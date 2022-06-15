Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors Markets 2021-2022 & 2026: Technologies, Emerging Applications, Technological Advancements and Strategic Innovations

Jun 15, 2022, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the Global Market for IoT sensors and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021-2026.
New capabilities are coming to the fore; sensors have greatly expanded capabilities. From traditional purposes (such as temperature, pressure or flow measurement) sensors are now embedded in attitude and heading reference systems (for aircraft), potential voltage measurement or force-sensing resistors and many other technical and everyday applications in nearly every industry.
IoT sensors can take any of these applications and greatly expand the impact. For example, drivers of select Ford vehicles can obtain an inventory of the sensor outputs of all dashboard displays at the press of a button. Homeowners and building managers can control the lighting, heat and security parameters of the home environment through a single remote dashboard aggregating the functions of multiple sensors stationed across a building and its numerous electrical and mechanical systems.
Civil engineers can detect the potential faults in a bridge by aggregating stress-detection data from thousands of accelerometers designed to aggregate the frequency and degree of vibrations on the bridge's superstructure. Sensors can be embedded in nearly any environment, including personal devices for personal use. This report categorizes all manner of IoT sensors: in infrastructure, smart devices or technical applications.
COVID-19 has impacted the global IoT sensor market, especially in automotive and healthcare. The outbreak led to a significant change in consumer behaviour and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces and significant interventions from governments.
As the spread of the virus gains momentum, the future behaviour of any market is currently uncertain. Like any market, the pandemic impacted IoT sensors. Poor global automotive production and vehicle sales led to a decline in sensor demand from the automotive industry. A similar trend exists in other industries: manufacturing, industry and retail.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, end user and region. The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report explains the current trends in the IoT sensor market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major players in the global IoT sensor market.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global IoT sensors market size, and corresponding market share analysis by sensor type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic region
- Highlights of market potential for IoT sensors technologies, emerging applications, technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry
- Assessment of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various IoT specific applications for new and existing sensors, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
- Review of patents issued for sensors based on IoT applications ecosystem and assessment of new developments within the industry
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Analog Devices Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
- Networking IoT Sensors
- Wired Networks
- Wireless Networks
- Types of Wireless Networks
- Popular Wireless Protocol Standards for IoT Sensors
- Choosing Wired Versus Wireless
- Regulation of Wireless Sensor Networks
- Popular IoT Sensor Standards
- Evolution of Sensors for the Internet of Things
- Future Trends in the Market for IoT Sensors
- Emergence of Artificial Intelligence of Things (Aiot)
- Role of 5G in Smart Manufacturing and Production
- Iot Sensor Value Chain
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Product Designers and Manufacturers
- Measurement and Testing
- End-users
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Impact of Covid-19 on Sensors for the IoT Market
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Wireless Sensors
- Smart Cities
- The Growth of Industrial Internet of Things (Iiot)
- Market Restraints
- Declining Sensor Costs
- Security and Privacy Issues of IoT Devices
- Market Opportunities
- Commercialization of Autonomous Vehicles
- Plug-And-Play Sensors
Chapter 4 Global Market for IoT Sensors by Type
- Temperature Sensors
- Thermocouples
- Thermistors
- Rtd
- Ic (Semiconductor)
- Infrared Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Pressure Sensors Based on Construction
- Light Sensors
- Photovoltaic Cells
- Photo-Emissive Cells
- Photo-Conductive Cells
- Photo-Junction Devices
- Chemical Sensors
- Motion Sensors
- Passive Infrared (Pir) Motion Sensors
- Ultrasonic Sensors
- Microwave Sensors
- Dual Technology Motion Sensors
- Other Sensors
- Accelerometers
- Capacitive
- Piezoelectric
- Piezoresistive
- Electromagnetic
- Optical
- Tunneling
- Thermal
- Gyroscopes
- Position Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
Chapter 5 Sensors for the IoT Market by End-user
- Smart Cities and Environment
- Weather Monitoring
- Natural Resource Conservation
- Automotive
- Iot in Transportation
- Connected Autonomous Vehicles (Cav)
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Elder Population
- Glucose Monitoring
- Remote Monitoring and Testing
- Home Automation
- Smart-Home Devices: Technology and Architecture
- Iot Applications for Smart Homes
- Challenges in the Connected Home
- Initiatives by Key Player
- Industrial Controls
- Industrial IoT Sensors
- Applications of IoT in Industry
- Robots in Industry
- Military and Defense
- Retail Logistics
- Iot in Retail
- Agriculture
- Soil Management
- Pest Control
- Irrigation
- Livestock Monitoring and Traceability
- Power and Utilities
- Aerospace
- Water and Waste Management
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Market for IoT Sensors by Region
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Innovations
- Collaborations, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures and Agreements
- Expansion
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Aleph America
- Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
- Ams AG
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Arduino
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Baumer Holdings AG
- Bourns Sensors GmbH
- Cambridge Cmos Sensors Ltd.
- Cognex Corp.
- Cts Corp.
- Custom Sensors & Technologies (Cst)
- Denso Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser Instruments International AG
- Enlighted Inc.
- Fingerprint Cards Ab
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.
- Flintec GmbH
- Flir Systems Inc.
- General Electric
- Hans Turck GmbH & Co. Kg
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer (Hbk)
- Ifm Electronic GmbH
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Interlink Electronics Inc.
- Invisage Technologies Inc. (Apple Inc.)
- Isorg
- Jewell Instruments LLC
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Jumo GmbH & Co. Kg
- Keyence Corp.
- Kistler Instrumente GmbH
- Leddartech Inc.
- Litellfuse Inc.
- Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Mts Systems Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Memsic Inc
- Nxp Semiconductors
- Omega Engineering Inc.
- Omron Corp.
- Oncque Corp.
- Optek Technology Inc. (Tt Electronics)
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Raytek Corp.
- Rfmicron Inc. (Axzon)
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Senseor Sas
- Sensirion AG
- Sensitec GmbH
- Sensonor Technologies As
- Sensor Scientific Inc.
- Sick AG
- Siemens
- Stmicroelectronics N.V.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Tdk Corp.
- Te Connectivity Ltd.
- Tekscan Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
- Valeo Sa
- Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.
- Vishay Precision Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruzfsx
