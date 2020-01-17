Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Intermodal Freight Transportation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$40.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.3%. Fleet Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.4 Billion by the year 2025, Fleet Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fleet Management will reach a market size of US$640.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aljex Software; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; GE Transportation; HighJump Software, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Profit Tools, Inc.; TMW Systems, Inc.; WiseTech Global Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intermodal Freight Transportation Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Intermodal Freight Transportation Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Intermodal Freight Transportation Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Consumer & Retail (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Consumer & Retail (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Consumer & Retail (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Industrial & Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industrial & Manufacturing (Vertical) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Industrial & Manufacturing (Vertical) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Energy & Mining (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Energy & Mining (Vertical) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Energy & Mining (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Construction (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Construction (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Construction (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Chemicals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Chemicals (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Chemicals (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Pharmaceutical & Healthcare (Vertical) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Pharmaceutical & Healthcare (Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Pharmaceutical & Healthcare (Vertical) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 25: Food & Beverages (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Food & Beverages (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Food & Beverages (Vertical) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Fleet Management (Solutions) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Fleet Management (Solutions) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Fleet Management (Solutions) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Intermodal Dispatch (Solutions) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Intermodal Dispatch (Solutions) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Intermodal Dispatch (Solutions) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Freight Security (Solutions) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Freight Security (Solutions) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Freight Security (Solutions) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: Intermodal Terminals (Solutions) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 41: Intermodal Terminals (Solutions) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Intermodal Terminals (Solutions) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Trucking Software (Solutions) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Trucking Software (Solutions) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Trucking Software (Solutions) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 46: Warehousing (Solutions) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Warehousing (Solutions) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 48: Warehousing (Solutions) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 49: United States Intermodal Freight Transportation

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 51: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 52: United States Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solutions:

2018 to 2025

Table 53: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in the

United States by Solutions: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 56: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Canadian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solutions: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Canadian Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic

Market Review by Solutions in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solutions for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intermodal Freight Transportation in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 63: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share Shift

in Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Intermodal Freight

Transportation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solutions for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Intermodal Freight Transportation

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Chinese Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solutions for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Intermodal Freight Transportation Market by

Solutions: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intermodal Freight Transportation Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Intermodal Freight Transportation

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 77: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solutions: 2018-2025

Table 80: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Solutions: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: European Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Intermodal Freight Transportation Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in France by

Solutions: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Analysis by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 90: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 94: Italian Demand for Intermodal Freight Transportation

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Italian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solutions for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market by

Solutions: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intermodal Freight Transportation in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 101: United Kingdom Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 102: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Intermodal Freight

Transportation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Solutions for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Analysis by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 106: Spanish Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 107: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 108: Spanish Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Spanish Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solutions: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: Spanish Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic

Market Review by Solutions in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solutions for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 112: Russian Intermodal Freight Transportation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Russian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solutions: 2018 to

2025

Table 116: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Russia

by Solutions: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Russian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Intermodal Freight Transportation

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 119: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Vertical for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Europe Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Europe Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solutions:

2018-2025

Table 122: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Solutions: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Europe Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 125: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Intermodal Freight Transportation Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Intermodal Freight Transportation

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

Asia-Pacific by Solutions: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Intermodal Freight Transportation

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 132: Asia-Pacific Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Analysis by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 133: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Australian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 135: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Australian Intermodal Freight Transportation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 138: Australian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 139: Indian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 140: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 141: Indian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Indian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solutions: 2018 to

2025

Table 143: Indian Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic

Market Review by Solutions in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 144: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solutions for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 145: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: South Korean Intermodal Freight Transportation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 147: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: South Korean Intermodal Freight Transportation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 150: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Intermodal Freight Transportation in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intermodal Freight

Transportation Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 153: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intermodal Freight

Transportation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Solutions for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intermodal Freight

Transportation Market Share Analysis by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Latin American Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 158: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Latin American Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 160: Latin American Demand for Intermodal Freight

Transportation in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 162: Latin American Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Latin American Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solutions for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Solutions:

2009-2017

Table 165: Latin American Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market by Solutions: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 166: Argentinean Intermodal Freight Transportation

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 167: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Vertical for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Argentinean Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Argentinean Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solutions: 2018-2025

Table 170: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Solutions: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Argentinean Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 172: Intermodal Freight Transportation Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 173: Brazilian Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 174: Brazilian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 175: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Brazil

by Solutions: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Brazilian Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 177: Brazilian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 178: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Mexican Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 180: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Mexican Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 183: Mexican Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 184: Rest of Latin America Intermodal Freight

Transportation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 186: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 187: Rest of Latin America Intermodal Freight

Transportation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Solutions: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Rest of

Latin America by Solutions: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Latin America Intermodal Freight

Transportation Market Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: The Middle East Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 191: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 192: The Middle East Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: The Middle East Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 194: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 195: The Middle East Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: The Middle East Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solutions:

2018 to 2025

Table 197: The Middle East Intermodal Freight Transportation

Historic Market by Solutions in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 198: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solutions

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 199: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intermodal Freight Transportation in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 200: Iranian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 201: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share Shift

in Iran by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Iranian Market for Intermodal Freight

Transportation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solutions for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Iranian Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 205: Israeli Intermodal Freight Transportation

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 206: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Israeli Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Israeli Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solutions: 2018-2025

Table 209: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Solutions: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Israeli Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 211: Saudi Arabian Demand for Intermodal Freight

Transportation in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 213: Saudi Arabian Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Saudi Arabian Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solutions for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 216: Saudi Arabian Intermodal Freight Transportation

Market by Solutions: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 217: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: United Arab Emirates Intermodal Freight

Transportation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 219: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 220: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: United Arab Emirates Intermodal Freight

Transportation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 222: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 223: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Rest of Middle East Intermodal Freight

Transportation Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical:

2009-2017

Table 225: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 226: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solutions for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Rest of Middle East Intermodal Freight

Transportation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Solutions: 2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Middle East Intermodal Freight

Transportation Market Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 229: African Intermodal Freight Transportation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Intermodal Freight Transportation Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: African Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solutions: 2018 to

2025

Table 233: Intermodal Freight Transportation Market in Africa

by Solutions: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: African Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Share Breakdown by Solutions: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALJEX SOFTWARE

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

GE TRANSPORTATION

HIGHJUMP SOFTWARE

IBM CORPORATION

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

PROFIT TOOLS, INC.

TMW SYSTEMS

WISETECH GLOBAL



V. CURATED RESEARCH

