Global Internet of Things (IoT) Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Internet of Things (IoT) by the Number of Connected Devices in Million Units.
The Global spending on IoT is analyzed in US$ Million and Million Units by the following Technology and End-Use Segments: Technology Segments: IoT Services, IoT Applications and Analytics, IoT Security, and Others; End-Use Segments - Manufacturing/Industrial, Transportation and Logistics, Utilities, Consumer, Healthcare, Retail, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Â Bitdefender
- Â Amazon Web Services
- ARM Ltd.
- Â Atmel Corporation
- AT&T, Inc.
- Â Ayla Networks
INTERNET OF THINGS (IoT) MCP-7900 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
IoT: A Transformational Force to Reckon with in the Modern Connected World
Gradual Categorical Realization of Promised Benefits Drives VC Interest in IoT
Table 1: Growing Confidence in IoTâ€™s Revolutionizing Benefits Encourages VCs to Bet Billions on the Connected World Promised by IoT: Global Annual VC Investments in IoT (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2012, 2014 & 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Number of IoT Startups by Category and Cumulative Value of Funds Invested (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
What is IoT?: A Review of this Intriguing Technology Built for Disruption
A Peek into the Massive Potential and True Scale of IoT Opportunity
Falling Sensor Costs Drive Proliferation of IoT
Table 3: Falling ASPs of IoT Sensors to Make IoT a Massive Mainstream Technology Force in the Coming Years: Global Average Selling Price of IoT Sensors (In US$) for the Years 2004, 2010, 2017 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: With Over 50% Projected Share, Asia-Pacific Storms into the Spotlight as the Frontline for Global Growth of Internet of Things as Measured by the Projected Investments in IoT Sensors: % Breakdown of Global Sales of IoT Sensors by Geographic Region for the Year 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developments in Big Data Analytics Play an Instrumental Role in Driving Real World Commercial Benefits and Thereby Success of IoT
Table 5: Massive Volumes of Big Data Generated by IoT Accelerates the Criticality of Big Data Analytics and Technologies to Generate/Create Real World IoT Benefits: Global IoT Big Data (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: As the Linchpin for Driving Value from IoT Projects, the Growing & Evolving Market for Big Data Analytics Bodes Well for the Growth of IoT: Global Market Big Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Most Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets & Declining Price of Connected Devices Rank as One of the Major Factors Driving Adoption of IoT
Table 8: As Gateways for Controlling and Monitoring IoT Devices, Rapid Penetration of Smartphones Paves the Way for Accelerated Adoption of IoT: Global Shipments of Smartphones (In 000 Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developments in Internet and Broadband Technologies Provide the Foundation for the IoT Ecosystem
Table 9: High Speed Internet & Next Gen Bandwidth Technologies Emerge as Powerful Combinations Shaping the Future of IoT: Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Capacity Increases Worldwide for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cellular IoT Especially in LPWAN Applications
Table 10: Low Cost LTE Forecast to Become a Big Part of Future Cellular M2M Communications: Percentage Breakdown of Global Number of M2M Connections by Cellular Technology for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: With Latency Below 50 Milliseconds, LTE-M (Long Term Evolution for Machines) Ranks as the Ideal Communication Technology for IoT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Robust 3G and 4G Network Coverage to Drive Use of Cellular Technology in Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) IoT Applications: Global 3G & 4G/LTE Network Coverage as a% of Total Population for the Years 2014, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Growing Shipments of Cellular M2M Modules Highlights the Gradually Bridging Gap Between Cellular and IoT Worlds: Global Shipments of Cellular M2M Modules (In 000 Units) by Application Area for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise of Wireless Short-Range Networking Technologies to Benefit Penetration of Low Resource IoT Devices
Wi-Fi Promises to Emerge as a Ubiquitous Connectivity Solution for both Short and Long Range IoT Applications
Many Flavors of Bluetooth Widens the Technologyâ€™s Role in IoT
Especially Designed for Device-to-Device Communication, ZigBee Promises to Unify IoT
Z-Wave: The Most interoperable Technology Open-Source Thread Networking Protocol Intensifies Competition for IoT Standards
Built-in AES128 Encryption Makes 6LoWPAN a Popular Low-Power IoT Wireless Network Solution
Other Noteworthy Technologies that Enable Easy Creation of Smart Environment
Blockchain to Revolutionize IoT Security & Accelerate Mainstream Adoption of IoT
