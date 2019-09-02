Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.3%. Fleet Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.4 Billion by the year 2025, Fleet Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Fleet Management will reach a market size of US$640.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aljex Software (USA); Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA); GE Transportation (USA); HighJump Software, Inc. (USA); IBM Corporation (USA); Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA); Profit Tools, Inc. (USA); TMW Systems, Inc. (USA); WiseTech Global Ltd. (Australia)

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market SharesIntermodal Freight Transportation Competitor Market ShareScenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentFleet Management (Solutions) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Intermodal Dispatch (Solutions) Market Share Breakdown of KeyPlayers: 2019 & 2025Freight Security (Solutions) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):2019 & 2025Intermodal Terminals (Solutions) Market Share Shift by Company:2019 & 2025Trucking Software (Solutions) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Warehousing (Solutions) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

ALJEX SOFTWARECOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATIONGE TRANSPORTATIONHIGHJUMP SOFTWAREIBM CORPORATIONMOTOROLA SOLUTIONSPROFIT TOOLS, INC.TMW SYSTEMSWISETECH GLOBAL

