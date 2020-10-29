Global Internet Data Centers Industry
Global Internet Data Centers Market to Reach $143.4 Billion by 2027
Oct 29, 2020, 10:56 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR
The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses
Drive Growth
Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity
Additions
Recent Market Activity
Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market -
Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Internet Data Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
21Vianet Group, Inc. (China)
Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
Apple, Inc. (USA)
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
BT Global Services plc (UK)
Cogent Communications, Inc. (USA)
Compañía Anónima Nacional Teléfonos de Venezuela (Venezuela)
Cyxtera Technologies (USA)
Digital Realty Trust (USA)
DXC Technology Co. (USA)
Equinix, Inc. (USA)
Fidelity Information Services LLC (FIS?) (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (USA)
Reliance Communications Ltd. (India)
Servicios Alestra, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity
An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth &
Bandwidth Needs
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Faster Broadband Speeds
Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools
Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC
Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate
Market Expansion
Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint
Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC
Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into
the Cloud
IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in
Enterprise Sector
BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth
Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC
Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined
IDC
Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs
Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity
Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth
Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption
An Overview of Data Center Managed Services
Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion
Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest
Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound
Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention
An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center
No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application
No Vendor Lock-Ins
Convenient Migration to Cloud
Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support
Cost Savings
Other Benefits
High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data
Centers
Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend
Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers
Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in
Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices
IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree
Visibility
Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for
Comprehensive Data Center Security
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act
Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment
Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well
for Market Growth
IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector
Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT
in Daily Operations
Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent
Content Quality
Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Internet Data Centers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Internet Data Centers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Internet Data Centers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Internet Data Centers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Internet Data Centers Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Internet Data Centers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Internet Data Centers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Internet Data Centers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Internet Data Centers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Internet Data Centers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Internet Data Centers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Internet Data Centers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Internet Data Centers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Internet Data Centers Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Internet Data Centers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Internet Data Centers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Internet Data Centers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Internet Data Centers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Internet Data Centers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Internet Data Centers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Internet Data Centers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Internet Data Centers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Internet Data Centers Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Internet Data Centers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Internet Data Centers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Internet Data Centers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Internet Data Centers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Internet Data Centers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Internet Data Centers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Internet Data Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Internet Data Centers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Internet Data Centers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Internet Data Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Internet Data
Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Internet Data Centers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Internet Data Centers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Internet Data Centers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Internet Data Centers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Internet Data Centers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Internet Data Centers Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Internet Data Centers Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Internet Data Centers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Internet Data Centers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Internet Data Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Internet Data Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Internet Data Centers Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Internet Data Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 52: Internet Data Centers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Internet Data Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Internet Data Centers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Internet Data Centers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Internet Data Centers Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Internet Data Centers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Internet Data Centers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Internet Data Centers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Internet Data Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Internet Data Centers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Internet Data Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Internet Data Centers Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 87
