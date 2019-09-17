Global Internet of Energy Markets 2019-2024: Introduction of Next Generation Sensors, Growth Opportunities in IoT Analytics, Increasing Necessity for Smart Grids

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internet of Energy Market: Focus on Industry Streams (Oil & Gas, Power), Applications (Fleet & Asset Management, Preventive Maintenance, Energy Management), Use Cases, Solutions, Stakeholder Analysis - Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Internet of Energy market to grow at a significant CAGR of 21.05% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024

The market growth is expected to be driven by the rising concern for energy efficiency, growing market penetration of decentralized power generation, as well as the need to prevent cyber-attacks.

The global energy industry has witnessed a massive transformation over the past five years, owing to the rapidly rising demand for energy conservation and energy security. Players across the energy supply chain are actively working toward the development of sustainable distribution systems. Internet of Energy, as a system integrator, helps in accumulating the complete value chain within a single operating platform, addressing specific client-centric challenges, along with an improvement in overall performance.



Access to real-time information across remote locations is a major demand across the energy domain, which is now being achieved with the help of Internet of Energy-enabled sensor data, which brings extraordinary insight into process performance. Internet of Energy, which integrates sensing, communication and analytics dimensions, has shown improvement as the core technologies have enhanced.



The three main benefits that the deployment of IoE are expected to bring to the industry are improved reliability, enhanced operations, and added value in the business. To address the escalating demand for energy conservation and energy security, established industrial Internet of Energy developers and technology vendors are introducing innovative solutions. These solutions are focused on helping the companies across the energy value chain to mitigate the supply-demand gap, by ensuring high yields, profitability, and protection of the environment.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Overview: Internet of Energy

1.1 Internet of Energy Solutions

1.1.1 Sensing Systems

1.1.2 Communication

1.1.3 Cloud and Edge Computing

1.1.4 Data Management

1.2 Use Cases of Internet of Energy

1.2.1 Energy Monitor and Control Mechanism

1.2.2 Process Automation

1.2.3 Energy Efficiency Mechanism

1.2.4 Asset Remote Control



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Demand for Operational Efficiency to Fulfil Energy Requirement

2.1.2 Rising Cyber Attacks

2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Decentralized Power Generation

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 Lack of Communication Infrastructure

2.2.2 Privacy and Security Risk

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Introduction of Next Generation Sensors in the Energy Sector

2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in IoT Analytics Market

2.3.3 Increasing Necessity for Smart Grids



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.1.2 New Product Launches and Developments

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.4 Business Expansions and Contracts

3.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.2.1 Market Share Analysis of IT Solution Providers on the Internet of Energy

3.2.2 Player Share Analysis: Energy Management and Automation Companies on the Internet of Energy Market



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Emerging Trends on the Internet of Energy Market

4.1.1 Growing Role of Big Data Analytics in the Power Industry

4.1.2 Advent of Artificial Intelligence in the Energy Sector

4.1.3 Securing the Energy Value Chain with Blockchain Technology

4.1.4 Market Consolidation

4.2 Stakeholder Analysis

4.2.1 Power Utilities

4.2.2 Oil & Gas Companies

4.2.3 IT Solution Providers

4.2.4 Energy Management and Automation Companies

4.2.5 End Users (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential)

4.3 Investment and Funding Landscape

4.4 Regulatory Bodies/Acts

4.5 Associations/Consortiums/Alliances

4.6 Privacy Laws Across Different Countries



5 Global Internet of Energy Market (by Industry Stream)

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Internet of Energy Market

5.2 Oil & Gas: Market Overview

5.2.1 Upstream

5.2.2 Midstream

5.2.3 Downstream

5.3 Power: Market Overview

5.3.1 Generation

5.3.2 Transmission

5.3.3 Distribution



6 Global Internet of Energy Market (by Application)

6.1 Oil & Gas Industry: Market Overview

6.1.1 Fleet and Asset Management

6.1.2 Preventive Maintenance

6.1.3 Pipeline Monitoring

6.1.4 Security Management

6.2 Power Industry: Market Overview

6.2.1 Energy Management

6.2.2 Asset and Equipment Monitoring

6.2.3 Field Surveillance

6.2.4 Others



7 Global Internet of Energy Market (by Region)



8 Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Actility S.A.

C3 IoT, Inc.

CISCO Systems Inc.

Enel X North America, Inc.

Equinor ASA

General Electric

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Plc

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Schlumberger Limited

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Telit Communications PLC

