Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2021-2026 by Component, Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global market for IoT and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021-2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, application and geography.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. This report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the IoT market, concluding with an analysis of the IoT vendor landscape and including detailed profiles of major players in the global IoT market.
COVID-19 has boosted the market for IoT, especially in industries like IT, education, banking and healthcare. IoT devices are being implemented in hospitals to stop the spread of the virus and to monitor patients with connected devices.
These IoT devices analyze patient vitals and other important factors, then send data to hospital staff. COVID-19 was mitigated by the implementation of IoT tech. To help companies return to some sense of normalcy, IoT systems are being used in contact tracing apps. However, financial constraint is affecting industry adoption of IoT.
With the exponential growth of IoT demand expected to continue over the next five years, the time to prepare for the future of wireless is now. The new breakthrough in IoT technology is fifth generation (5G) wireless. 5G wireless is significantly faster than previous models. The improvement in pace and decrease in latency opens up new opportunities for change and innovation.
IoT is in growth stage and there are significant revenues to be attained, even in the components segment of the market. The subject matter of this study is critical for decision-makers along the value chain, within the IoT industry. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart home devices and innovations in sensor technologies are primarily supporting growth in the market.
The interoperability and interconnectivity that Industry 4.0 provides on the production floor is expected to determine the future of manufacturing operations and processes.
Factory properties, such as edge devices, legacy equipment and IoT hardware, must link to physical networks in order to implement an interconnected tomorrow. Interconnectivity necessitates significant improvements to the wireless networking infrastructure used in greenfield and brownfield facilities.
Report Includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of the market size for IoT technologies, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, application, and region
- Coverage of government regulations impacting the IoT platforms market and information on HIPAA and HITECH laws in the U.S.
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Highlights of market potential for IoT technologies, emerging applications, technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading market players, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm and TE Connectivity Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Technology Overview
- Evolution of IoT
- Market Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies
- Increasing Demand for Devices
- Massive Infrastructural Development
- Advanced, Precise Results and Real-time Monitoring
- Market Restraints
- Growing Vulnerability: Security
- Lack of Uniform Communication Standards
- Government Regulations
- The EU's GDPR Directive
- HIPAA and HITECH Laws in the U.S.
- Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- Introduction
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Smart Connector
- Embedded System
- Networking Technologies
- Platforms
- Device Management Platform
- Application Enablement Platform
- Network Connectivity Management Platform
- Software
- Device Drivers
- Operating System
- Middleware
- Real-time Streaming Analytics
- Security Solutions
- Data Management
- Remote Monitoring Systems
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Services
- Professional and Consulting Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Smart Wearables, Smart Home, Smart Cities and Building Automation
- Smart Wearables
- Smart Homes
- Smart Cities
- Building Automation
- Automotive and Transportation
- Retail
- IoT Applications in Retail
- Healthcare
- IoT Applications in Healthcare
- Agriculture
- IoT Applications in Agriculture
- Energy and Utilities
- IoT Applications in Energy and Utilities
- New Developments in the Energy and Utilities IoT Market
- Manufacturing
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others (BFSI, Education and Construction)
- BFSI
- Education
- Construction
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Hardware Providers
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Intel Corp.
- Mediatek, Inc.
- Nxp Semiconductors N.V.
- On Semiconductor Corp.
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Stmicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Te Connectivity Ltd.
Platform, Software And Service Providers
- Alphabet Inc. (Google)
- Amazon.Com, Inc.
- Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh (Bosch.Io)
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Ptc Inc.
- Sap Seional Business Machines Corp.
