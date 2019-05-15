Global Internet Data Centers Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Internet Data Centers in US$ Million.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 87 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 21Vianet Group, Inc.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- BT Global Services plc
- Cogent Communications, Inc.
INTERNET DATA CENTERS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth
Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions
Table 1: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Data Center Market (2012-2017): New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Data Center Market (2012-2017): Total Installed Capacity in Million Square Feet (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Data Center Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Internet Data Centers and Service Provider Data Centers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Table 5: Developed Regions Account for over 3/5th Share of World IDC Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Table 6: World IDC Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, US, Japan and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand
Table 7: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. KEY TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity
Table 8: Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global IP Traffic Scenario by Consumer Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Consumption for General and Business Consumers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Table 10: World Internet Penetration (as a % of Population) by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Internet Users by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Faster Broadband Speeds
Table 12: Average Internet Speeds (in Mbps) for Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
Table 13: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for Years 2014 through 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Mobile Subscriptions Breakdown (%) by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Region/Country (2017 & 2022P): Breakdown of Monthly Data Volumes (in Terabytes) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools
Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC
Table 18: World IoT Market: Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World IoT Market by Region/Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion
Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint
Table 20: Global Data Center IP Traffic Growth by Data Center Type (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of IP Traffic for Cloud Data Center and Traditional Data Center (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Global Data Center IP Traffic Growth by Data Center Type (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of IP Traffic for Cloud Data Center and Traditional Data Center (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC
Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud
IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in Enterprise Sector
Table 22: Robustly Growing Spending on Enterprise Mobility Projects Generates Parallel Opportunities for IDC: Global Spending On Mobile Enterprise Infrastructure Software and Services (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for the Years 2017 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Growing Mobile Worker Population Strengthens the Business Case for IDC Services: Breakdown of Global Mobile Worker Population (In Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration
Table 24: Significant Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets Steers BYOD as Mainstream Strategy: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth
Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC
Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC
Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs
Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity
Table 25: Global Colocation Data Center Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Operational Colocation Data Centers by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth
Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption
An Overview of Data Center Managed Services
Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion
Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest
Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound
Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention
An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center
No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application
No Vendor Lock-Ins
Convenient Migration to Cloud
Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support
Cost Savings
Other Benefits
High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers
Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend
Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers
Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices
IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering
Degree Visibility
Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act
Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment
Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth
IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector
Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations
Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality
Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
4. INTERNET DATA CENTER (IDC): A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Introduction
IDC Vs. Conventional Data Center: A Comparative Analysis
Rationale for IDC Deployment
Design
Classification
IDC Types
Shared Facility Centers
Stand-alone Centers
Modular Centers
Pre-Built Centers
Mobile data Centers
Applications of IDCs
Data Center: A Historical Perspective
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American Companies Dominate the World IDC Market
Equinix and Digital Realty Seek to Widen Footprint
Intense Competition Leads to Exit of CenturyLink, AT&T and Verizon
IDC Marketplace Witnesses Intense M&A Activity
Select IDC M&A Deals Announced in the Recent Past
5.1 Focus on Select Players
21Vianet Group, Inc. (China)
Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
Apple, Inc. (USA)
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
BT Global Services plc (UK)
Cogent Communications, Inc. (USA)
Compañía Anónima Nacional Teléfonos de Venezuela (Venezuela)
Cyxtera Technologies (USA)
Digital Realty Trust (USA)
DXC Technology Co. (USA)
Equinix, Inc. (USA)
Fidelity Information Services LLC (FIS™) (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (USA)
Reliance Communications Ltd. (India)
Servicios Alestra, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Amazon Web Services to Open AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region
CyrusOne to Build Additional Data Centres in Frankfurt and London
Silent Partner Group to Build Six Data Centres in Finland and Norway
Google to Expand Eemshaven Data Center
Google to Make Additional Investments in Chilean Data Center
EdgeCore Internet to Build New Data Center Campus in Northern Virginia
The Datacenter Group Acquires Rabo Bouwfonds' Data Centers in Amsterdam
QTS Realty Trust to Deploy Multi-Data Center Hybrid Colocation Solution for FAIR Health
