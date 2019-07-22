Global Interactive Kiosk Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2024 - Increasing Adoption of the Cloud Technology & Demand for Convenience and User-Friendly Shopping Environment

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Interactive Kiosk Market was valued at USD 22.69 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 31.32 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period 2019-2024

An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal that is supplemented by specialized hardware and software that offers access to information, and it is used in several end-user applications, such as communication, education, retail, travel and tourism, banking and financial institutions, food and beverage industries, etc.

For instance, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China in October 2018 , China deployed fully automated self-service kiosks at Shanghai's Hongqiao for flight and baggage check-in, security clearance, and boarding powered by facial recognition technology.

in , deployed fully automated self-service kiosks at Hongqiao for flight and baggage check-in, security clearance, and boarding powered by facial recognition technology. The end users expect the service to be more personalized and efficient. As technology continues to expand into all areas of daily activity, several companies are shifting landscape by engaging customers with this interactive technology. For instance, Yum China Holdings has launched a new restaurant concept, KPRO by KFC, in Hangzhou, China (near Shanghai ) with a set of free-standing ordering kiosks in the stores that include facial recognition and payments into the screens.

(near ) with a set of free-standing ordering kiosks in the stores that include facial recognition and payments into the screens. The airport authorities constantly face problems of crowding in some areas like check in which becomes difficult for the authorities to monitor. Kansai airports, the operator of Kansai International Airport (KIX) and Osaka International Airport (ITAMI), is working with SITA on a trial of KATE - SITA's intelligent check-in kiosk. KATE will automatically move into the congested areas in the airport to reduce check-in queues.

Scope of the Report



An interactive kiosk is a type of computer terminal which is used for featuring specialized hardware and software that provides access to information and applications for communication, commerce, entertainment, or education. The interactive kiosk market is segmented by type into ATM kiosks, Information kiosks, ticketing kiosks and other types.



Key Market Trends



Retail industry is expected to Register a Significant Growth



The retail industry is expected to benefit from interactive kiosks as in-store product information and promotional displays have become a prominent source of customer attraction. Self-directed bill payment, check-out, digital signage are some of the key applications that retailers offer to keep their overhead costs low.

With the advent of AI-enabled interactive kiosks gaining popularity in retail applications, it acts as a catalyst for adoption of interactive kiosks in retail. Many organizations in the marketplace are seen collaborating with an aim to offer the retail industry with targeted marketing. For instance, in 2019, KIOSK Information Systems collaborated with Beabloo to showcase a digital signage display with active customer intelligence.

Also, many online retailers are seen widely adopting kiosks to make an offline retail presence. For Instance, in 2019, Amazon plans to roll out more than 100 kiosks in malls across India to sell its devices such as the Kindle ebook reader, the Echo speaker, and the Fire TV dongle by the end of the year.

North America is expected to Hold the Significant Market Share

The North American interactive kiosk market is expected to be on a growing trend throughout the forecast period (2019-2024) due to several factors, owing to the rising number of food chain centers along with the public utilities, which include airports and seaports, which are adopting these interactive kiosks.

In order to make transportation more accessible to the travelers at the airports, the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has signed agreements with private airlines to increase the availability of accessible airport kiosks across the country. These agreements were reached with Alaska Airlines/Virgin America and Spirit Airlines with a view to improve the travel experience for passengers.

There have been a series of collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity. For instance, Posiflex has acquired KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), a world leader in Kiosk self-service solutions. For instance, Nevada has done the deployment of interactive kiosks at several retail locations across the state. Several other states in the United States have also begun to experiment with these interactive kiosks machines.

Competitive Landscape



Competitive rivalry in the Interactive Kiosks market is high owing to the presence of some key players like KIOSK Information System, Meridian, NCR Corporation and many more. These companies are able to gain a competitive advantage over other players due to their ability to constantly innovate the products and also to come up with a product by forecasting the needs of their consumers. Hefty investments in research and development, mergers and acquisition and strategic partnerships have helped the companies to gain substantial market share.



For instance, in Jun 2017, At G2EASIA 2017, Macau, the company launched products, such as smart POS, barcode scanners and encryption pin pad with PCI certification.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Interest of Customers in Self-service Interactive Kiosks

4.5.2 Increasing Adoption of the Cloud Technology

4.5.3 Demand for Convenience and User-Friendly Shopping Environment

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Increased Threats of Phishing Attacks and Customer Data Privacy



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 TYPE

5.1.1 ATM Kiosks

5.1.2 Information Kiosks

5.1.3 Ticketing Kiosks

5.1.4 Patient Interactive Kiosks

5.1.5 Vending Kiosks

5.1.6 Other Kiosk Types

5.2 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 KIOSK Information Systems

6.1.2 NCR Corporation

6.1.3 Slabb Inc.

6.1.4 Shenzhen Zhengtong Electronics Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Source Technologies

6.1.6 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

6.1.7 Embross Ltd

6.1.8 IER SAS

6.1.9 Meridian Kiosks LLC

6.1.10 RedyRef Interactive Kiosks

6.1.11 Advantech Co. Ltd



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrpat3





