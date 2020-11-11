Global Interdental Cleaning Products Industry
Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027
Nov 11, 2020, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Interdental Cleaning Products estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Interdental Brush, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Toothpicks segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $922.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Interdental Cleaning Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$922.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$851.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Dental Floss Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR
In the global Dental Floss segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$485.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$563.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$578 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Curaden USA, Inc.
- Jacks BS Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Dentalpro
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lion Corporation
- M+C SCHIFFER GmbH
- Naisen Caring Co., Ltd.
- Oral-B
- Piksters
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.
Den Tek
- Sunstar Americas, Inc.
- TRISA AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Interdental Cleaning Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Interdental Cleaning Products Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Interdental Cleaning Products Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Interdental Brush (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Interdental Brush (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Interdental Brush (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Toothpicks (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Toothpicks (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Toothpicks (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dental Floss (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dental Floss (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Dental Floss (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Dental Tape (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Dental Tape (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Dental Tape (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 21: United States Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Canadian Interdental Cleaning Products Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Interdental Cleaning Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Interdental Cleaning Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: Interdental Cleaning Products Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Interdental Cleaning Products Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Interdental Cleaning Products Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Interdental Cleaning Products Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 35: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French Interdental Cleaning Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Interdental Cleaning Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Interdental Cleaning Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Interdental Cleaning Products Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Interdental Cleaning Products Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Interdental Cleaning
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Spanish Interdental Cleaning Products Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 53: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Russia by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 56: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 59: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Interdental Cleaning Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Interdental Cleaning Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Interdental Cleaning Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Interdental Cleaning Products Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 69: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Interdental Cleaning Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Interdental Cleaning
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Interdental Cleaning Products
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 77: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Interdental Cleaning Products Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Interdental Cleaning Products Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 83: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Interdental Cleaning Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Interdental Cleaning Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Interdental Cleaning Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Interdental Cleaning Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 98: The Middle East Interdental Cleaning Products
Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Interdental Cleaning Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 104: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Interdental Cleaning Products Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Interdental Cleaning Products Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Interdental Cleaning Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 111: Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Interdental Cleaning Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Interdental Cleaning Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Interdental Cleaning Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 116: Interdental Cleaning Products Market in Africa by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Interdental Cleaning Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
