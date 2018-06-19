Global Internet of Things (IoT) Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Internet of Things (IoT) by the Number of Connected Devices in Million Units.



The Global spending on IoT is analyzed in US$ Million and Million Units by the following Technology and End-Use Segments: Technology Segments: IoT Services, IoT Applications and Analytics, IoT Security, and Others; End-Use Segments - Manufacturing/Industrial, Transportation and Logistics, Utilities, Consumer, Healthcare, Retail, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Bitdefender

- Â Amazon Web Services

- ARM Ltd.

- Â Atmel Corporation

- AT&T, Inc.

- Â Ayla Networks



INTERNET OF THINGS (IoT) MCP-7900 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

IoT: A Transformational Force to Reckon with in the Modern Connected World

Gradual Categorical Realization of Promised Benefits Drives VC Interest in IoT

Table 1: Growing Confidence in IoTâ€™s Revolutionizing Benefits Encourages VCs to Bet Billions on the Connected World Promised by IoT: Global Annual VC Investments in IoT (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2012, 2014 & 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Number of IoT Startups by Category and Cumulative Value of Funds Invested (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

What is IoT?: A Review of this Intriguing Technology Built for Disruption

A Peek into the Massive Potential and True Scale of IoT Opportunity

Falling Sensor Costs Drive Proliferation of IoT

Table 3: Falling ASPs of IoT Sensors to Make IoT a Massive Mainstream Technology Force in the Coming Years: Global Average Selling Price of IoT Sensors (In US$) for the Years 2004, 2010, 2017 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: With Over 50% Projected Share, Asia-Pacific Storms into the Spotlight as the Frontline for Global Growth of Internet of Things as Measured by the Projected Investments in IoT Sensors: % Breakdown of Global Sales of IoT Sensors by Geographic Region for the Year 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developments in Big Data Analytics Play an Instrumental Role in Driving Real World Commercial Benefits and Thereby Success of IoT

Table 5: Massive Volumes of Big Data Generated by IoT Accelerates the Criticality of Big Data Analytics and Technologies to Generate/Create Real World IoT Benefits: Global IoT Big Data (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: As the Linchpin for Driving Value from IoT Projects, the Growing & Evolving Market for Big Data Analytics Bodes Well for the Growth of IoT: Global Market Big Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Most Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets & Declining Price of Connected Devices Rank as One of the Major Factors Driving Adoption of IoT

Table 8: As Gateways for Controlling and Monitoring IoT Devices, Rapid Penetration of Smartphones Paves the Way for Accelerated Adoption of IoT: Global Shipments of Smartphones (In 000 Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developments in Internet and Broadband Technologies Provide the Foundation for the IoT Ecosystem

Table 9: High Speed Internet & Next Gen Bandwidth Technologies Emerge as Powerful Combinations Shaping the Future of IoT: Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Capacity Increases Worldwide for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cellular IoT Especially in LPWAN Applications

Table 10: Low Cost LTE Forecast to Become a Big Part of Future Cellular M2M Communications: Percentage Breakdown of Global Number of M2M Connections by Cellular Technology for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: With Latency Below 50 Milliseconds, LTE-M (Long Term Evolution for Machines) Ranks as the Ideal Communication Technology for IoT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Robust 3G and 4G Network Coverage to Drive Use of Cellular Technology in Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) IoT Applications: Global 3G & 4G/LTE Network Coverage as a% of Total Population for the Years 2014, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Growing Shipments of Cellular M2M Modules Highlights the Gradually Bridging Gap Between Cellular and IoT Worlds: Global Shipments of Cellular M2M Modules (In 000 Units) by Application Area for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise of Wireless Short-Range Networking Technologies to Benefit Penetration of Low Resource IoT Devices

Wi-Fi Promises to Emerge as a Ubiquitous Connectivity Solution for both Short and Long Range IoT Applications

Many Flavors of Bluetooth Widens the Technologyâ€™s Role in IoT

Especially Designed for Device-to-Device Communication, ZigBee Promises to Unify IoT

