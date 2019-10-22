Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market to 2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$69.3 Billion
Oct 22, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$69.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14%
Subscription-Based IPTV, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$73 Billion by the year 2025, Subscription-Based IPTV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Subscription-Based IPTV will reach a market size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Focus On Select Players
3. Market Trends & Drivers
4. Global Market Perspective
Companies Mentioned
- Arris International, Plc.
- At&T, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
- Bt Group Plc
- China Telecom Corporation
- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
- Deutsche Telekom Ag
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Tellabs
- Zte Corporation
- Comcast Corporation
