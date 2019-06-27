Global Internet Infrastructure Leader chooses Aspera solutions for Software Asset Management

BOSTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, the leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), today announced that a global internet infrastructure provider (The "customer") has signed a $1.3 million agreement to use Aspera's full range of license management products and services.

The ability to keep up with a high volume of licenses was the key driver for choosing Aspera. The customer, an internet and security provider with an annual revenue of over $1.7 billion, required a partner to provide a SAM solution that automates compliance and optimization of its major software vendors.

Project sponsorship was ultimately led by the Chief Security Officer. Following a highly competitive evaluation process, Aspera's software license management and license optimization tools were selected as the best technical solution to meet the customer's complex needs. Data center consolidation, software re-harvesting, and optimization capabilities with complex vendors also impacted the selection process.

"We're proud that Aspera's enterprise Software Asset Management tools and services continue to be recognized as best-in-class by the world's largest companies," stated Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "The newest customer joins our growing portfolio of prominent companies in the technology sector that range from software publishing to social media giants."

Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan, and operates worldwide across a growing partner sales network. The Aspera product portfolio provides insights into all major software vendors and SaaS applications. Aspera solutions support companies throughout their SAM journey, providing active control of license costs, cloud transition, and data center optimization.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