Security Issues: The Cog in the Wheel Impeding IoT Development & Proliferation
Blockchain Holds the Answers to Current IoT Security Issues
Market Outlook
2. CURRENT STATE OF IOT IN KEY APPLICATION AREAS
Consumer IoT, the Largest Application as Measured by the Number of Connected Things, to be Driven by Connected New Millennials
Connected Devices Become Ubiquitous in Modern Homes, Priming the Consumer Market for the IoT Revolution
Growing Investments in Home Automation Brings IoT Home Automation into the Spotlight
Table 14: Rise in the Number of Networked Homes, A Key Driving Force for CIoT: Worldwide Penetration of Households with Home Networks (In %) for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Growing Popularity of Smart Homes to Benefit IoT as the Technology Powering the Smart Home Concept: Number of Smart Homes (In 000s) in Select Countries for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Growing Investments in Home Automation Technologies Provides Fertile Ground for the Growth of CIoT: Global Sales of Home Automation Products (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Smart Homes: Global Shipments of Connected Home Devices by Type (In Million Units) for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
At the Heart of Smart Homes & Smart Technology are New Millennials & GenXers With their Penchant for Connectivity
Table 18: New Millennials & GenXers Emerge as Lucrative Target Demographic Clusters for CIoT: Global Population of GenXers (36 to 50 years) and New Millennials (19 to 35 years) In Million for the Years 2017 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Enterprise Internet of Things to Play an Instrumental Role in the Digital Transformation of Enterprises
Table 19: EIoT to be a Core Part of the Over US$130 Billion Connected Enterprise Market: Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2022 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Review of the Transformative and Disruptive Role of IoT in Supply Chain Management
IoT Enables Automatic Shelf Replenishment & Automated Inventory Management
Inventory Tracking Benefits of IoT
Conclusion
Investments in Industrial and Manufacturing IoT Strengthens Against the Backdrop of Growing Pressure to Improve Industrial Performance
Table 20: Indicative of the Monetary Value of all Finished Goods Worldwide, Stable Growth in GWP Offers Jaw Dropping Potential for IIoT to Revolutionize the Manufacturing & Industrial Sectors: Global GWP (In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2016 & 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IIoT Revolutionizes the Concept of Industrial Automation
Table 21: Growing Spending on Industrial Automation Brings IIoT into the Spotlight as a Vital Technology for Optimizing & Linking Silos/Islands of Automation: Global Investments in Industrial Automation Equipment (In US$ Billion) by Sector for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IIoT Redefines Industrial Asset Management
Table 22: The US$ 4 Billion Intelligent Asset Management Industry Offers a Fertile Playing Ground for IIoT: Global Enterprise Asset Management Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IoT Emerges Into the Backbone Technology for Smart Cities
Table 23: As the Smart Foundation for Smart Cities of the Future, Urban IoT to Benefit Significantly from the Robustly Growing Investments in Smart City Initiatives: Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Million by End-Use for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Focus on City Energy Consumption Drives Use of IoT in Smart Grids & Smart Metering
As Healthcare Costs Rise & Demand for Quality As the World Enters a New Era of Real-Time Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for IoT in Fleet Management & Connected Logistics
Table 30: Greater Focus on Urban Freight Mobility to Benefit Demand for IoT Based Fleet Management Against the Backdrop of Rising Spending in Logistics: World Spending on Logistics (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cloud Computing Emerges into the Foundation for IoT, Making Cloud IoT the Future
PaaS to Emerge as the Largest Cloud Based IoT Service Platform
Focus on Farming Productivity Drives Adoption of IoT in Agriculture
Table 31: Stagnant Growth in Arable Land Availability Heightens the Pressure on Farm Productivity to Meet Food Security Goals, Spurring Opportunities for IoT in Agriculture: Global Arable Land (as a % of Total Land Area) and Agricultural Land (in Sq.Km) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
SAP SE Launches Range of IoT Solutions
IBM Launches Two Novel Services for IoT and Automotive Industries
Ericsson Launches New IoT Compatible Network Services
China Telecom and Ericsson Launch IoT Open Platform
Monnit Introduces IoTvantageâ„¢ Premier IoT Partner Program
PTC Introduces ThingWorx 8
NXP Unveils Novel NFC Authentication and Sensing Solutions
AT&T Unveils a New IoT Service
Intel to Introduce New IoT Technologies
XP Introduces Modular IoT Gateway Solution
SAP Adds New Services to SAP HANA Cloud Platform
