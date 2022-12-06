Global Interventional Oncology Market Report 2022 to 2028 - Featuring Teleflex, Medtronic, Terumo and Johnson & Johnson Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interventional Oncology Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Cancer Type (Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Bone Metastasis), By Product Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Interventional Oncology Market size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Interventional oncology (IO) is an emerging subspecialty that emphasizes on using image-guided processes (diagnostics/surgeries) to improve cancer therapy. Along with surgery, medication, and radiation, IO is currently the fourth pillar of modern oncology care.

The three key areas of cancer intervention that IO focuses on are diagnosis, therapy,and symptom relief. Improvements in cross-sectional imaging techniques such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT),magnetic resonance (MR), and positron emission tomography (PET) have enabled progress in IO (PET).



Because of the rising number of cancer cases among individuals around the world, the interventional oncology market is expected to rise faster in the coming years. Cancer is one of the most rapidly developing health problems, impacting individuals of different ages. Breast cancer & throat cancer are two of the most common types of cancer in individuals. The need for technologically improved cancer management therapy has expanded in tandem with the rise in the number of cancer patients.



Patients with cancer, both adults and children, have benefited from the innovative interventional oncology therapy line. In the coming years, such advancements are expected to have a positive influence on interventional oncology marketgrowth. IO, along with Medical, Surgical, and Radiation Oncology, has successfully established itself as a significant treatment specialism within multidisciplinary oncologic care. In today's cancer care, IO is currently regarded the fourth pillar.

Though surgical removal of tumours is typically thought to be the greatest therapy, it is not always achievable owing to the tumor's size, quantity, or location. IO treatments can be used to reduce a tumour, allowing for surgery or interventional treatment. A few patients may be unable to endure open surgery due to their health.



Market Growth Factors



More efficiency and quick recovery offered by interventional oncology



While utilizing medical imaging technologies during vascular therapies, radiologists & technologists have a lot of sight. Professionals can accurately identify and treat diseases throughout the operation, which can take less than an hour in some cases.

These procedures are also regarded a more effective usage medical resources than major surgery because they are relatively rapid. Because most outpatient processes, particularly interventional radiology, are less costly than inpatient hospital stays, patients often find interventional radiology to be a more cost-effective therapy.



Shifting preference of people towards minimally invasive procedure



Because of the benefits given by these techniques over traditional treatment processes, the demand for minimally invasive procedures has increased significantly in recent years. Fewer operating complications, shorter hospitalization, reduced pain, smaller & more cosmetic incisions, reduced risk of infection, less post-surgical care, and faster recovery are all benefits of minimally invasive procedures.

Sophisticated technology is used in minimally invasive treatments to detect and cure a variety of disorders, including cancer. These treatments are intended to remove malignant tumours and lymph nodes from the body without leaving scars.



Market Restraining Factors



Restricted clinical data to maintain therapeutic efficacy



A medication must have comprehensive safety data from Phase I studies, established effectiveness from Phase II trials, and analysis of clinical results better than current therapies from randomized, controlled Phase III trials before it can be introduced as a standard of care. In addition, performing well-controlled clinical trials in interventional oncology procedures, on the other hand, is challenging owing to a dearth of recognized methodology

