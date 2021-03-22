Global International Reference Pricing Rules Report 2020: The Most Common Mechanism Used by Payers to Set the Price of a Drug

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IRP Rules: International Reference Pricing Global Rules Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

International Reference Pricing (IRP) is the most common mechanism used by payers around the world to set the price of a drug. The price is derived by benchmarking or referencing prices from a basket of countries.

IRP rules are interconnected and a price reduction in one country may impact diverse countries across different regions. Awareness of the impact of IRP across the life-cycle of a medicine is an absolute must for companies.



The IRP Spotlight reports provide customers with the understanding of the inter-connectivity of this pricing method on a per country basis allowing you to make the most informed IRP decision for your products.



This report provides a rounded view of the applicable IRP rules across >100 markets via the following sections:

Global matrix demonstrating how countries are referencing each other, either formally or informally

Individual country tables providing high-level view into the applicable IRP rules at country-level

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2fxaj



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

