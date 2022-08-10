Global Internet of Things and Big Data in Sustainability Report 2022 - Digital Infrastructure Leveraging Big Data to Increase Energy Efficiency

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Internet of Things and Big Data Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes key drivers and restraints influencing theglobal IoT and Big Data market growth and provides a connection forecast of the total IoT devices for sustainability applications from 2022 to 2026, with the base year 2021.

This study provides a snapshot of the emerging IoT and Big Data solutions that help businesses achieve their ESG goals, specifically environmental goals.

The study also includes use cases of sustainable solutions with IoT and Big Data technologies and the profiles of notable technology companies and telecommunication operators providing these solutions. The publisher rounds off the study with three key growth opportunities for IoT and Big Data technologies on which stakeholders can capitalize: digital infrastructures, forest monitoring, and sustainable manufacturing.

As companies align their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDG), they increasingly adopt the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies to improve their performance.

Integrating IoT with other digital technologies, such as blockchain, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the cloud, is fundamental for meeting ESG and SDG priorities.

The publisher estimates the sustainability industry to have 5 billion IoT-connected devices as of December 2021 (16.6% of the total IoT devices).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Internet of Things and Big Data Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Key Findings

3 Market Definitions and Scope of Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Methodology

UN SDGs Influence Purchasing and Investment Criteria Toward Innovating to Zero

IoT Ecosystem Strategy and Components

Headquarters of IoT and Big Data Solutions Providers

4 ESG Overview

Introduction to ESG, ESG Scores, and ESG Bonds

5 IoT and Big Data to Achieve ESG Goals

How IoT and Big Data Help Achieve ESG Goals and a Circular Economy

Telcos Capitalize on IoT and Big Data for ESG Purposes

Global Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Trends

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

IoT Devices for the Sustainability Industry

7 Selected Use Cases by Region

Latin America - Mine Air Quality Monitoring

- Mine Air Quality Monitoring Latin America - Irrigation Management in Agriculture

- Irrigation Management in Agriculture EMEA - Smart Sustainable Cities

EMEA - Smart Building

North America - O&G Energy Transition

- O&G Energy Transition North America - Smart Farming

- Smart Farming APAC - Wildlife Monitoring

APAC - Smart Energy System

8 Technology Companies and Telcos Address ESG Goals with IoT and Big Data

Vodafone

Telefonica

Microsoft

KT Corporation

Telstra

OBS

Cisco

Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

TIM Brasil

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Infrastructure Leveraging Big Data to Increase Energy Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 2 - Forest Monitoring with IoT and Big Data

Growth Opportunity 3 - Anticipating Future Sustainable Manufacturing with IoT

10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slps8d

