Global Interactive Kiosk Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 - Interactive Kiosks Emerging in Real Estate Marketing

The "Interactive Kiosk Market by Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), Type (Bank Kiosks, Self-service Kiosks, and Vending Kiosks), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), Panel Size (17-32 and Above 32), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive kiosk market is expected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2019 to USD 32.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2025.



In this report, the interactive kiosk market has been segmented on the basis of offering, type, location, panel size, vertical, and geography. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and winning imperatives pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the interactive kiosk ecosystem.



Some of the key companies operating in the market are KIOSK Information Systems (US), Olea Kiosks (US), Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. (US), Source Technologies (US), NCR Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf (US), Embross (Canada), Meridian Kiosks (US), REDYREF Interactive Kiosks (US), and lilitab, LLC (US).



Enhanced shopping experience for customers drives the interactive kiosk market



The market growth can be attributed to several factors such as enhanced shopping experience for customers, lower investment costs than traditional outlets, enhanced applications other than conventional ones, and innovations in touch screen display and glass technology. However, the high set up cost and need for regular maintenance of the kiosks and rising cyber-crime incidents are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Vending kiosks held the largest share of the interactive kiosk market in 2019

The vending kiosks held the largest share in the interactive kiosk market in 2019. Vending kiosks are the automated machines that provide various items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, and lottery tickets to consumers after money or a credit card is inserted into the machine. It is a product-dispensing kiosk that works as an all-in-one machine that is capable of handling the marketing and sales until receiving the payment activities. It is primarily used in retail stores, quick-service restaurants, hotels, airports, railway stations, malls, and so on.



Outdoor kiosks expected to register the highest CAGR in the interactive kiosk market during the forecast period



The interactive kiosk market, on the basis of location, is divided into indoor and outdoor. The market for the outdoor kiosk is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Putting up an outdoor kiosk is more challenging as it can be prone to theft and fraud. Also, it should have a protection system against dust, rain, temperature, and humidity. The growing popularity of these kiosks in amusement and theme parks, sporting events, and institutional premises may create opportunities for such kiosks



North America expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period



North America held the largest share of the interactive kiosk market in 2019 in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The interactive kiosks market in North America is driven by various factors, such as the need to save time, accuracy, and high living standard as compared to other developed regions. The US is the largest market for interactive kiosks in this region. This market in the US is growing because of strong economic conditions and high customer adoption rates.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Major Opportunities in Interactive Kiosk Market

4.2 Market, By Type

4.3 Market in APAC, By Vertical and Country

4.4 Market, By Region

4.5 Market, By Vertical



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Enhanced Shopping Experience for Customers

5.2.1.2 Lower Investment Costs Than Traditional Outlets

5.2.1.3 Enhanced Applications Other Than Conventional Ones

5.2.1.4 Innovations in Touch Screen Display and Glass Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Setup Cost and Need for Regular Maintenance

5.2.2.2 Rising Cyber Crime Incidents

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Intelligent Personal Assistant and Knowledge Navigator Technology

5.2.3.2 Integration of Innovations and Advanced Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Usage of Tablets and Mobile Kiosks for Online Shopping