Z-Wave: The Most interoperable Technology Open-Source Thread Networking Protocol Intensifies Competition for IoT Standards

Built-in AES128 Encryption Makes 6LoWPAN a Popular Low-Power IoT Wireless Network Solution

Other Noteworthy Technologies that Enable Easy Creation of Smart Environment

Blockchain to Revolutionize IoT Security & Accelerate Mainstream Adoption of IoT

Security Issues: The Cog in the Wheel Impeding IoT Development & Proliferation

Blockchain Holds the Answers to Current IoT Security Issues

Market Outlook



2. CURRENT STATE OF IOT IN KEY APPLICATION AREAS

Consumer IoT, the Largest Application as Measured by the Number of Connected Things, to be Driven by Connected New Millennials

Connected Devices Become Ubiquitous in Modern Homes, Priming the Consumer Market for the IoT Revolution

Growing Investments in Home Automation Brings IoT Home Automation into the Spotlight

Table 14: Rise in the Number of Networked Homes, A Key Driving Force for CIoT: Worldwide Penetration of Households with Home Networks (In %) for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Growing Popularity of Smart Homes to Benefit IoT as the Technology Powering the Smart Home Concept: Number of Smart Homes (In 000s) in Select Countries for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Growing Investments in Home Automation Technologies Provides Fertile Ground for the Growth of CIoT: Global Sales of Home Automation Products (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Smart Homes: Global Shipments of Connected Home Devices by Type (In Million Units) for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

At the Heart of Smart Homes & Smart Technology are New Millennials & GenXers With their Penchant for Connectivity

Table 18: New Millennials & GenXers Emerge as Lucrative Target Demographic Clusters for CIoT: Global Population of GenXers (36 to 50 years) and New Millennials (19 to 35 years) In Million for the Years 2017 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Enterprise Internet of Things to Play an Instrumental Role in the Digital Transformation of Enterprises

Table 19: EIoT to be a Core Part of the Over US$130 Billion Connected Enterprise Market: Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2022 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Review of the Transformative and Disruptive Role of IoT in Supply Chain Management

IoT Enables Automatic Shelf Replenishment & Automated Inventory Management

Inventory Tracking Benefits of IoT

Conclusion

Investments in Industrial and Manufacturing IoT Strengthens Against the Backdrop of Growing Pressure to Improve Industrial Performance

Table 20: Indicative of the Monetary Value of all Finished Goods Worldwide, Stable Growth in GWP Offers Jaw Dropping Potential for IIoT to Revolutionize the Manufacturing & Industrial Sectors: Global GWP (In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2016 & 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

IIoT Revolutionizes the Concept of Industrial Automation

Table 21: Growing Spending on Industrial Automation Brings IIoT into the Spotlight as a Vital Technology for Optimizing & Linking Silos/Islands of Automation: Global Investments in Industrial Automation Equipment (In US$ Billion) by Sector for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

IIoT Redefines Industrial Asset Management

Table 22: The US$ 4 Billion Intelligent Asset Management Industry Offers a Fertile Playing Ground for IIoT: Global Enterprise Asset Management Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

IoT Emerges Into the Backbone Technology for Smart Cities

Table 23: As the Smart Foundation for Smart Cities of the Future, Urban IoT to Benefit Significantly from the Robustly Growing Investments in Smart City Initiatives: Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Million by End-Use for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on City Energy Consumption Drives Use of IoT in Smart Grids & Smart Metering

As Healthcare Costs Rise & Demand for Quality As the World Enters a New Era of Real-Time Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for IoT in Fleet Management & Connected Logistics

Table 30: Greater Focus on Urban Freight Mobility to Benefit Demand for IoT Based Fleet Management Against the Backdrop of Rising Spending in Logistics: World Spending on Logistics (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cloud Computing Emerges into the Foundation for IoT, Making Cloud IoT the Future

PaaS to Emerge as the Largest Cloud Based IoT Service Platform

Focus on Farming Productivity Drives Adoption of IoT in Agriculture

Table 31: Stagnant Growth in Arable Land Availability Heightens the Pressure on Farm Productivity to Meet Food Security Goals, Spurring Opportunities for IoT in Agriculture: Global Arable Land (as a % of Total Land Area) and Agricultural Land (in Sq.Km) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

