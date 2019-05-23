Global Internet of Things (IoT) Markets Outlook to 2023: Highly Fragmented with a Large Number of Small Startups Entering the Market

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Markets: A Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is a compilation of the existing reports in IoT markets. Topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for IoT by components, platforms and end-users.



The scope of this report extends to sizing of the IoT market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for IoT technologies at global level in 2017, which is considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by the researcher on IoT.

The report focuses on the assessment of IoT technologies and an analysis of companies/platforms and the related service providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the IoT market for key technologies.

The IoT industry is highly fragmented with a large number of small startups entering the market.



An interesting trend shaping the industry is the growing interest of many of the larger IT solutions/service providers who view IoT platforms as high margin solutions that will generate a steady revenue stream through cloud-based, subscription revenue models. This has spurred a number of high-value acquisitions in the past three years, for instance, Jasper's acquisition b Cisco in 2016.



The IoT industry is also seeing activities from many global mobile network operators for connectivity management platforms as well as IT solution developers for application enablement platforms. The market has benefitted from the combined effects of a strong lineup of new IoT platforms, a marketing push to educate IT decision makers on the scope of their platforms and sustained demand for platforms in the enterprise and consumer applications segment.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Detailed study of network connectivity management IoT platforms and description of common features and functionalities of IoT connectivity platforms

Comparative study of IoT security, cybersecurity and enterprise IT security

Information on application enabled platforms (AEP) and coverage of future AEP technology trends

Description of smart home devices, their technology and architecture and comparison of smart devices vs. smart hubs

Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Marvel Semiconductor Inc., Haystack, Oracle Corp., Stmicroelectronics, Sigma Designs Inc., Withings USA , Double Robotics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT)

Advancements in IoT

IoT Technologies

IoT Security Solutions

Differences Among IoT Security, Cybersecurity and Enterprise IT Security

Cost-Benefit Considerations for Implementing Security Solutions

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Hardware

Sensors

Smart Connector

Embedded System

Networking Technologies

Software

Device Drivers

Operating System

Middleware

Application Software and Internet Connectivity

Software Development Cycle

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by IoT Platforms

Introduction

Application Enabled Platforms (AEP)

Market Size and Forecasts

Future AEP Technology Trends

Network Connectivity Management IoT Platforms

Network Connectivity Technologies

Wide Area Wireless Network Technologies

Local Area Network Technologies

Common Features and Functionalities of IoT Connectivity Platforms

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Size and Forecasts

Device Management IoT Platforms

Common Functionalities of a Device Management IoT Platform

Common Device Communication Protocols

Market Size and Forecasts

Future Technology Trends

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Users

IoT in the Enterprise

Digital Enterprise

Business Process Optimization

Product Deployment and Supply Chain Optimization

Business Intelligence

Customer Satisfaction

New Services

Cost Savings

IoT Value Proposition to Businesses

Smart Home

Smart Home Devices: Technology and Architecture

Smart Devices VS. Smart Hubs

IoT Applications for Smart Home

Challenges with the Connected Home

Industrial IoT Devices

Applications of IoT in Industries

Challenges in Industrial IoT

IoT in the Restaurant and Hospitality Industry

Retail Stanchion POS

Groupon's POS

IoT in Retail

Inventory Management

Fleet Management

Maintenance

Real-time Promotions

IoT Retail by Technology

IoT in Transportation

Connected Cars

Android Auto

IoT in Healthcare

FDA and IoT Devices

Fertility Tracking

Personal Meditation Assistant

Smart Shirt

Sports Bra Senses Heart Rate

Smart Shoes

IoT in Agriculture

Productivity

Pest Control

Water Conservation

Real-time Analysis of Data for Farmers

IoT in Energy and Utility

IoT and Smart Meters

IoT Security in the Utility and Energy Sector

New Developments in the Energy and Utilities IoT Market

IoT in Manufacturing

Process Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

