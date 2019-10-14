Global Interactive Kiosks Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 15:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Kiosks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.5%. Automated Teller Machine (ATM), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.8 Billion by the year 2025, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$591.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$510.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) will reach a market size of US$778.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Kiosks; Embross Group; Ier SAS; KIOSK Information Systems; Meridian Kiosks; NCR Corporation; RedyRef Interactive Kiosks; Source Technologies; Zebra Technologies Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Interactive Kiosks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Interactive Kiosks Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Interactive Kiosks Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automated Teller Machine (ATM) (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Automated Teller Machine (ATM) (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Automated Teller Machine (ATM) (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Retail Self-Checkout (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Retail Self-Checkout (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Retail Self-Checkout (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Self-Service (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Self-Service (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Self-Service (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Vending (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Vending (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Vending (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: BFSI (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: BFSI (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: BFSI (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Retail (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Retail (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Retail (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Government (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Government (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Government (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Interactive Kiosks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Interactive Kiosks Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Interactive Kiosks Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Interactive Kiosks Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Interactive Kiosks Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Interactive Kiosks Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Interactive Kiosks Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Interactive Kiosks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Interactive Kiosks Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Interactive Kiosks in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Interactive Kiosks Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Interactive Kiosks Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Interactive Kiosks Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Interactive Kiosks in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Interactive Kiosks Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Interactive Kiosks Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Interactive Kiosks Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Interactive Kiosks Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Interactive Kiosks Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Interactive Kiosks Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Interactive Kiosks Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: Interactive Kiosks Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Interactive Kiosks Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Interactive Kiosks Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Interactive Kiosks Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Interactive Kiosks Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Interactive Kiosks Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Interactive Kiosks Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Interactive Kiosks Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Interactive Kiosks in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Interactive Kiosks Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Interactive Kiosks: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Interactive Kiosks Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Interactive Kiosks in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Interactive Kiosks Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Interactive Kiosks Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Interactive Kiosks Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Interactive Kiosks Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Interactive Kiosks Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Interactive Kiosks Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Interactive Kiosks Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Interactive Kiosks Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Interactive Kiosks Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Interactive Kiosks Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Interactive Kiosks Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Interactive Kiosks Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Interactive Kiosks Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Interactive Kiosks Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Interactive Kiosks Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Interactive Kiosks Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Interactive Kiosks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Interactive Kiosks Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Interactive Kiosks Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Interactive Kiosks Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Indian Interactive Kiosks Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Interactive Kiosks Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Interactive Kiosks Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Interactive Kiosks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Interactive Kiosks Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Interactive Kiosks Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Interactive Kiosks:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Interactive Kiosks Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Interactive Kiosks in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Interactive Kiosks Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Interactive Kiosks Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Interactive Kiosks Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Interactive Kiosks Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Interactive Kiosks Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Interactive Kiosks Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Interactive Kiosks in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Interactive Kiosks Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 152: Interactive Kiosks Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Interactive Kiosks Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Interactive Kiosks Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Interactive Kiosks Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Interactive Kiosks Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Interactive Kiosks Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Interactive Kiosks Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Interactive Kiosks Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Interactive Kiosks Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Interactive Kiosks Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Interactive Kiosks Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Interactive Kiosks Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Interactive Kiosks Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Interactive Kiosks Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Interactive Kiosks Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Interactive Kiosks Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Interactive Kiosks Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Interactive Kiosks Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Interactive Kiosks Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Interactive Kiosks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Interactive Kiosks Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Interactive Kiosks in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Interactive Kiosks Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 191: Interactive Kiosks Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Interactive Kiosks Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 194: Interactive Kiosks Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Interactive Kiosks Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Interactive Kiosks Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Interactive Kiosks Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Interactive Kiosks Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Interactive Kiosks in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Interactive Kiosks Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Interactive Kiosks Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Interactive Kiosks Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Interactive Kiosks Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Interactive Kiosks Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Interactive Kiosks Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Interactive Kiosks Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Interactive Kiosks Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Interactive Kiosks Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Interactive Kiosks Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 213: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Interactive Kiosks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Interactive Kiosks Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Interactive Kiosks Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Interactive Kiosks Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: Interactive Kiosks Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANCED KIOSKS
EMBROSS GROUP
IER SAS
KIOSK INFORMATION SYSTEMS
NCR CORPORATION
SOURCE TECHNOLOGIES
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
