectivity

3.2 Legislation

3.2.1 U.S.

3.2.1.1 NHTSA Actions and Plans

3.2.2 Directions

3.2.2.1 EU and England

3.2.2.2 Varieties

3.3 Properties and Requirements

3.3.1 Methods

3.3.2 Network Requirements: 5G

3.3.3 Functional Technologies

3.3.3.1 Wi-Fi (in addition to 802.11p)

3.3.3.2 Bluetooth Smart

3.3.3.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

3.3.3.4 Integrated GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System)

3.3.3.5 Automotive Ethernet

3.3.3.6 Fiber Connectivity

3.4 CC: Driving Forces

3.5 Major Use Cases

3.6 Market

4.0 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.1 General

4.1.1 History- Spectrum

4.1.1.1 Recent Developments - Spectrum Sharing

4.1.1.2 Opinions

4.1.1.3 FCC Ruling

4.2 Industry Efforts - Cooperation

4.3 Place

4.4 Structure and Protocols

4.4.1 Requirements

4.4.2 Milestones

4.4.3 IEEE 802.11p

4.4.3.1 General

4.4.3.2 Objectives and Status

4.4.3.3 ASTM Contributions

4.4.3.4 Characteristics

4.4.4 IEEE 1609

4.4.4.1 General

4.4.4.2 Overview

4.4.4.3 IEEE 1609 in Use

4.4.5 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features

4.4.6 ISO and DSRC

4.4.7 SAE and DSRC

4.5 Components and Procedures

4.5.1 Components

4.5.2 Procedures

4.6 Major Applications

4.6.1 EPS

4.7 Spectrum - DSRC - International

4.7.1 Channels Designation

4.8 Services

4.8.1 Major Services

4.8.2 Service Categories

4.8.3 Service Requirements

4.9 Summary: 5.9 GHz DSRC Characteristics

4.10 Benefits and Limitations - 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.10.1 General

4.10.2 Toll Industry Benefits

4.10.3 Limitations

4.11 Comparison

4.11.1 915 MHz DSRC and 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.11.2 CEN278 (5.8 GHz) DSRC and 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.12 Market Segment

4.12.1 Market Drivers

4.12.2 Market Requirements

4.12.3 Market Estimate

4.13 Industry

4.13.1 Industry Coalition

4.13.2 Recent Projects

4.13.3 Vendors

AutoTalks

Cohda Wireless

Delphi

Kapsch

NXP

Siemens

Qualcomm

u-blox

4.14 Views

4.15 Advancements: 802.11bd

4.15.1 Requirements - Advanced Vehicles Applications

4.15.2 802.11p Evolution

5.0 Cellular Technologies and Connected Car

5.1 Two Groups

5.2 3GPP Activities

5.2.1 Modes of Operations

5.2.1.1 D2D Communications

5.2.1.1.1 3GPP Release 16 Additions

5.2.1.2 C-V2X Broadcast

5.2.3 Performance Comparison

5.2.4 Further Steps

5.3 Industry

Autotalks

AT&T/Audi-Tesla

Broadcom

Commsignia

Cohda Wireless

Ficosa

GM

Qualcomm

Veoneer

6.0 Comparison: DSRC-WAVE and C-V2X

6.1 General

6.2 Details

6.2.1 Readiness

6.2.2 Networking

6.2.3 Range

6.2.4 Response

6.2.5 Scalability

6.2.6 Economics

6.2.7 Speed of Transmission

6.2.8 Versatility

6.2.9 Telematics

6.3 5G Vision

6.3.1 Potential Benefits of C- V2X

6.4 Trends

7.0 Connected Car - Trials, Groups and Alliances

7.1 Open Automotive Alliance

7.2 4G Venture Forum for Connected Cars

7.3 Apple - iOS in the Car

7.4 Connected Vehicle to Everything of Tomorrow Consortium (ConVeX)

7.5 WWW Consortium

7.6 GSMA Connected Car Forum

7.7 Car Connectivity Consortium

7.8 Towards 5G Partnership

7.9 5GAA

8.0 Evolving of Driverless Car

8.1 Growing Together

8.2 Directions and Issues

8.3 ADAS

8.4 Current Status - Legislation and Insurance

8.4.1 The U.S.

8.4.2 The GB

8.4.2.1 Details

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Germany

8.5 Major Benefits

8.6 Solutions

8.7 Market Projections and Price

8.8 Phases

8.8.1 Required Characteristics

8.9 Industry and R&D

8.9.1 Automakers

8.9.1.1 Audi

8.9.1.1.1 First Level 3 Car

8.9.1.1.2 Progress

8.9.1.2 Ford

8.9.1.3 GM

8.9.1.4 Nissan

8.9.1.4.1 Getting Closer

8.9.1.5 Daimler/Mercedes

8.9.1.5.1 Autonomous Truck

8.9.1.5.2 Developments

8.9.1.6 VW and AdaptIVe Consortium

8.9.1.6.1 AdaptIVe Consortium

8.9.1.6.2 Activity

8.9.1.7 Volvo Cars

8.9.1.8 Tesla Motors

8.9.1.9 SAIC

8.9.1.10 BMW

8.9.1.11 Other

8.9.2 R&D and Competitors

8.9.2.1 Alphabet/Google - ProjectX -Waymo

8.9.2.2 Baidu

8.9.2.3 DOTs

8.9.2.4 Telecom Readiness: Driverless Car - 5G Communications

8.9.2.4.1 Huawei

8.9.2.4.2 Swisscom

8.9.2.5 QNX

8.9.2.6 Continental Automotive

8.9.2.7 Nvidia

8.9.3 Start-ups

8.9.3.1 Cruise Automotive

8.9.3.2 Induct Technologies

8.9.3.3 Uber/Aurora

8.9.3.4 Lyft/Toyota

8.9.3.5 Nuro

8.9.3.6 Aurora

8.9.3.7 Poni.ai

8.9.3.8 TuSimple

8.9.3.9 Beep

8.9.3.10 Jidu

8.10 Standardization

8.10.1 NHTSA

8.10.1.1 Levels

8.10.2 SAE International

8.10.2.1 USA Preparedness

8.10.3 IEEE

8.10.4 Chinese Standards

8.10.4.1 General

8.10.4.2 AV classification

8.10.5 AECC

8.10.6 Summary

8.11 COVID-19: Impact on Driverless Car Development

8.11.1 Major Changes

8.12 Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egcsgo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets