Global Interest in Vita Inclinata's Vita Rescue System Continues to Accelerate as the Portuguese Air Force Completes a Series of Missions

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced the completion of its Vita Rescue System (VRS) demonstration to Squadron 751 at Air Base #6 in Portugal. The VRS litter attachment demonstration in Portugal underscores the global interest—and need—to improve the safety and efficiency of helicopter hoist rescues.

Portuguese Air Force Squadron 751 "Pumas" with a Vita Rescue System on an Agusta Westland AW101 (Merlin)

As lawsuits mount and injuries continue to increase due to out-of-control basket spins during rescues, more organizations are expressing interest in Vita's VRS that prevents spins from occurring. All U.S. military branches, domestic search and rescue (SAR) responders, and organizations in Chile and Japan have requested demonstrations. Most notably, Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita, personally traveled to the Ukrainian war zone to train the country's MEDEVAC crews in the Lviv and Kyiv region; the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has formally requested 30 VRS systems.

Most recently, Vita teams completed several sorties in different conditions, litter-basket configurations, and hoisting scenarios in Portugal, with Squadron 751 participants, a.k.a. Pumas. Prior to the in-air demonstration, the Pumas were shown a series of VRS capabilities and were physically swung and spun in the rescue basket to experience its responsiveness. Upon completion of the ground demonstration, members boarded an AgustaWestland AW101 (Merlin) helicopter to conduct four rescue missions along the cliffs in southern Lisbon and in the Atlantic Ocean.

"All sorties were successful with the system operating exceptionally well. The system was amazing in the face of the thunderous Merlin rotor wash coming off the cliffs," said the crews of Squadron 751.

The high point of the mission was the comfort and skill that the members of Squadron 751 displayed while using the system. "Every time Vita completes one of these missions, we are one step closer to ensuring that someone in need of rescuing experiences a safer and more efficient helicopter rescue," said Carr. "The search and rescue knowledge the Pumas presented was impressive; we are proud to conduct these missions and eager to see the first VRS deployment in Portugal."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