Amazon Web Services Launches AWA IoT Platform
Salesforce Introduces IoT Cloud for Smart Devices
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
TDK Acquires InvenSense
iVEDiX Inks Partnership Deal with Litum IoT
NXP Collaborates with Amazon Web Services
Internet of Things Signs Joint Venture Agreement with New Hope Data
Connected Baltics Inks Strategic Alliance with Telia Estonia
Ericsson Collaborates with Microsoft
Three Group Inks Partnership Deal with Cisco Jasper
AREVA Partners with IBMâ€™s Watson IoT
IBM Collaborates with Bosch
Nokia Acquires Alcatel-Lucent
SoftBank Completes Acquisition of ARM Holdings
Cypress Acquires Broadcom's IoT Business
Microsoft Acquires Solair
Nokia Acquires Withings
Qorvo Takes Over GreenPeak Technologies
Intel Acquires YOGITECH S.p.A.
Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel Corp.
Cisco Completes Acquisition of Jasper
Qualcomm Inks Definitive Agreement to Acquire NXP
Vodafone Inks Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics
Advantech Collaborates with ARM
Schaeffler Signs Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Deal with IBM
Schindler Inks Cooperation Agreement with Huawei
Samsung Inks Partnership Deal with SK Telecom
Altice Group Partners with PTC
HCL Technologies Inaugurates IoT Incubation Center
NXP Merges with Freescale Semiconductor
Texas Instruments Collaborates with Microsoft
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
IoT Security Solution Providers
Bitdefender (Romania)
DigiCert (USA)
Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
Karamba Security (USA)
Symantec Corporation (USA)
Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)
IoT Cloud Service Providers
Amazon Web Services (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
Telit Communications PLC (UK)
Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA)
IoT Sensor Manufacturers
ARM Ltd. (UK)
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
InvenSense Inc. (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
IoT Semiconductors/IoT Chips
Atmel Corporation (USA)
Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (USA)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Texas Instruments (USA)
IoT Network Providers
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
TelefÃ³nica S.A. (Spain)
Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
Other IoT Solution Providers
Ayla Networks (USA)
B-Scada (USA)
CLX Communications (Sweden)
ErgoTech Systems (USA)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
Greenwave Systems (USA)
Ingenu Inc. (USA)
Silver Spring Networks (USA)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)
SAP SE (Germany)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
A. Volume Analytics
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 10-Year Perspective for Internet of Things by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Number of IoT Connected Devices by Segment - Consumer and Industrial/Business Markets Independently Analyzed in Million Units for Years 2015 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 10-Year Perspective for Number of IoT Connected Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumer and Industrial/Business Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B. Value Analytics
By Technology
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT Spending by Technology - Services, Security, Applications & Analytics, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 10-Year Perspective for IoT Spending by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of IoT Services, Security, Applications & Analytics, and Other Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By End-Use Sector
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT Spending by End-Use Sector - Manufacturing/Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities, Consumer (B2C), Healthcare, Retail, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World 10-Year Perspective for IoT Spending by End-use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Manufacturing/Industrial, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities, Consumer (B2C), Healthcare, Retail, and Other Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 41: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Other IoT Solution Provider
Fujitsu Limited - Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European 10-Year Perspective for Internet of Things by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Number of Connected Devices for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
IoT Network Provider
TelefÃ³nica S.A. - Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 52: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Internet of Things Market Analyzed with Cumulative Number of Connected Devices in Million Units for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 125) The United States (65) Canada (4) Japan (2) Europe (53) - France (4) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (9) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (1)
