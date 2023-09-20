Global Interaction Analytics Report 2023: Focus on Key Players Calabrio, CallMiner, NICE, OnviSource, Sestek, Verint and Xdroid

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interaction Analytics for the Enterprise Report 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite its two-decade long journey, the Interaction Analytics (IA) market showcases no signs of deceleration. In fact, it is witnessing its most formidable growth phase, driven by an escalating enterprise-wide adoption. The modern IA solutions, capable of deciphering and delivering actionable customer journey insights, are credited for this surge.

20 Years of Progress and Potential

Today, businesses are increasingly leveraging IA applications to enhance both customer and employee experiences (CX and EX). Leading IA vendors are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to engineer advanced solutions. These sophisticated offerings can pinpoint customer intents, provide real-time agent guidance, predict customer satisfaction trends, evaluate interaction quality automatically, and much more. The bullish growth trend of the IA market is projected to persist.

In-Depth Exploration of the IA Landscape

The report sheds light on a multitude of facets of the IA ecosystem, from its role in contact centres and service arenas to its emerging significance across diverse enterprise functions. It offers an exhaustive analysis of market dynamics, the competitive backdrop, product advancements, pricing frameworks, and much more.

The study also delves into:

  • The transformative role of AI in revolutionizing IA into a strategic business intelligence tool.
  • The unique positioning of IA in mapping diverse customer journey facets and the direct influence of EX on CX.
  • The inherent superiority of Automated Quality Management (AQM) over traditional Quality Management methodologies and its significance in augmenting agent coaching and engagement.

Furthermore, the report brings to the fore insights on seven prominent vendors who either integrate IA within a broader WEM suite or offer it as a specialized solution, namely Calabrio, CallMiner, NICE, OnviSource, Sestek, Verint, and Xdroid.

Report Highlights:

  • Interaction analytics explained, top uses for historical and real-time IA, and a high-level overview of the primary functional capabilities
  • Market, business, and technology trends, challenges, and opportunities driving product innovation and influencing enterprise investments
  • Vendor innovation, including recently released and planned feature and functionality enhancements
  • A look at how AI is transforming IA into a business intelligence offering
  • How IA is uniquely positioned to capture many aspects of the customer journey, including how the EX directly impacts the CX
  • Why AQM is substantially better than traditional QM methods and how it enhances agent coaching and engagement
  • Market activity, market share analysis, and 5-year projections
  • Review and assessment of the IA competitive landscape
  • Implementation analysis and return on investment time frames for historical IA, real-time IA, AQM, and RTG applications
  • Pricing comparison and analysis for a 250-seat cloud-based IA implementation
  • Comprehensive vendor satisfaction survey
  • Detailed company reports for the 7 IA vendors, analyzing their products, functionality, and future product development plans
  • IA vendor directory

Company Profiles:

  • Calabrio
  • CallMiner, Inc.
  • NICE
  • OnviSource
  • Sestek
  • Verint Systems
  • Xdroid

