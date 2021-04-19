Global Interactive Fitness Market| COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Download FREE sample Report

The growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries will hamper the market growth.

The rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is exposing people to the high risk of developing various health conditions, such as anxiety, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of chronic back pain and hectic work schedules have led people to undertake some form of daily exercise to remain healthy and prevent various health-related issues. The increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle has led to a rise in the demand for various fitness activities, including interactive fitness. Interactive fitness products provide better flexibility to consumers, which, in turn, helps prevent major body injuries, aches, and pains. Additionally, promotional activities conducted by vendors and the use of social media also help in creating awareness about a healthy lifestyle through various fitness and training activities. This will significantly influence the growth of the global interactive fitness market size during the forecast period.

Global Interactive Fitness Market: End-user Landscape

The growing concerns regarding physical health and the risk of cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases increases the use of interactive fitness in the non-residential segment, such as corporate offices, hospitality and public establishments, and gymnasiums. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the residential segment.

Global Interactive Fitness Market: Geographic Landscape

North America had the largest interactive fitness market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of a well-developed health and fitness industry, the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and the increasing participation of people in fitness activities will significantly influence interactive fitness market growth in this region. 64% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for interactive fitness products in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

Axtion Technology LLC

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC

EGYM Inc.

Motion Fitness LLC

Nautilus Inc.

Nexersys Corp.

Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc.

Peloton Interactive Inc.

TECHNOGYM Spa

Tonal Systems Inc.

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in interactive fitness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive fitness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive fitness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive fitness market, vendors

