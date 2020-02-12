Global Interactive Kiosk Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 - Interactive Kiosks Emerging in Real Estate Marketing
Feb 12, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market by Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), Type (Bank Kiosks, Self-service Kiosks, and Vending Kiosks), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), Panel Size (17-32 and Above 32), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global interactive kiosk market is expected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2019 to USD 32.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2025.
In this report, the interactive kiosk market has been segmented on the basis of offering, type, location, panel size, vertical, and geography. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and winning imperatives pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the interactive kiosk ecosystem.
Some of the key companies operating in the market are KIOSK Information Systems (US), Olea Kiosks (US), Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. (US), Source Technologies (US), NCR Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf (US), Embross (Canada), Meridian Kiosks (US), REDYREF Interactive Kiosks (US), and lilitab, LLC (US).
Enhanced shopping experience for customers drives the interactive kiosk market
The market growth can be attributed to several factors such as enhanced shopping experience for customers, lower investment costs than traditional outlets, enhanced applications other than conventional ones, and innovations in touch screen display and glass technology. However, the high set up cost and need for regular maintenance of the kiosks and rising cyber-crime incidents are expected to hamper the growth of the market.
Vending kiosks held the largest share of the interactive kiosk market in 2019
The vending kiosks held the largest share in the interactive kiosk market in 2019. Vending kiosks are the automated machines that provide various items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, and lottery tickets to consumers after money or a credit card is inserted into the machine. It is a product-dispensing kiosk that works as an all-in-one machine that is capable of handling the marketing and sales until receiving the payment activities. It is primarily used in retail stores, quick-service restaurants, hotels, airports, railway stations, malls, and so on.
Outdoor kiosks expected to register the highest CAGR in the interactive kiosk market during the forecast period
The interactive kiosk market, on the basis of location, is divided into indoor and outdoor. The market for the outdoor kiosk is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Putting up an outdoor kiosk is more challenging as it can be prone to theft and fraud. Also, it should have a protection system against dust, rain, temperature, and humidity. The growing popularity of these kiosks in amusement and theme parks, sporting events, and institutional premises may create opportunities for such kiosks
North America expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period
North America held the largest share of the interactive kiosk market in 2019 in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The interactive kiosks market in North America is driven by various factors, such as the need to save time, accuracy, and high living standard as compared to other developed regions. The US is the largest market for interactive kiosks in this region. This market in the US is growing because of strong economic conditions and high customer adoption rates.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Major Opportunities in Interactive Kiosk Market
4.2 Market, By Type
4.3 Market in APAC, By Vertical and Country
4.4 Market, By Region
4.5 Market, By Vertical
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Enhanced Shopping Experience for Customers
5.2.1.2 Lower Investment Costs Than Traditional Outlets
5.2.1.3 Enhanced Applications Other Than Conventional Ones
5.2.1.4 Innovations in Touch Screen Display and Glass Technology
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Setup Cost and Need for Regular Maintenance
5.2.2.2 Rising Cyber Crime Incidents
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of Intelligent Personal Assistant and Knowledge Navigator Technology
5.2.3.2 Integration of Innovations and Advanced Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growing Usage of Tablets and Mobile Kiosks for Online Shopping
