Global Internet Data Centers Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621747/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR



The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

21Vianet Group, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

BT Global Services plc

Cogent Communications, Inc.

Compañía Anónima Nacional Teléfonos de Venezuela

Cyxtera Technologies

Digital Realty Trust

DXC Technology Co.,

Equinix Inc.

Fidelity Information Services LLC (FIS™)

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Reliance Communications Ltd.

Servicios Alestra S.A. de C.V.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses

Drive Growth

Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity

Additions

Recent Market Activity

Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market -

Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Internet Data Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity

An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth &

Bandwidth Needs

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Faster Broadband Speeds

Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices

Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC

Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate

Market Expansion

Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint

Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC

Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into

the Cloud

IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in

Enterprise Sector

BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth

Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC

Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined

IDC

Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs

Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity

Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth

Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption

An Overview of Data Center Managed Services

Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion

Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest

Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound

Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention

An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center

No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application

No Vendor Lock-Ins

Convenient Migration to Cloud

Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support

Cost Savings

Other Benefits

High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data

Centers

Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend

Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers

Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in

Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices

IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree

Visibility

Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for

Comprehensive Data Center Security

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment

Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well

for Market Growth

IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector

Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT

in Daily Operations

Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent

Content Quality

Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Internet Data Centers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Internet Data Centers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Internet Data Centers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Internet Data Centers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Internet Data Centers Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Internet Data Centers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Internet Data Centers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Internet Data Centers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Internet Data Centers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Internet Data Centers Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Internet Data Centers Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Internet Data Centers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Internet Data Centers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Internet Data Centers Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Internet Data Centers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Internet Data Centers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Internet Data Centers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Internet Data Centers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Internet Data Centers Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Internet Data Centers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Internet Data Centers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Internet Data Centers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Internet Data Centers Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Internet Data Centers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Internet Data Centers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Internet Data Centers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Internet Data Centers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Internet Data Centers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Internet Data Centers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Internet Data Centers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Internet Data Centers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Internet Data Centers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Internet Data Centers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Internet Data

Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Internet Data Centers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Internet Data Centers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Internet Data Centers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Internet Data Centers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Internet Data Centers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Internet Data Centers Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Internet Data Centers Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Internet Data Centers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Internet Data Centers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Internet Data Centers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Internet Data Centers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Internet Data Centers Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Internet Data Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 52: Internet Data Centers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Internet Data Centers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Internet Data Centers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Internet Data Centers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Internet Data Centers Market in Israel in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Internet Data Centers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Internet Data Centers Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Internet Data Centers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Internet Data Centers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Internet Data Centers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Internet Data Centers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Internet Data Centers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Internet Data Centers Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 87

