Global Internet of Things (IoT) Markets Outlook to 2023: Highly Fragmented with a Large Number of Small Startups Entering the Market
May 23, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Markets: A Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is a compilation of the existing reports in IoT markets. Topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for IoT by components, platforms and end-users.
The scope of this report extends to sizing of the IoT market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for IoT technologies at global level in 2017, which is considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by the researcher on IoT.
The report focuses on the assessment of IoT technologies and an analysis of companies/platforms and the related service providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the IoT market for key technologies.
Summary:
The IoT industry is highly fragmented with a large number of small startups entering the market.
An interesting trend shaping the industry is the growing interest of many of the larger IT solutions/service providers who view IoT platforms as high margin solutions that will generate a steady revenue stream through cloud-based, subscription revenue models. This has spurred a number of high-value acquisitions in the past three years, for instance, Jasper's acquisition b Cisco in 2016.
The IoT industry is also seeing activities from many global mobile network operators for connectivity management platforms as well as IT solution developers for application enablement platforms. The market has benefitted from the combined effects of a strong lineup of new IoT platforms, a marketing push to educate IT decision makers on the scope of their platforms and sustained demand for platforms in the enterprise and consumer applications segment.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Detailed study of network connectivity management IoT platforms and description of common features and functionalities of IoT connectivity platforms
- Comparative study of IoT security, cybersecurity and enterprise IT security
- Information on application enabled platforms (AEP) and coverage of future AEP technology trends
- Description of smart home devices, their technology and architecture and comparison of smart devices vs. smart hubs
- Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Marvel Semiconductor Inc., Haystack, Oracle Corp., Stmicroelectronics, Sigma Designs Inc., Withings USA, Double Robotics
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Advancements in IoT
- IoT Technologies
- IoT Security Solutions
- Differences Among IoT Security, Cybersecurity and Enterprise IT Security
- Cost-Benefit Considerations for Implementing Security Solutions
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- Introduction
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Smart Connector
- Embedded System
- Networking Technologies
- Software
- Device Drivers
- Operating System
- Middleware
- Application Software and Internet Connectivity
- Software Development Cycle
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by IoT Platforms
- Introduction
- Application Enabled Platforms (AEP)
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Future AEP Technology Trends
- Network Connectivity Management IoT Platforms
- Network Connectivity Technologies
- Wide Area Wireless Network Technologies
- Local Area Network Technologies
- Common Features and Functionalities of IoT Connectivity Platforms
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Device Management IoT Platforms
- Common Functionalities of a Device Management IoT Platform
- Common Device Communication Protocols
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Future Technology Trends
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Users
- IoT in the Enterprise
- Digital Enterprise
- Business Process Optimization
- Product Deployment and Supply Chain Optimization
- Business Intelligence
- Customer Satisfaction
- New Services
- Cost Savings
- IoT Value Proposition to Businesses
- Smart Home
- Smart Home Devices: Technology and Architecture
- Smart Devices VS. Smart Hubs
- IoT Applications for Smart Home
- Challenges with the Connected Home
- Industrial IoT Devices
- Applications of IoT in Industries
- Challenges in Industrial IoT
- IoT in the Restaurant and Hospitality Industry
- Retail Stanchion POS
- Groupon's POS
- IoT in Retail
- Inventory Management
- Fleet Management
- Maintenance
- Real-time Promotions
- IoT Retail by Technology
- IoT in Transportation
- Connected Cars
- Android Auto
- IoT in Healthcare
- FDA and IoT Devices
- Fertility Tracking
- Personal Meditation Assistant
- Smart Shirt
- Sports Bra Senses Heart Rate
- Smart Shoes
- IoT in Agriculture
- Productivity
- Pest Control
- Water Conservation
- Real-time Analysis of Data for Farmers
- IoT in Energy and Utility
- IoT and Smart Meters
- IoT Security in the Utility and Energy Sector
- New Developments in the Energy and Utilities IoT Market
- IoT in Manufacturing
- Process Manufacturing
- Discrete Manufacturing
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Hardware Platforms
- ARM Holding Plc
- Broadcom Corp.
- Freescale Semiconductor Inc.
- Imagination Technologies Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Marvel Semiconductor Inc.
- Mediatek Inc.
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- IoT Platforms
- Arrayent
- Haystack
- Iobridge Inc.
- Cloud-Side Platforms
- Amazon.Com
- Bug Labs
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Xively By Logmein
- Iot Open Source Platforms
- H-Node
- Particle
- Sense-Iot
- IoT Chipsets And Platforms
- Electric Imp Inc.
- Invensense Inc.
- Stmicroelectronics
- Devices
- Apigy Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Belkin International
- Control4 Corp.
- Crestron Electronics Inc.
- Ecobee
- Google Llc
- Ismartalarm Inc.
- Kwikset
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Samsung
- Savant Systems Llc
- Sigma Designs Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
- Wearables
- Adidas
- Fitbit Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Withings USA
- Industrial IoT
- 3D Robotics
- Amazon Robotics Llc.
- Arduino
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Double Robotics
- Medical Devices
- Alivecor
- Ihealth Lab Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Inc.
- Energy And Utility
- Aclara Technologies Llc
- Amplia Soluciones S.L.
- C3 Inc.
- Carriots S.L.
- Davra Networks Limited
- Energyworx B.V.
- General Electric Corp.
- Grid4C
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Networked Energy Services (Nes) Corp.
- Northwest Analytics Inc.
- Osisoft Llc
- SAP SE
- Silver Spring Networks Inc.
- Symboticware Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
- Trilliant Incorporated
- Waviot
- Sensors
- Accel Ab
- Aleph America
- Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
- AMS AG
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Arduino
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Baumer Holdings Ag
- Bourns Sensors Gmbh
- Cambridge Cmos Sensors Ltd.
- Cognex Corp.
- Cooper Instruments & Systems
- CTS Corp.
- Custom Sensors & Technologies (Cst)
- Delphi Corp.
- Denso Corp.
- Emerson Process Management
- Endress+Hauser Instruments International Ag
- Enlighted Inc.
- Figaro Engineering
- Fingerprint Cards Ab
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.
- Flintec Gmbh
- Flir Systems Inc.
- GE Measurement & Control
- Gpixel Inc.
- Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Ifm Electronic Gmbh
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Interlink Electronics Inc.
- Isorg
- Jewell Instruments Llc
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Jumo Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Keyence Corp.
- Kistler Instrumente Gmbh
- Leddartech Inc.
- Litellfuse Inc.
- Micronas Semiconductor Holding Ag
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- MTS Systems Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Memsic, Inc
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Omron Scientific Technologies Inc.
- Oncque Corp.
- Optek Technology Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Raytek Corp.
- Rfmicron Inc.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Schrader International Inc.
- Senseor Sas
- Sensirion Ag
- Sensitec Gmbh
- Sensonor Technologies As
- Sensor Scientific Inc.
- Shanghai Tm Automation Instruments Co. Ltd.
- Sick Ag
- Siemens Milltronics Process Instrument Inc.
- Stmicroelectronics N.V.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TDK Corp.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Tekscan Inc.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
- Valeo Sa
- Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.
- Vishay Precision Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnxhf2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article