5.2.4.2 Developing Kiosks Suitable for All Weather Conditions for Outdoor Applications
5.2.5 Winning Imperative
5.2.5.1 Growing Deployment of Interactive Kiosks for Physically Challenged Individuals
5.2.5.2 Increasing Number of Smart Cities and Smart Infrastructure
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Regulatory Standards
6.4 Key Trends
6.4.1 Increasing Use of Customized Interactive Kiosks
6.4.2 Increasing Use of High-Resolution Displays in Interactive Kiosks
6.4.3 Interactive Kiosks Emerging in Real Estate Marketing
6.4.4 Use of Kiosks to Display Brand Marketing Campaigns When Not in Use for Ordering
6.4.5 Kiosks With Video Chat Services
7 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Displays
7.2.1.1 Displays Play A Vital Part in Interactive Kiosks
7.2.2 Printers
7.2.2.1 Printers Used to Generate and Dispense Tickets, Bills, Coupons, Or Any Graphics
7.2.3 Others
7.3 Software & Services
7.3.1 Software & Services are Expected to Grow at Higher CAGR in Market During Forecast Period
8 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bank Kiosks
8.2.1 Market for Bank Kiosks to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
8.3 Self-Service Kiosks
8.3.1 Information Kiosks
8.3.1.1 Information Kiosks are Widely Used in Corporate and Healthcare Sectors
8.3.2 Ticketing Kiosks
8.3.2.1 Ticketing Kiosks are Deployed in Movie Theaters, Sporting Events, Concerts, and Amusement Parks
8.3.3 Photo Kiosks
8.3.3.1 Photo Kiosks are Primarily Used in Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Verticals
8.3.4 Patient-Interactive Kiosks
8.3.4.1 Patient-Interactive Kiosks Enable Patients to Get Key Information Related to Vision, Blood Pressure, Etc.
8.3.5 Check-In Kiosks
8.3.5.1 Check-In Interactive Kiosks are Suitable for Transportation, Hospitality, and Entertainment Sectors
8.3.6 Employment Kiosks
8.3.6.1 Employment Kiosks are Mainly Deployed in Corporate Sector to Access Information Pertaining to Pay and Benefits
8.3.7 Casino Kiosks
8.3.7.1 Casino Kiosks are Deployed in Entertainment and Hospitality Sectors to Provide Information Regarding Special Offers
8.3.8 Others
8.4 Vending Kiosks
8.4.1 Food and Beverage Vending Kiosks
8.4.1.1 Food and Beverage Vending Kiosks Provide Fast Services to Buyers
8.4.2 Others
9 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Location
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Indoor
9.2.1 Indoor Kiosks Offer Viable Alternative in Closed Environments
9.3 Outdoor
9.3.1 Outdoor Kiosks Should Provide Durablelity to Match Outside Environments
10 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Panel Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 17-32
10.2.1 Panel Size of 17-32 are Widely Used in Interactive Kiosks
10.3 Above 32
10.3.1 Interactive Kiosks With Panel Size Above 32 Expected to Witness Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period
11 Interactive Kiosk Market, By Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Retail
11.2.1 Retail to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2025
11.3 Healthcare
11.3.1 Requirement for Timely Monitoring to Increase Demand for Interactive Kiosk for Healthcare
11.4 Banking and Financial Services
11.4.1 Market for Banking and Financial Services to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period
11.5 Government
11.5.1 Requirement for User-Friendly and Highly Efficient Kiosks to Boost Market for Government Vertical
11.6 Transportation
11.6.1 Roadway Transport
11.6.1.1 Information, Ticketing, and Wayfinding Kiosks are Mainly Deployed in Roadway Transport
11.6.2 Railway Transport
11.6.2.1 Ticketing Kiosks Help Travelers Book Tickets Easily in Advance
11.6.3 Airway Transport
11.6.3.1 Kiosks are Used in Airports Especially for Check-In and Ticketing
11.7 Hospitality
11.7.1 Use of Kiosks in Hotels and Restaurants for Check-In and Placing Orders to Facilitate Market Growth
11.8 Entertainment
11.8.1 Deployment of Kiosks in Casinos, Parks, and Museums to Boost Market Growth
11.9 Others
12 Geographic Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 US Accounts for Largest Share of North American Interactive Kiosk Market
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.2.1 Canada Holds Second-Largest Position in North American Market
12.2.3 Mexico
12.2.3.1 Mexico Holds A Smaller But Significant Share in Market
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Market in Germany to Grow at Significant CAGR During Forecast Period
12.3.2 UK
12.3.2.1 UK to Hold Largest Size of European Market in 2025
12.3.3 France
12.3.3.1 Market in France to Grow at Highest CAGR During 2020-2025
12.3.4 Rest of Europe
12.3.4.1 Market in Rest of Europe to Continue to Grow at Remarkable Rate During Forecast Period
12.4 APAC
12.4.1 China
12.4.1.1 China Holds Second-Largest Position in Market in APAC
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.2.1 Japan Accounts for Largest Size of Market in APAC
12.4.3 South Korea
12.4.3.1 South Korea Contributes Significantly to Market in APAC
12.4.4 India
12.4.4.1 Market in India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
12.4.5 Rest of APAC
12.4.5.1 Adoption of Interactive Kiosks in Various Industries in Other Asian Countries to Drive Market
12.5 RoW
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Interactive Kiosk Market
13.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
13.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
13.3.2 Partnerships/Collaborations
13.3.3 Contracts
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.3 Innovators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
(Business Overview, Products/Services/Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)
14.1.1 Kiosk Information Systems
14.1.2 Olea Kiosks Inc.
14.1.3 Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.
14.1.4 Source Technologies
14.1.5 NCR Corporation
14.1.6 Diebold Nixdorf
14.1.7 Embross
14.1.8 Meridian Kiosks
14.1.9 Redyref Interactive Kiosks
14.1.10 Lilitab, LLC
14.2 Right to Win
14.3 Other Important Players
14.3.1 Kal
14.3.2 Acante Solutions Limited
14.3.3 Slabbkiosks
14.3.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.
14.3.5 Intuiface
14.3.6 Zivelo
14.3.7 Aila Technologies, Inc.
14.3.8 Advanced Kiosks
14.3.9 Dynatouch
14.3.10 Peerless-AV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8naq3
