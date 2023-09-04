Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Industry Report 2023-2028: Incorporation of Advanced Tracking and Tracing Systems Fueling Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Sep, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Report by Component, Transportation Mode, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global intermodal freight transportation market size reached US$ 46.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 116.72 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.30% during 2023-2028.

The escalating demand for intermodal freight transportation across the industrial sector, continual advancements in transport infrastructure and the advent of digital freight brokerage services and autonomous trucks represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Intermodal freight transportation is a logistical strategy that involves moving cargo using multiple modes of transportation, such as rail, ship, and truck, without handling the freight itself when changing modes. The primary goal of this system is to combine the strengths and capitalize on the efficiencies of various transportation methods to deliver goods from origin to destination in a cost-effective, efficient, and environmentally friendly manner.

The method allows for a streamlined, consistent transportation process that integrates a flexible distribution chain, thus making it an increasingly preferred method for freight shipment. Additionally, it is often container-based or facilitated by standardized containers, making the switch between sea, rail, and road transport effortless.

It has significant applications in various sectors, including manufacturing, retail, food and beverages, chemical, and others, where large-scale transportation of goods is necessary, and efficiency and time-effectiveness are paramount.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Trends:

The escalating demand for intermodal freight transportation across the industrial sector majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing consumer inclination toward intermodal freight transportation over traditional freight transport methods due to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

Along with this, continual advancements in transport infrastructure across the globe, rapid globalization and international trade, and the rising need for a reliable, efficient, and sustainable freight transport system are significantly supporting the market. This transport method also reduces cargo handling, thereby improving security and reducing damages and losses, which is creating a positive market outlook.

In addition, the market is witnessing several emerging trends, such as the incorporation of advanced tracking and tracing systems for freight, which aids in improving the visibility and efficiency of freight transportation, thereby influencing demand. In addition to this, the increasing environmental awareness has also led to heightened demand for intermodal freight transportation as it is a much more environmentally friendly method compared to the alternatives, as it effectively reduces the carbon footprint associated with goods transportation.

Also, governments across the globe are investing in transport infrastructure development, including intermodal terminals and efficient road and rail networks, which is augmenting the market growth.

North America was the largest market for intermodal freight transportation. Some of the factors driving the North America intermodal freight transportation market included favorable government regulations, continual technological advancements, rapid urbanization, etc.

Apart from this, the advent of digital freight brokerage services and autonomous trucks, offering new opportunities for companies in the freight transportation market, are also contributing to the market. With these advancements and trends, the global intermodal freight transportation market is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global intermodal freight transportation market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global intermodal freight transportation market?
  • What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global intermodal freight transportation market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • Which countries represent the most attractive intermodal freight transportation market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
  • Which is the most attractive component in the intermodal freight transportation market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the transportation mode?
  • Which is the most attractive transportation mode in the intermodal freight transportation market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • Which is the most attractive end user in the intermodal freight transportation market?
  • What is the competitive structure of the global intermodal freight transportation market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global intermodal freight transportation market?

Competitive Landscape:

  • A J Walter Aviation Limited
  • AAR Corp.
  • Aventure International Aviation Services LLC
  • Bombardier Inc
  • General Electric Company
  • GKN Aerospace (Melrose Industries)
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Moog Inc.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • The Boeing Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Component Insights:

  • Software
  • Service

Transportation Mode Insights:

  • Rail and Road Transport
  • Air and Road Transport
  • Maritime and Road Transport

End User Insights:

  • Industrial and Manufacturing
  • Oil and Gas
  • Consumer and Retail
  • Food and Beverage
  • Construction
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wll9tq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact: 

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Personal Emergency Response System Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Focus on Mobile PERS, Landline PERS, Home-based Users, & Assisted Living Facilities

Global Used Cooking Oil Industry Report 2023-2028: Widespread Adoption in the Manufacturing of Animal Feed and Bio-Fuels Driving Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.