Google to Expand Grange Castle Data Center in South Dublin
Google to Build Third Data Center in Singapore
H5 Data Centers Snaps Up Washington Data Center from Intuit
AT&T to Divest Data Center Business to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Infomart Data Centers Expands Ashburn Data Center Capacity
Iron Mountain Acquires EvoSwitch Data Centers in the Netherlands
Equinix Snaps Up Metronode
Zayo Group Holdings Acquires Virginia Data Center
Wipro Divests Data Centre Operations to Ensono
Equinix Agrees to Acquire Infomart Dallas
Mount Elbert Capital Partners Establishes EdgeCore Internet Real Estate to Build Data Center Business
McAllen Data Center Takes Over Verizon Data Center in El Paso
China Unicom and China Telecom to Build New Data Center
Apple Unveils Arizona Data & Global Command Center in Mesa
IBM Launches 18 New Data Centers
Microsoft to Launch Azure Regions in Switzerland, Germany, and the UAE
Telkom Launches New Data Center in Nairobi
NTT Communications Commences New Hyperscale Datacenters in India
Microsoft Inaugurates Project Natick Underwater Data Center
CenturyLink Rolls Out New Data Center in Ecuador
National Informatics Center Commences New Data Center in Bhubaneshwar
Digital Realty to Acquire DuPont Fabros
Equinix Snaps Up Verizon's Data Center Business
Amazon Web Services to Develop Data Centers in Sweden
Apple to Build New Data Center in Denmark
CenturyLink Divests Data Center and Colocation Business to BC Partners
HPE Merges Enterprise Services Business with CSC to Establish DXC Technology
CenturyLink Snaps Up Level 3 Communications
Iron Mountain Takes Over US Business of IO Data Centers
QTS Supports Telia Carrier through Richmond Mega Data Center
Iron Mountain to Acquire Credit Suisse Data Centers in Singapore and London
Amazon Web Services to Develop Data Centers in the Middle East
OVH Snaps Up VMware vCloud® Air™ Business in EMEA
Shaw Communications to Divest ViaWest to Peak 10 Holding
Evocative Acquires Silicon Valley Area Data Centers from
Data Centers
Equinix to Acquire ICT-Center's Zurich Data Center Business
OVH Acquires Oregon Data Center
CyrusOne Acquires Sentinel's Data Centers
DataBank Takes Over Data Center Facilities from 365 Data Centers
Axtel Opens New Data Center in Querétaro Innovation Technology Park
Huawei Technologies Commences Data Center in Guizhou
IBM Commences Four New Cloud Data Centers
Internet Solutions of South Africa to Deliver NTT Com's Nexcenter™ Data Center Service in Africa
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis For Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2
and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for IDC
Table 29: US Represents over 1/3rd Share of World IDC Market: Percentage Breakdown of IDC Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapidly Evolving Role of Cloud IT Directs Course of the US IDC Market
Enterprise Thrust towards Colocation Creates Opportunities for IDC
Expanding Role of Multi-Tenant Data Centers to Benefit Market Growth
IDC Operators Focus on Energy Efficiency
Table 30: Data Center Energy Consumptions for 2014 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Data Center Power Consumption in the US by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Enterprise, High-Performance Computing, Hyper-Scale Cloud Computing, Multi-Tenant, and Small & Mid-Size Data Centers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
Equinix Solidifies its Dominance as Colocation Data Center Leader
Table 32: Leading Players in the US Colocation Data Center Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for AT&T, Equinix, FIS, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: US Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 37: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Japanese Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Resurgence in Enterprise Sector to Drive Demand
Table 39: European Datacenter Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Datacenter Space for Retail Colocation, Self Build, and Wholesale Colocation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European 14-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 43: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: French Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 45: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: German Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 47: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Italian Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 51: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Spanish Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 53: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Russian Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
An Overview of Select Regional Markets
Denmark
Poland
Turkey
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific IDC Market On a Roll
Rapid Growth Projections for IoT Bode Well for Market Growth
Datacenter Colocation & Managed Hosting Services Drive Market Momentum
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Chinese IDC Market to Register Sturdy Growth
High Penetration of Internet Boosts Market Prospects
Key Statistical Data
Table 60: Chinese Data Center Market: New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Meters for 2012-2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Chinese Data Center Market: New Investments on Data Centers in US$ Million for 2012-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Chinese Data Center Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Count for Micro, Small, Medium, and Large Data Centers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Chinese Data Center Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Floor Space Capacity for Micro, Small, Medium, and Large Data Centers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Chinese Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
India: A Market Laden with Opportunities
Indian Market Set to Ride Data Center Growth Wave
B.Market Analytics
Table 66: India Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: India Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
ASEAN Countries Emerge as Potential Markets
An Overview of Select Regional Markets
Australia
Table 68: Australian Data Center Market by Data Center Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Investments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Australian Data Center Market (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Service Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Singapore
Thailand
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 72: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Latin American Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 75: Brazil Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Brazil Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 77: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Africa's Data Center Industry: On Expansion Mode
South Africa: A Niche IDC Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of World Historic Review for Internet Data Centers Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 87 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 98) The United States (49) Canada (2) Japan (8) Europe (9) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (3) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25) Latin America (2) Africa (2) Middle-East (1)