5.2.4.2 Developing Kiosks Suitable for All Weather Conditions for Outdoor Applications

5.2.5 Winning Imperative

5.2.5.1 Growing Deployment of Interactive Kiosks for Physically Challenged Individuals

5.2.5.2 Increasing Number of Smart Cities and Smart Infrastructure



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Regulatory Standards

6.4 Key Trends

6.4.1 Increasing Use of Customized Interactive Kiosks

6.4.2 Increasing Use of High-Resolution Displays in Interactive Kiosks

6.4.3 Interactive Kiosks Emerging in Real Estate Marketing

6.4.4 Use of Kiosks to Display Brand Marketing Campaigns When Not in Use for Ordering

6.4.5 Kiosks With Video Chat Services



7 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Displays

7.2.1.1 Displays Play A Vital Part in Interactive Kiosks

7.2.2 Printers

7.2.2.1 Printers Used to Generate and Dispense Tickets, Bills, Coupons, Or Any Graphics

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Software & Services

7.3.1 Software & Services are Expected to Grow at Higher CAGR in Market During Forecast Period



8 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bank Kiosks

8.2.1 Market for Bank Kiosks to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8.3 Self-Service Kiosks

8.3.1 Information Kiosks

8.3.1.1 Information Kiosks are Widely Used in Corporate and Healthcare Sectors

8.3.2 Ticketing Kiosks

8.3.2.1 Ticketing Kiosks are Deployed in Movie Theaters, Sporting Events, Concerts, and Amusement Parks

8.3.3 Photo Kiosks

8.3.3.1 Photo Kiosks are Primarily Used in Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Verticals

8.3.4 Patient-Interactive Kiosks

8.3.4.1 Patient-Interactive Kiosks Enable Patients to Get Key Information Related to Vision, Blood Pressure, Etc.

8.3.5 Check-In Kiosks

8.3.5.1 Check-In Interactive Kiosks are Suitable for Transportation, Hospitality, and Entertainment Sectors

8.3.6 Employment Kiosks

8.3.6.1 Employment Kiosks are Mainly Deployed in Corporate Sector to Access Information Pertaining to Pay and Benefits

8.3.7 Casino Kiosks

8.3.7.1 Casino Kiosks are Deployed in Entertainment and Hospitality Sectors to Provide Information Regarding Special Offers

8.3.8 Others

8.4 Vending Kiosks

8.4.1 Food and Beverage Vending Kiosks

8.4.1.1 Food and Beverage Vending Kiosks Provide Fast Services to Buyers

8.4.2 Others



9 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Location

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Indoor

9.2.1 Indoor Kiosks Offer Viable Alternative in Closed Environments

9.3 Outdoor

9.3.1 Outdoor Kiosks Should Provide Durablelity to Match Outside Environments



10 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Panel Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 17-32

10.2.1 Panel Size of 17-32 are Widely Used in Interactive Kiosks

10.3 Above 32

10.3.1 Interactive Kiosks With Panel Size Above 32 Expected to Witness Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period



11 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Retail

11.2.1 Retail to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2025

11.3 Healthcare

11.3.1 Requirement for Timely Monitoring to Increase Demand for Interactive Kiosk for Healthcare

11.4 Banking and Financial Services

11.4.1 Market for Banking and Financial Services to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

11.5 Government

11.5.1 Requirement for User-Friendly and Highly Efficient Kiosks to Boost Market for Government Vertical

11.6 Transportation

11.6.1 Roadway Transport

11.6.1.1 Information, Ticketing, and Wayfinding Kiosks are Mainly Deployed in Roadway Transport

11.6.2 Railway Transport

11.6.2.1 Ticketing Kiosks Help Travelers Book Tickets Easily in Advance

11.6.3 Airway Transport

11.6.3.1 Kiosks are Used in Airports Especially for Check-In and Ticketing

11.7 Hospitality

11.7.1 Use of Kiosks in Hotels and Restaurants for Check-In and Placing Orders to Facilitate Market Growth

11.8 Entertainment

11.8.1 Deployment of Kiosks in Casinos, Parks, and Museums to Boost Market Growth

11.9 Others



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 US Accounts for Largest Share of North American Interactive Kiosk Market

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Canada Holds Second-Largest Position in North American Market

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Mexico Holds A Smaller But Significant Share in Market

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Market in Germany to Grow at Significant CAGR During Forecast Period

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 UK to Hold Largest Size of European Market in 2025

12.3.3 France

12.3.3.1 Market in France to Grow at Highest CAGR During 2020-2025

12.3.4 Rest of Europe

12.3.4.1 Market in Rest of Europe to Continue to Grow at Remarkable Rate During Forecast Period

12.4 APAC

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 China Holds Second-Largest Position in Market in APAC

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Japan Accounts for Largest Size of Market in APAC

12.4.3 South Korea

12.4.3.1 South Korea Contributes Significantly to Market in APAC

12.4.4 India

12.4.4.1 Market in India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

12.4.5 Rest of APAC

12.4.5.1 Adoption of Interactive Kiosks in Various Industries in Other Asian Countries to Drive Market

12.5 RoW



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Interactive Kiosk Market

13.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

13.3.2 Partnerships/Collaborations

13.3.3 Contracts

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.3 Innovators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

(Business Overview, Products/Services/Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

14.1.1 Kiosk Information Systems

14.1.2 Olea Kiosks Inc.

14.1.3 Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.

14.1.4 Source Technologies

14.1.5 NCR Corporation

14.1.6 Diebold Nixdorf

14.1.7 Embross

14.1.8 Meridian Kiosks

14.1.9 Redyref Interactive Kiosks

14.1.10 Lilitab, LLC

14.2 Right to Win

14.3 Other Important Players

14.3.1 Kal

14.3.2 Acante Solutions Limited

14.3.3 Slabbkiosks

14.3.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.

14.3.5 Intuiface

14.3.6 Zivelo

14.3.7 Aila Technologies, Inc.

14.3.8 Advanced Kiosks

14.3.9 Dynatouch

14.3.10 Peerless-AV



