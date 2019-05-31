Global Internet of Things Policies 2019: Focus on European Union, the United States, India, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internet of Things Policies, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been introduced to solve a variety of business challenges faced by enterprises in the following categories: 1) visibility and insights, 2) optimization of business processes, 3) tracking of assets, 4) monitoring of assets and environment, 5) improved customer engagement, 6) enabling new services, 7) enabling new business models, and 8) automation. This report provides in-depth knowledge about the fundamental elements that governments should provide so that the private sector can invest in IoT. The report details the policies that the different governments have been adopting with respect to the 8 elements above.



Policies are covered for the following regions: The European Union, the United States, India, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. This research also contains a benchmarking index for each of these countries with respect to the policies developed.



IoT will change the way end users expect to consume products and services and how they measure services outcomes. Traditional services offered are not personalized, but this is changing with IoT as it provides the ability to cater services to suit individual needs. IoT is also changing the way enterprises are offering products and services to end users. Organizations offering IoT-enhanced services will increasingly adapt their business model towards a service-oriented and outcome-based pricing model while having to engage with an ecosystem approach to offer an end-to-end service that might span multiple domains.



Governments across The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as from the other parts of the world, have realized that the volume of IoT devices is going to increase exponentially in their respective countries. This has forced them to think about drafting laws and developing an ecosystem for IoT to flourish in their respective countries. The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect in May 2018 and represents a paradigm shift with respect to data protection. It is likely to form a model for new data privacy rules in other jurisdictions. In order to reduce the burden of doing business in the EU for local companies, ASEAN countries must seek to harmonize their data privacy, cross-border transfer, and data security protocols. If they fail to do so, they risk being left behind their global competitors. ASEAN governments should avoid granting privacy exemptions to local firms that handle foreign data because doing so can lead to other countries viewing their privacy and data protection laws as weak and ineffective.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the fundamental elements that governments should provide so that the private sector can invest in IoT?

Do the governments of the selected countries actually provide such fundamentals?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope

Scope of the Study

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings

3. Internet of Things Overview and Nomenclature

Defining the Internet of Things

What is Enabling IoT Adoption?

IoT Taxonomy

Introduction of IoT Applications and Services into Different Domains

IoT Finding Its Way into Numerous Domains and Applications

Major Benefits of the Internet of Things

IoT Creating Value for End Users

Value Creation for Organizations Offering IoT

How is IoT Going to Evolve to Support Business Objectives?

Major Categories of Stakeholders

Mapping the Messy IoT Value Chain and Approaches Taken

4. IoT Policy Review

Questions That Need Answers

5. What are the Fundamental Elements that Governments Should Provide so that the Private Sector Can Invest in IoT?

Fundamental Elements Governments Should Provide so the Private Sector Can Invest in IoT - Parameters

Sub-parameters for Infrastructure

Security, Data Sovereignty, and Privacy Have No Sub-parameters

Data Privacy Issues Arise from the Collection and Use of Personal and Non-personal Information

Regulatory Frameworks for Non-personal Data Typically Differ from Those for Personal Data

Sub-parameters for Policy Framework

Summary of Parameters and Associated Sub-parameters

6. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - European Union

Infrastructure

Data Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

7. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - United States

Infrastructure

Privacy

The US Considering Introduction of a Novel IoT Cyber Security Act

Security

Policy Framework

8. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - Japan

Infrastructure

Privacy

Act on the Protection of Personal Information

Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

9. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - China

Infrastructure

Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

10. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - Singapore

Infrastructure

Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

11. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - Malaysia

Infrastructure

Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

12. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - Indonesia

Infrastructure

Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

13. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - Thailand

Infrastructure

Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

14. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - Vietnam

Infrastructure

Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

15. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - Philippines

Infrastructure

Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

16. Examination of the Fundamentals Provided by the Government for IoT Investment - India

Infrastructure

Privacy

Security

Data Sovereignty

Policy Framework

17. IoT Policy Benchmarking Parameters

Parameters for Benchmarking - Best Practices

18. IoT Policy Benchmarking Scoring Guide

Scoring Guide for Benchmarking

Introduction to Consulting Template

19. IoT Policy Benchmarking Selected Countries

Benchmarking for Selected Countries

20. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - The Number of IoT Devices Increases Significantly

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

21. IoT Policy Benchmarking Conclusions

Conclusions

Legal Disclaimer

22. Appendix

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukquhm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