SAP SE Launches Range of IoT Solutions

IBM Launches Two Novel Services for IoT and Automotive Industries

Ericsson Launches New IoT Compatible Network Services

China Telecom and Ericsson Launch IoT Open Platform

Monnit Introduces IoTvantageâ„¢ Premier IoT Partner Program

PTC Introduces ThingWorx 8

NXP Unveils Novel NFC Authentication and Sensing Solutions

AT&T Unveils a New IoT Service

Intel to Introduce New IoT Technologies

XP Introduces Modular IoT Gateway Solution

SAP Adds New Services to SAP HANA Cloud Platform

Amazon Web Services Launches AWA IoT Platform

Salesforce Introduces IoT Cloud for Smart Devices



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

TDK Acquires InvenSense

iVEDiX Inks Partnership Deal with Litum IoT

NXP Collaborates with Amazon Web Services

Internet of Things Signs Joint Venture Agreement with New Hope Data

Connected Baltics Inks Strategic Alliance with Telia Estonia

Ericsson Collaborates with Microsoft

Three Group Inks Partnership Deal with Cisco Jasper

AREVA Partners with IBMâ€™s Watson IoT

IBM Collaborates with Bosch

Nokia Acquires Alcatel-Lucent

SoftBank Completes Acquisition of ARM Holdings

Cypress Acquires Broadcom's IoT Business

Microsoft Acquires Solair

Nokia Acquires Withings

Qorvo Takes Over GreenPeak Technologies

Intel Acquires YOGITECH S.p.A.

Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel Corp.

Cisco Completes Acquisition of Jasper

Qualcomm Inks Definitive Agreement to Acquire NXP

Vodafone Inks Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics

Advantech Collaborates with ARM

Schaeffler Signs Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Deal with IBM

Schindler Inks Cooperation Agreement with Huawei

Samsung Inks Partnership Deal with SK Telecom

Altice Group Partners with PTC

HCL Technologies Inaugurates IoT Incubation Center

NXP Merges with Freescale Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Collaborates with Microsoft



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

IoT Security Solution Providers

Bitdefender (Romania)

DigiCert (USA)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Karamba Security (USA)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)

IoT Cloud Service Providers

Amazon Web Services (USA)

Google, Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)

Telit Communications PLC (UK)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA)

IoT Sensor Manufacturers

ARM Ltd. (UK)

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

InvenSense Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

IoT Semiconductors/IoT Chips

Atmel Corporation (USA)

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Texas Instruments (USA)

IoT Network Providers

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

TelefÃ³nica S.A. (Spain)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)

Other IoT Solution Providers

Ayla Networks (USA)

B-Scada (USA)

CLX Communications (Sweden)

ErgoTech Systems (USA)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Greenwave Systems (USA)

Ingenu Inc. (USA)

Silver Spring Networks (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)

SAP SE (Germany)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

A. Volume Analytics

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 10-Year Perspective for Internet of Things by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Number of IoT Connected Devices by Segment - Consumer and Industrial/Business Markets Independently Analyzed in Million Units for Years 2015 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 10-Year Perspective for Number of IoT Connected Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumer and Industrial/Business Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B. Value Analytics

By Technology

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT Spending by Technology - Services, Security, Applications & Analytics, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 10-Year Perspective for IoT Spending by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of IoT Services, Security, Applications & Analytics, and Other Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By End-Use Sector

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT Spending by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing/Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities, Consumer (B2C), Healthcare, Retail, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 10-Year Perspective for IoT Spending by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Manufacturing/Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities, Consumer (B2C), Healthcare, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 41: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Other IoT Solution Provider

Fujitsu Limited - Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European 10-Year Perspective for Internet of Things by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Number of Connected Devices for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

IoT Network Provider

TelefÃ³nica S.A. - Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 52: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 125) The United States (65) Canada (4) Japan (2) Europe (53) - France (4) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (9) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (1)

