Global Interactive Children's Books Market 2019-2023

Global Interactive Children's Books Market: About this market

Interactive children's books are targeted at the age group of 0-14 years and need active participation from readers. Our children's books market considers the sales of interactive children's books through online and offline distribution channels. Our analysis also finds the sales of children's interactive books in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of retail stores will play a vital role in the offline segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global children's books market looks at factors such as a decline in child mortality rate, flourishing publishing industry, and increasing benefits of inculcating reading habits from an early age. However, the impact of digitization on children, increasing the challenge of book piracy, and stiff competition from the unorganized sector may hamper the growth of interactive children's books industry over the forecast period.

Global Interactive Children's Books Market: Overview

Increasing benefits of inculcating reading habits from an early age

Developing reading habits at an early age helps children improve their creativity, vocabulary, and improve their overall productivity. Inculcating reading habits at a very young age will also have a positive impact on the child's performance at school. For instance, it has been noted that children who started reading books from the age of 4-5 years got higher scores in the National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) tests. The advantages of developing reading habits at an early stage will have a strong impact on the growth of global interactive children's books market size. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Growing e-commerce and m-commerce market

Globalization and liberalization of economic policies have eased cross-border trade and has fueled the growth of B2B and B2C businesses. Advancements in technology, increasing internet penetration, the growth of social media has fueled online purchases across the globe. Key vendors in the market are collaborating with online retailers to improve their market shares. These developments are expected to influence the growth of the global interactive children's books market size.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global interactive children's books market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several players, the global interactive children's books market is highly fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several interactive children's books manufacturers, that include Amazon.com Inc., CBS Corp., Corus Entertainment Inc., Lagardère Group, and Scholastic Corp.

Also, the children's books market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

