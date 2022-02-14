Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021-2026 by Component, Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global market for IoT and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021-2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, application and geography.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. This report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the IoT market, concluding with an analysis of the IoT vendor landscape and including detailed profiles of major players in the global IoT market.

COVID-19 has boosted the market for IoT, especially in industries like IT, education, banking and healthcare. IoT devices are being implemented in hospitals to stop the spread of the virus and to monitor patients with connected devices.

These IoT devices analyze patient vitals and other important factors, then send data to hospital staff. COVID-19 was mitigated by the implementation of IoT tech. To help companies return to some sense of normalcy, IoT systems are being used in contact tracing apps. However, financial constraint is affecting industry adoption of IoT.

With the exponential growth of IoT demand expected to continue over the next five years, the time to prepare for the future of wireless is now. The new breakthrough in IoT technology is fifth generation (5G) wireless. 5G wireless is significantly faster than previous models. The improvement in pace and decrease in latency opens up new opportunities for change and innovation.

IoT is in growth stage and there are significant revenues to be attained, even in the components segment of the market. The subject matter of this study is critical for decision-makers along the value chain, within the IoT industry. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart home devices and innovations in sensor technologies are primarily supporting growth in the market.

The interoperability and interconnectivity that Industry 4.0 provides on the production floor is expected to determine the future of manufacturing operations and processes.

Factory properties, such as edge devices, legacy equipment and IoT hardware, must link to physical networks in order to implement an interconnected tomorrow. Interconnectivity necessitates significant improvements to the wireless networking infrastructure used in greenfield and brownfield facilities.

Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the market size for IoT technologies, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, application, and region

Coverage of government regulations impacting the IoT platforms market and information on HIPAA and HITECH laws in the U.S.

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Highlights of market potential for IoT technologies, emerging applications, technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading market players, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Evolution of IoT

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Increasing Demand for Devices

Massive Infrastructural Development

Advanced, Precise Results and Real-time Monitoring

Market Restraints

Growing Vulnerability: Security

Lack of Uniform Communication Standards

Government Regulations

The EU's GDPR Directive

HIPAA and HITECH Laws in the U.S.

Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Hardware

Sensors

Smart Connector

Embedded System

Networking Technologies

Platforms

Device Management Platform

Application Enablement Platform

Network Connectivity Management Platform

Software

Device Drivers

Operating System

Middleware

Real-time Streaming Analytics

Security Solutions

Data Management

Remote Monitoring Systems

Network Bandwidth Management

Services

Professional and Consulting Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Smart Wearables, Smart Home, Smart Cities and Building Automation

Smart Wearables

Smart Homes

Smart Cities

Building Automation

Automotive and Transportation

Retail

IoT Applications in Retail

Healthcare

IoT Applications in Healthcare

Agriculture

IoT Applications in Agriculture

Energy and Utilities

IoT Applications in Energy and Utilities

New Developments in the Energy and Utilities IoT Market

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Others (BFSI, Education and Construction)

BFSI

Education

Construction

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

and Middle East

Africa

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Hardware Providers

Broadcom, Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intel Corp.

Mediatek, Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

On Semiconductor Corp.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Platform, Software And Service Providers

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh (Bosch.Io)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Ptc Inc.

Sap Seional Business Machines Corp.

